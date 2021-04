We have had loads of chances to be in the top 4 even after we lost a couple of key players especially when you consider we have had pretty much first choices available in midfield and up front in recent months. Jurgen was very slow to trust his back up to his back ups in CD so took from his midfield to 'bolster' the backline which led to weaker performances in the middle while the backline still struggled. Hindsight tells us he should have trusted the likes of Nat as we need the likes of Fab in the middle and even now he should be trusting the young Williams in there as he plus Kabak plus Fad as our holder is a stronger triangle than what we saw today or Leeds.



We may not have enough games left at this stage to catch up with Chelsea which is a pity as our last 6 games is Top 4 form but Chelsea have matched us over the same period. Still cant argue too much we deserve CL next season as we have struggled to solve the issues that have been thrown at us and in fact we have probably created bigger issues by tampering with midfield when we should not and sticking with a couple of players whos form warranted more bench time.



Results and performances reflect how poor we have been this season as lets be honest if we had hit any highs this season we probably be Champs again. The standards this season for everyone is piss poor as even City are well below their best.