I don't think we will be making top four, I think we have given ourselves too much to do but I think overall its the concern around a number of players in the squad. Its actually a godsend that we are out of Europe because quite clearly Klopp does not trust several members of the squad to replace those players who are not performing.
But we could still make the top 4.. caveat, If Chelsea also do not make top 4 and win CL this season and maybe even if they get to be losing finalists they could end up with the highest CL co-efficient and not get an automatic CL spot.
17/18 18/19 19/20 2020/21 Total 2022 (will go up when we see how many points we have earned from 20/21 season should be around 24.000current 2022 CL co-efficients Liverpoo
l Eng 30.00 29.00 18.00 24.00 101.000
16.67
Chelsea Eng 18.00 30.00 17.00 27.00 92.000
16.671
Tottenham Hotspur Eng 21.00 26.00 16.00 15.00 78.000
16.671
while for 2021
Liverpool Eng 30.00 29.00 18.00 24.00 101.000 This includes our NUL points for 2016/17 when we failed to qualify
Chelsea Eng 18.00 30.00 17.00 27.00 92.000 19.656 This includes CFC NUL points for 2016/17 when they also failed to qualify
Tottenham Hotspur Eng 10.00 (16/17) 21.00 26.00 16.00 15.00 88.000 19.656
