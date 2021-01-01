I'm genuinely amazed there's still people hoping we can get top four after that utter shit show on Saturday.
They've blown it - don't let them reel you back in for the 10th time this season.
+1.
Saturday was something else. You can point fingers of blame at absolutely anyone you like for Saturday and I won't argue with you, nothing about that display deserves champions league football. Forwards - poor, defenders - mostly poor, midfield - garbage [after thiago went off], Klopp - not himself is about the most reasonable assesment I can offer. We could win every game between now and the end of the season 5-0 [which, btw, we won't] but that last 10 minutes will live long in the memory.
There's been a million and one reasons we've been off the boil this season - some justified, some 'excuses', some associated with the circumstances and some not. But no team in the world - if you're managed by Roy Hodgson or Sam Allardyce, Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp, should be doing what this team did at the end of that game. We won't get champions league now, and that's fine, because we don't even remotely deserve it.