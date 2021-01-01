Just had a look at the table and Sheff Utd are the only team we have beaten in the bottom 7. Thats a shocking stat that. Of the 6 teams that are directly above them and still involved in a relegation fight, we have took 5 points out of 27 without beating any of them. We simply havent been good enough to get champions league football for next season.



And scored 4 goals in those games. MentalSouthampton (1 game) 0 goalsBurnley (1 game) 0 goalsBrighton (2 games) 1 goalNewcastle (2 games) 1 goalFulham (2 games) 1 goalWest Brom (1 game) 1 goalPathetic numbers. Desperately need to shake up that attack in the Summer.The sample size is too big for it to be an anomaly.