That in itself is alarming when you think about all the blows the players took, all the finals lost, the Kompany goal to virtually seal the title - and this band of players came off the canvas to not only overturn a 3-0 deficit but go on a 10 month run of domination.
Compared to what the players went through then, this seasons lowpoints don't even compare (individual tragedies excepted of course).
Maybe we just have to accept that having climbed the mountain, that was as good as it will ever get for some in the squad. Jurgen's challenge is to work out who can still come back from this and who has to be moved on.
Bit crap that Leicester came back to win, but it's never about looking at how well/bad others are doing if you don't take care of games you can influence.
Ultimately whilst there have been some significant issues out of our control, nobody really comes out of it with any credit.
The owners have been disgraceful, the money men and recruitment team pretty much sabotaged a revival with their stance on a centreback in January and the players have been, on the whole, rubbish.
Even Klopp will probably have to reflect on his performances, he has made mistakes and you think back to whether the fight he was taking on around fixtures in Autumn was worth it. I think it was, but I think its very well possible that for all of us that we just keep our head down and get us back.
Luckily for us he is one of the best managers in the world so there is no question there is no other manager you would want to try turning it around.
On the plus side, at least we wont be getting another series of Wingmen.