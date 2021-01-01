I think that's been more down to the lack of a strong fourth team in the league this season than us to be honest. Chelsea are that now with Tuchel. There was a window of opportunity for us given their tough schedule, but that's gone now.



Only thing left to play for is finishing above Everton, so we basically are Arsenal for the time being. If we fancy losing loads of games like them to finish 8th that's fine with me. Europa League can get to fuck with our lack of squad depth.



This is the key point. People say you're better off in the Europa League than out of Europe, which may be true if you're Chelsea who have won it twice in recent seasons and always carry a strong squad. United as well also likely to win it for the second time recently, have invested fortunes into their squad.Sevilla have won it plenty but treat it as a priority over the league. I think they actually finished bottom half the year they beat us. Arsenal have had good runs in it but look where they are in the league. As crap as they might be they wouldn't be sat in 10th if they weren't in Europe this season.There's no point being in the Europa League if we've only got 14/15 players the manager rates who are ever actually fit. Not if we want to get back on track in the league next season. If there was a crop of strong talent in the under 23's (like when we had Sterling, Suso, Pacheco Coady, Wisdom coming through) then maybe.