The PL run-in

a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4440 on: Today at 03:19:20 pm
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 03:07:01 pm
Plus AFCON, Euros and Olympics to contend with..

There is hardly going to be a summer where everyone gets a full rest. AFCON isn't in the summer and is in the season whilst the Olympics is only 3 weeks long and is near the start of the season, so its almost in line with pre-season. No real extra time needed.

We can't allow that to be an excuse. Next season everyone associated have to improve.
liverbloke

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4441 on: Today at 05:13:19 pm
are we safe from relegation yet?

...just doing the maths and..well, if things don't go our way then...

a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4442 on: Today at 06:24:52 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:13:19 pm
are we safe from relegation yet?

...just doing the maths and..well, if things don't go our way then...



If we played like we did from Jan, probably not. Thankfully it wasn't.
Mighty_Red

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4443 on: Today at 06:34:30 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:45:25 pm
Theres a lot of things that could happen between now and the start of next season. But as it stands Id snap your hand off if offered an 80 point season in 2021/22. For me thats close to my expectation of best case scenario in 2021/22 given whats happened this season and the amount of current uncertainty around certain players, transfers, crowds back, etc..
Agree with your analysis but it is a depressing thought nonetheless. 12 months ago we all thought this was a team that would be able to put in at least 2 more solid title challenges, in fact most thought we would win at least 1 more.

It really now does come down to whether we invest enough this summer to get us back up to our previous level or we go back to our 2016/17 state and start 2-3 years of rebuilding.

Really difficult to see what we'll do, just depends on how the last 5 games go. Comon Roy and Palace.
MD1990

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4444 on: Today at 07:07:37 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:34:30 pm
Agree with your analysis but it is a depressing thought nonetheless. 12 months ago we all thought this was a team that would be able to put in at least 2 more solid title challenges, in fact most thought we would win at least 1 more.

It really now does come down to whether we invest enough this summer to get us back up to our previous level or we go back to our 2016/17 state and start 2-3 years of rebuilding.

Really difficult to see what we'll do, just depends on how the last 5 games go. Comon Roy and Palace.
I wasnt convinced we would.
I was lambasted on here by saying Chelsea would finish us.
They actually will despite having to sack Lampard & generally the signings have been poor.

19/20 we actually had quite a few poor performances bur we had Van Dijk holding it at the back,set piece threats,Allison making big saves & Henderson covering lot of ground & Mane with big moments.
The after lockdown performances were poor & was an indicator of this season

We had issues in 19/20 with the high line at times. I actually think 18/19 we were slightly better team overall & was our peak.

This season we have not been as bad as the table suggests just shocking finishing & bad bad luck.

Our front had had so many touches in the box that should have resulted in chances & the the misses we all know about
a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4445 on: Today at 07:08:08 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 06:34:30 pm
Agree with your analysis but it is a depressing thought nonetheless. 12 months ago we all thought this was a team that would be able to put in at least 2 more solid title challenges, in fact most thought we would win at least 1 more.

It really now does come down to whether we invest enough this summer to get us back up to our previous level or we go back to our 2016/17 state and start 2-3 years of rebuilding.

Really difficult to see what we'll do, just depends on how the last 5 games go. Comon Roy and Palace.

It most likely would need a couple of years of building but I guess the annoying thing would be that takes us to the end of Klopps contract and then he would just hand the reigns to another manager.
fucking appalled

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4446 on: Today at 07:13:04 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:07:37 pm
I wasnt convinced we would.
I was lambasted on here by saying Chelsea would finish us.
They actually will despite having to sack Lampard & generally the signings have been poor.

19/20 we actually had quite a few poor performances bur we had Van Dijk holding it at the back,set piece threats,Allison making big saves & Henderson covering lot of ground & Mane with big moments.
The after lockdown performances were poor & was an indicator of this season

We had issues in 19/20 with the high line at times. I actually think 18/19 we were slightly better team overall & was our peak.

This season we have not been as bad as the table suggests just shocking finishing & bad bad luck.

Our front had had so many touches in the box that should have resulted in chances & the the misses we all know about

MD1990

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4447 on: Today at 07:14:09 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:08:08 pm
It most likely would need a couple of years of building but I guess the annoying thing would be that takes us to the end of Klopps contract and then he would just hand the reigns to another manager.
If FSG give Klopp/Edwards more funds to get in some very good young players,

Would an incentive for Klopp to extend if he could see we have a great team developing again
Garnier

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4448 on: Today at 07:20:19 pm
You just know that if we qualify for the Europa League, we'll get a b*stard of a knockout run unlike others got in recent years.

More Dortmund, Atletico and Sevilla than Rostov, Anderlecht, Celta Vigo and Slavia Prague

a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4449 on: Today at 07:27:40 pm
Quote from: Garnier on Today at 07:20:19 pm
You just know that if we qualify for the Europa League, we'll get a b*stard of a knockout run unlike others got in recent years.

More Dortmund, Atletico and Sevilla than Rostov, Anderlecht, Celta Vigo and Slavia Prague


Have to finish top 6 for Europa. I think we are destined for that new competition.
JRed

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4450 on: Today at 07:34:45 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:39:58 am
And scored 4 goals in those games. Mental

Southampton (1 game) 0 goals
Burnley (1 game) 0 goals
Brighton (2 games) 1 goal
Newcastle (2 games) 1 goal
Fulham (2 games) 1 goal
West Brom (1 game) 1 goal

Pathetic numbers. Desperately need to shake up that attack in the Summer.

The sample size is too big for it to be an anomaly.
This is a shocking statistic. This not not being out of form, this is plainly being not good enough,
skipper757

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4451 on: Today at 07:37:16 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:27:40 pm
Have to finish top 6 for Europa. I think we are destined for that new competition.

Maybe in the Conference League, we'll get a chance for avenge old defeats to sides like CSKA Sofia and Dinamo Tbilisi and avenge recent defeats to teams like Braga.  ;)
a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4452 on: Today at 07:37:49 pm
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:34:45 pm
This is a shocking statistic. This not not being out of form, this is plainly being not good enough,

Its not really form and nobody considers it as such. Six losses at home in a row is not bad form.
JRed

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #4453 on: Today at 07:40:27 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:07:37 pm
I wasnt convinced we would.
I was lambasted on here by saying Chelsea would finish us.
They actually will despite having to sack Lampard & generally the signings have been poor.

19/20 we actually had quite a few poor performances bur we had Van Dijk holding it at the back,set piece threats,Allison making big saves & Henderson covering lot of ground & Mane with big moments.
The after lockdown performances were poor & was an indicator of this season

We had issues in 19/20 with the high line at times. I actually think 18/19 we were slightly better team overall & was our peak.

This season we have not been as bad as the table suggests just shocking finishing & bad bad luck.

Our front had had so many touches in the box that should have resulted in chances & the the misses we all know about
Same. I said earlier this season that this team wont be winning anything until we have a rebuild. Got slated for it. There have been signs of Mané ,and In particular Firmino, struggling all season. Jota getting injured was a real blow as he seemed to have rejuvenated our attack when he came in. Regardless of whether Firmino and Mané stay, we absolutely have to sign a goal scorer this summer or it is extremely likely to be more of the same next season,
