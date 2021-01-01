« previous next »
The PL run-in

Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:29:12 pm
kezzy:
Just had a look at the table and Sheff Utd are the only team we have beaten in the bottom 7.  Thats a shocking stat that.  Of the 6 teams that are directly above them and still involved in a relegation fight, we have took 5 points out of 27 without beating any of them.  We simply havent been good enough to get champions league football for next season.   

Quite an incredible stat.
Re: The PL run-in
Yesterday at 08:29:59 pm
kezzy:
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 02:34:01 am
kezzy:
Wow. Thats actually shocking.
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 04:39:58 am
kezzy:
And scored 4 goals in those games. Mental

Southampton (1 game) 0 goals
Burnley (1 game) 0 goals
Brighton (2 games) 1 goal
Newcastle (2 games) 1 goal
Fulham (2 games) 1 goal
West Brom (1 game) 1 goal

Pathetic numbers. Desperately need to shake up that attack in the Summer.

The sample size is too big for it to be an anomaly.
Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
Today at 05:26:21 am
I can see 7th place and the Europa Conference League calling. Ironic after wanting to be in a Super League we end up in the fucking Conference League.

