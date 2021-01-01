« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 281628 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,050
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4400 on: Yesterday at 08:29:12 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm
Just had a look at the table and Sheff Utd are the only team we have beaten in the bottom 7.  Thats a shocking stat that.  Of the 6 teams that are directly above them and still involved in a relegation fight, we have took 5 points out of 27 without beating any of them.  We simply havent been good enough to get champions league football for next season.   

Quite an incredible stat.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,038
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4401 on: Yesterday at 08:29:59 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm
Just had a look at the table and Sheff Utd are the only team we have beaten in the bottom 7.  Thats a shocking stat that.  Of the 6 teams that are directly above them and still involved in a relegation fight, we have took 5 points out of 27 without beating any of them.  We simply havent been good enough to get champions league football for next season.   

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,806
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 02:34:01 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm
Just had a look at the table and Sheff Utd are the only team we have beaten in the bottom 7.  Thats a shocking stat that.  Of the 6 teams that are directly above them and still involved in a relegation fight, we have took 5 points out of 27 without beating any of them.  We simply havent been good enough to get champions league football for next season.   

Wow. Thats actually shocking.
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,580
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 04:39:58 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 08:26:36 pm
Just had a look at the table and Sheff Utd are the only team we have beaten in the bottom 7.  Thats a shocking stat that.  Of the 6 teams that are directly above them and still involved in a relegation fight, we have took 5 points out of 27 without beating any of them.  We simply havent been good enough to get champions league football for next season.   

And scored 4 goals in those games. Mental

Southampton (1 game) 0 goals
Burnley (1 game) 0 goals
Brighton (2 games) 1 goal
Newcastle (2 games) 1 goal
Fulham (2 games) 1 goal
West Brom (1 game) 1 goal

Pathetic numbers. Desperately need to shake up that attack in the Summer.

The sample size is too big for it to be an anomaly.
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 05:26:21 am »
I can see 7th place and the Europa Conference League calling. Ironic after wanting to be in a Super League we end up in the fucking Conference League.

Logged

Offline Klopp Your Hands

  • And Stompp yer feet!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
  • If you're a Kopite and you know it Klopp ur hands!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 08:37:57 am »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 05:26:21 am
I can see 7th place and the Europa Conference League calling. Ironic after wanting to be in a Super League we end up in the fucking Conference League.

If we qualified for that joke of a tournament, could we forfeit our place to the team below us, even if it is Everton?
Logged
At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,697
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 09:10:35 am »
I'm genuinely amazed there's still people hoping we can get top four after that utter shit show on Saturday.

They've blown it - don't let them reel you back in for the 10th time this season.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 09:30:12 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:10:35 am
I'm genuinely amazed there's still people hoping we can get top four after that utter shit show on Saturday.

They've blown it - don't let them reel you back in for the 10th time this season.

One of the most annoying things about this season is the hope they reel you in with. I'd rather have just been 10th all season like Arsenal than the constant prick teese.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,697
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 09:34:23 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:30:12 am
One of the most annoying things about this season is the hope they reel you in with. I'd rather have just been 10th all season like Arsenal than the constant prick teese.

I think that's been more down to the lack of a strong fourth team in the league this season than us to be honest. Chelsea are that now with Tuchel. There was a window of opportunity for us given their tough schedule, but that's gone now.

Only thing left to play for is finishing above Everton, so we basically are Arsenal for the time being. If we fancy losing loads of games like them to finish 8th that's fine with me. Europa League can get to fuck with our lack of squad depth.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:36:09 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,557
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 09:40:41 am »
Quote from: Klopp Your Hands on Today at 08:37:57 am
If we qualified for that joke of a tournament, could we forfeit our place to the team below us, even if it is Everton?

Nah, it'll still be third in the pecking order of trophies available to us at the start of the season..so, well worth going full tilt at......we need to regain our winning habit and dominant mentality so we should approach it as one long CL preliminary round for the following season and scour Europe aiming to trounce every side in sight....it'll be a help not a hindrance..
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,697
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 09:44:08 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:40:41 am
Nah, it'll still be third in the pecking order of trophies available to us at the start of the season..so, well worth going full tilt at......we need to regain our winning habit and dominant mentality so we should approach it as one long CL preliminary round for the following season and scour Europe aiming to trounce every side in sight....it'll be a help not a hindrance..

I doubt our manager who spent the first three months of the season complaining about too many matches agrees.

I'd sooner play the U18's and have a go at the domestic cups for a change. Winning those seems to have done City's winning mentality no harm.
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 09:55:17 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:10:35 am
I'm genuinely amazed there's still people hoping we can get top four after that utter shit show on Saturday.

They've blown it - don't let them reel you back in for the 10th time this season.

+1.

Saturday was something else. You can point fingers of blame at absolutely anyone you like for Saturday and I won't argue with you, nothing about that display deserves champions league football. Forwards - poor, defenders - mostly poor, midfield - garbage [after thiago went off], Klopp - not himself is about the most reasonable assesment I can offer. We could win every game between now and the end of the season 5-0 [which, btw, we won't] but that last 10 minutes will live long in the memory.

There's been a million and one reasons we've been off the boil this season - some justified, some 'excuses', some associated with the circumstances and some not. But no team in the world - if you're managed by Roy Hodgson or Sam Allardyce, Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp, should be doing what this team did at the end of that game. We won't get champions league now, and that's fine, because we don't even remotely deserve it.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,251
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 10:01:55 am »
15 points dropped from winning positions.

Last season was 5 (all after lockdown and winning the league)

18/19 was 6.

I think we've got plenty of excuses this season, but the way we've handled leads this season has been awful. I think we've got the mentality from last season that we can just see games out, but without the personnel to actually do it.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,328
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 10:06:10 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:01:55 am
I think we've got plenty of excuses this season, but the way we've handled leads this season has been awful. I think we've got the mentality from last season that we can just see games out, but without the personnel to actually do it.
That's a very good point, also last season, if we conceded, there was every confidence that we would somehow find a way to get back into it.  I think the players are probably shot of all confidence and belief too, so disappointing we should have been a shoe in for top 4
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,557
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 10:07:40 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:44:08 am
I doubt our manager who spent the first three months of the season complaining about too many matches agrees.

My guess is he'll set more store in a European trophy than he does the League Cup....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 10:14:42 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:01:55 am
15 points dropped from winning positions.

Last season was 5 (all after lockdown and winning the league)

18/19 was 6.

I think we've got plenty of excuses this season, but the way we've handled leads this season has been awful. I think we've got the mentality from last season that we can just see games out, but without the personnel to actually do it.

It's harder to close a game out inexperienced/unnatural defenders. It has nothing to do with our mentality.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 302
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 10:16:29 am »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 10:06:10 am
That's a very good point, also last season, if we conceded, there was every confidence that we would somehow find a way to get back into it.  I think the players are probably shot of all confidence and belief too, so disappointing we should have been a shoe in for top 4

We had a very good defence that rarely conceded more than 1 goal in a game. The stability gives the attackers more confidence as they are under less pressure to score a hatful.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 10:20:28 am »
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 09:34:23 am
I think that's been more down to the lack of a strong fourth team in the league this season than us to be honest. Chelsea are that now with Tuchel. There was a window of opportunity for us given their tough schedule, but that's gone now.

Only thing left to play for is finishing above Everton, so we basically are Arsenal for the time being. If we fancy losing loads of games like them to finish 8th that's fine with me. Europa League can get to fuck with our lack of squad depth.

This is the key point. People say you're better off in the Europa League than out of Europe, which may be true if you're Chelsea who have won it twice in recent seasons and always carry a strong squad. United as well also likely to win it for the second time recently, have invested fortunes into their squad.

Sevilla have won it plenty but treat it as a priority over the league. I think they actually finished bottom half the year they beat us. Arsenal have had good runs in it but look where they are in the league.  As crap as they might be they wouldn't be sat in 10th if they weren't in Europe this season.

There's no point being in the Europa League if we've only got 14/15 players the manager rates who are ever actually fit. Not if we want to get back on track in the league next season. If there was a crop of strong talent in the under 23's (like when we had Sterling, Suso, Pacheco Coady, Wisdom coming through) then maybe.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:28:29 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 10:21:56 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:01:55 am
15 points dropped from winning positions.

Last season was 5 (all after lockdown and winning the league)

18/19 was 6.

I think we've got plenty of excuses this season, but the way we've handled leads this season has been awful. I think we've got the mentality from last season that we can just see games out, but without the personnel to actually do it.

Villa at home i'm guessing the only points picked up from losing positions either. Terrible at throwing away 1-0 leads but loads of games where we went 1-0 down and never looked like getting back in it.

The one game we actually saw out a 1-0 at Wolves it was still panic stations towards the end and we did everything we could to throw that away.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,606
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 10:28:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:21:56 am
Villa at home i'm guessing the only points picked up from losing positions either. Terrible at throwing away 1-0 leads but loads of games where we went 1-0 down and never looked like getting back in it.

The one game we actually saw out a 1-0 at Wolves it was still panic stations towards the end and we did everything we could to throw that away.

Arsenal, West Ham and Sheff Utd all at home, all way back in September/August time when we used to still win at home.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,354
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 10:30:59 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:28:12 am
Arsenal, West Ham and Sheff Utd all at home, all way back in September/August time when we used to still win at home.

Seems a long time ago. Back then you had faith we could get back in it if we went behind.

I remember the Villa 7-2 when we were 2-0 down and although the performance was concerning you still felt we could come back and win and we did then pull one back.

The whole mentality of the team just seemed to fall off a cliff during and after that West Brom game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 10:36:11 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:14:42 am
It's harder to close a game out inexperienced/unnatural defenders. It has nothing to do with our mentality.

I'm sorry but Saturday was something beyond a lack of experience. We got a total let off with Wilson's goal and then just stood there praying for the final whistle. There was no pressure on the man crossing, an unconvincing attempt at a header and willock practically on his own when the ball dropped. That isn't just inexperience it's a total loss of confidence or belief, they were all stood waiting for the inevitable. You don't need to be Virgil Van Dijk to stop that goal going in in the 96th minute, it was about a team that simply don't believe in themselves getting the job done hoping rather than acting.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Offline Sharado

  • SAVAGE
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4422 on: Today at 10:37:35 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:30:59 am
Seems a long time ago. Back then you had faith we could get back in it if we went behind.

I remember the Villa 7-2 when we were 2-0 down and although the performance was concerning you still felt we could come back and win and we did then pull one back.

The whole mentality of the team just seemed to fall off a cliff during and after that West Brom game.

Spot on. All seems to go back to that. We battered WBA for much of that first half, but our failure to get the second goal in that game cost us then and for me has cost us ever since. Mad to think we were top of the league that day.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 