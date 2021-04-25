« previous next »
The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4480 on: Yesterday at 10:15:44 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:03:22 pm
That in itself is alarming when you think about all the blows the players took, all the finals lost, the Kompany goal to virtually seal the title - and this band of players came off the canvas to not only overturn a 3-0 deficit but go on a 10 month run of domination.

Compared to what the players went through then, this seasons lowpoints don't even compare (individual tragedies excepted of course).

Maybe we just have to accept that having climbed the mountain, that was as good as it will ever get for some in the squad. Jurgen's challenge is to work out who can still come back from this and who has to be moved on.

Bit crap that Leicester came back to win, but it's never about looking at how well/bad others are doing if you don't take care of games you can influence.

Ultimately whilst there have been some significant issues out of our control, nobody really comes out of it with any credit.

The owners have been disgraceful, the money men and recruitment team pretty much sabotaged a revival with their stance on a centreback in January and the players have been, on the whole, rubbish.

Even Klopp will probably have to reflect on his performances, he has made mistakes and you think back to whether the fight he was taking on around fixtures in Autumn was worth it. I think it was, but I think its very well possible that for all of us that we just keep our head down and get us back.

Luckily for us he is one of the best managers in the world so there is no question there is no other manager you would want to try turning it around.

On the plus side, at least we wont be getting another series of Wingmen.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4481 on: Yesterday at 10:29:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm
70 points was always likely to be around the cut off, give or take a point or two. We can get 69 points with 5 wins which might still be enough. Could come down to goal difference at that. Annoyingly United sneaked it with 66 last year but even that's a stretch for us.

If we don't win at Old Trafford then just put the under 23's out for the last 4 games and send the players off to the beach, given that's where their heads are already at.

I wouldn't go as far as putting the U23s out, but this is at least partially worth considering, especially in the case of Mane and Firmino. Tell them to just fuck off and rest for 10 weeks before preseason.

Robertson could also do with a rest now since he's getting fuck all break in the summer.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4482 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 pm
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 10:11:38 pm
And they crashed straight out because, at least for the first half of the season, they weren't CL standard. If we were to creep in we could easily do the same next year.

To be fair they were unlucky to draw PSG and Leipzig in the same group (and went out despite beating them both). I used the Chelsea example of getting 66 last season and potentially winning the CL this season.

If we did sneak in then with a crowd back at Anfield we'd at least expect to get out the group.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4483 on: Today at 08:20:19 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:04:18 pm
If we win all our remaining games we can still do it.

We will do well to win half our remaining games.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4484 on: Today at 08:38:54 am
Quote from: QC on Today at 08:20:19 am
We will do well to win half our remaining games.
Will we even win one?
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4485 on: Today at 09:40:14 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:04:18 pm
If we win all our remaining games we can still do it.

 ;D
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4486 on: Today at 09:52:32 am
One of the frustrating features of the season for me, is whenever we've had a really good result and performance and we look to be going well, it goes spectacularly wrong the next game.

Arsenal at home we destroyed to complete 3 wins out of 3 from a tough start and we looked well set. 6 days later we were hammered at Villa. Atalanta away we destroyed 5-0, one of our best European performances under Klopp and they never got a kick. Next week they turned us over at Anfield. Palace away - record top flight away win, clear at the top of the league and strong favourites to retain the tile. Next game it goes spectacularly wrong at home to West Brom.

Win away at Spurs and West Ham in successive games and then a few days later lose at home to Brighton. Win away at Leipzig in the CL with a really solid performance and then lose at home to Everton that weekend. Win away at Arsenal who we demolished for 90 minutes at a ground we've hardly ever won on and then put in that insipid performance in Madrid that midweek.

It's ridiculous really.. You could see us turning United over and then losing at home to Southampton.

At least it shows we've not lost all ability, but there's major mentality/physical/structural issues within the team this season. Games usually go one of three ways: 1) we play well enough but get it wrong in both boxes, underperforming relative to XG, and drop points after failing to kill the game off (i.e. Saturday); 2) we're bang at it and win well;  3) we stink the place out and get beat. We've had far too many 1's and 3's and additionally we've had a few games we've been screwed out of wins by officials. The difference last season was if we played shit or had bad officials we were still often grinding out the results.
Last Edit: Today at 10:08:36 am by Fromola
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4487 on: Today at 09:59:38 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:15:44 pm

Even Klopp will probably have to reflect on his performances, he has made mistakes and you think back to whether the fight he was taking on around fixtures in Autumn was worth it. I think it was, but I think its very well possible that for all of us that we just keep our head down and get us back.

I'm not sure Klopp having a moan to Des Kelly ranks particularly high in his list of mistakes this season. We'd be alright if it did.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4488 on: Today at 10:09:34 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:52:32 am

Arsenal at home we destroyed to complete 3 wins out of 3 from a tough start and we looked well set. 6 days later we were hammered at Villa. Atalanta away we destroyed 5-0, one of our best European performances under Klopp and they never got a kick. Next week they turned us over at Anfield. Palace away - record top flight away win, clear at the top of the league and strong favourites to retain the tile. Next game it goes spectacularly wrong at home to West Brom.


Certainly looked like we were back in business until that villa game. It really took us all by suprise, though wasnt angry at the time, set the tone for the rest of the season. The Everton game then was the nail in the coffin for pure morale crush, the injuries were disgusting (fucked Pickfords career so that's a bonus) but for Hendo's goal to be ruled offside. Think at that point I knew it wasn't going to be our season.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4489 on: Today at 12:59:12 pm
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 10:09:34 am
Certainly looked like we were back in business until that villa game. It really took us all by suprise, though wasnt angry at the time, set the tone for the rest of the season. The Everton game then was the nail in the coffin for pure morale crush, the injuries were disgusting (fucked Pickfords career so that's a bonus) but for Hendo's goal to be ruled offside. Think at that point I knew it wasn't going to be our season.

Our performance at home against Leicester was good as well, Wolves [h] too.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4490 on: Today at 01:33:28 pm
Just seen that if we were to finish in the Europa Conference League Spot, wed still have to qualify for the tournament.

So.... we have a way out of it...
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4491 on: Today at 01:39:15 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 01:33:28 pm
Just seen that if we were to finish in the Europa Conference League Spot, we’d still have to qualify for the tournament.

So.... we have a way out of it...

What round would we enter it?
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4492 on: Today at 02:42:55 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 01:33:28 pm
Just seen that if we were to finish in the Europa Conference League Spot, wed still have to qualify for the tournament.

So.... we have a way out of it...

to be honest if we aren't in the CL I wouldn't mind a season where we only play domestically. Better than our players trying to travel all the way around Europe to the remote reaches, with all the restrictions and COVID problems around. Similarly, they can conserve energy and put 110% focus on the league.

I think there was a point earlier in the season where JK was saying that we barely even train, just rest between games and then go again. I think the players do need to train and work on tactics and plans for matches and perhaps just playing less games will make that easier.

Overall, I think everyone is a bit 'footballed out'. I never thought I'd say it but there's probably just a bit too much football, sans fans. I think everyone would be better off just not seeing any football for a month or two.
Last Edit: Today at 02:45:39 pm by mrantarctica
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4493 on: Today at 03:32:24 pm
Leicester have Southampton and Newcastle in their next 2 games so if they win them, the last 3 games could be academic. If we had any sort of consistency, we'd have more chance of catching Chelsea, who still have Leicester, Arsenal and City to play. We don't though.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4494 on: Today at 04:11:27 pm
Quote from: jackh on April 25, 2021, 02:08:42 pm

Updated:

3rdLeicester32+2159
4thChelsea33+2058
5thWest Ham33+1055
6thLiverpool33+1654
7thSpurs33+1853
8thEverton32+452

Weekend:
Arsenal 0-1 Everton
Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Leicester vs Palace

Next weekend:
Southampton vs Leicester
Chelsea vs Fulham
Everton vs Villa
United vs Liverpool
Spurs vs Sheffield United
Burnley vs West Ham

Updated:

3rdLeicester33+2262
4thChelsea33+2058
5thWest Ham33+1055
6thLiverpool33+1654
7thSpurs33+1853
8thEverton32+452

Arsenal 0-1 Everton
Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham 0-1 Chelsea
Leicester 2-1 Palace

Weekend:
Southampton vs Leicester
Chelsea vs Fulham
Everton vs Villa
United vs Liverpool
Spurs vs Sheffield United
Burnley vs West Ham
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4495 on: Today at 04:33:53 pm
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 02:42:55 pm
to be honest if we aren't in the CL I wouldn't mind a season where we only play domestically. Better than our players trying to travel all the way around Europe to the remote reaches, with all the restrictions and COVID problems around. Similarly, they can conserve energy and put 110% focus on the league.

I think there was a point earlier in the season where JK was saying that we barely even train, just rest between games and then go again. I think the players do need to train and work on tactics and plans for matches and perhaps just playing less games will make that easier.

Overall, I think everyone is a bit 'footballed out'. I never thought I'd say it but there's probably just a bit too much football, sans fans. I think everyone would be better off just not seeing any football for a month or two.

Spot on, if we don't make the CL then I really think a season out of Europe won't do us any harm.  When we got to the Europa League final it was a nice run and had a few great European nights at Anfield, but the team has been burnt out this season.  Plus if there's a lack of fans and travel restrictions then I'd happily bin off the Europa or Conference League to give us a better chance of winning the PL back.  Plus we could also have a good run in the FA Cup and field strong teams in that competition.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4496 on: Today at 04:35:43 pm
I think the Top 4 stays as it stands now come season end and we take 5th.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4497 on: Today at 04:40:34 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 04:33:53 pm
Spot on, if we don't make the CL then I really think a season out of Europe won't do us any harm.  When we got to the Europa League final it was a nice run and had a few great European nights at Anfield, but the team has been burnt out this season.  Plus if there's a lack of fans and travel restrictions then I'd happily bin off the Europa or Conference League to give us a better chance of winning the PL back.  Plus we could also have a good run in the FA Cup and field strong teams in that competition.

For us to finish 8th we'd have to probably lose 3 of our last 5 - or only win 1 - and then go into the summer on an even bigger downer.

It'd be better for us to have a season out of Europe, but then if Everton got into the Conference nonsense it's a free shot at a European trophy for them and they'd treat it like winning the CL.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4498 on: Today at 05:13:10 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:39:15 pm
What round would we enter it?

Final qualifying round. Think its the 3rd or something.

But basically 2 legs to decide whether we would be in or not.
