Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 271978 times)

Online Chris~

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4160 on: Today at 09:18:44 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:02:40 am
For that last question Philips was injured so it was Fabinho or throw Rhys Williams back in. I could understand that decision.
Can't believe you've forgotten Ben Davies
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4161 on: Today at 09:20:33 am »
I don't think we will be making top four, I think we have given ourselves too much to do but I think overall its the concern around a number of players in the squad. Its actually a godsend that we are out of Europe because quite clearly Klopp does not trust several members of the squad to replace those players who are not performing.
Offline abhred

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4162 on: Today at 09:21:30 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:20:33 am
I don't think we will be making top four, I think we have given ourselves too much to do but I think overall its the concern around a number of players in the squad. Its actually a godsend that we are out of Europe because quite clearly Klopp does not trust several members of the squad to replace those players who are not performing.

What if we get Europa? Or that Conference tournament?
Offline spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4163 on: Today at 09:21:54 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:18:44 am
Can't believe you've forgotten Ben Davies

To be fair, It's easily done.
Offline spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4164 on: Today at 09:23:26 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:20:33 am
I don't think we will be making top four, I think we have given ourselves too much to do but I think overall its the concern around a number of players in the squad. Its actually a godsend that we are out of Europe because quite clearly Klopp does not trust several members of the squad to replace those players who are not performing.

If we don't make the CL we'll almost certainly be in Europa which is an even more gruelling competition.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4165 on: Today at 09:23:31 am »
Quote from: abhred on Today at 09:21:30 am
What if we get Europa? Or that Conference tournament?

Well that's what we get. Its funny how the form recently has been good but whilst that's given us a sniff of top four, it has probably cemented the fact that we will be seeing some sort of European Football next season.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4166 on: Today at 09:24:19 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:23:26 am
If we don't make the CL we'll almost certainly be in Europa which is an even more gruelling competition.

It can be as grueling as we want it to be. It doesn't need to be if we chose for it not to be.

Offline abhred

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4167 on: Today at 09:24:39 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:23:31 am
Well that's what we get. Its funny how the form recently has been good but whilst that's given us a sniff of top four, it has probably cemented the fact that we will be seeing some European Football will be likely next season.

Haha agreed.

I'm still hopeful. The teams around us are equally poor and I believe we'll be excellent again next season with Van Dijk and summer recruits. Will be a shame if we don't leverage one of Klopp's last 3 years in the CL, especially with fans hopefully back.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4168 on: Today at 09:24:47 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:18:44 am
Can't believe you've forgotten Ben Davies

Haha I absolutely had! :D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4169 on: Today at 09:33:21 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:23:26 am
If we don't make the CL we'll almost certainly be in Europa which is an even more gruelling competition.

Group stages shouldnt be any more gruelling given there is les chance of a high profile couple of games. Probably more travel given the number of Eastern European teams.

Knock out stages is two more games than the Champions League. It is an interference clearly but it doesnt automatically means it will hamper league form. United are having their best season in a while. They have quite a large squad to be able to rotate things a bit to be fair.
Online Chris~

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4170 on: Today at 09:35:54 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:52:17 am
Yeah as I said a while back. If youre coming 4th in this league you arent very good which means you get plenty of stumbling over the line. I think we, despite not being very good, can probably squeeze 4th given everyone elses inability to win back to back.

Having said that, Klopp needs to sort his midfield decisions. Why is Milner playing so much? Surely he needs to be used sparingly now. Why cant Keita get a game despite starting against Madrid away? Why is Gini still getting significant minutes? Why is Fabinho playing at CB again?
Milner starting I'm guessing is Klopp's down to trusting like 12-14 players at this point, he's not played as much this season and is first rotated in as well. Not that we have to know, but would be really interested to know why Keita started Vs Madrid when he barley plays, especially over Thiago who's played nearly every game when fit, bit didn't start either against Madrid. Just one of the oddest choices Klopp's made here.

If we're in either other Europen competition we'd start as favourites and it's a good chance to give time to acadmey players and win a trophy. I'm sure Klopp would prefer to have the extra prep time for league games, but going far helps our coefficient, which could mean getting the extra champions League spot in the new system. It can can get you a fair bit more money in the Champions League now as well.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4171 on: Today at 09:43:44 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:33:21 am
Group stages shouldnt be any more gruelling given there is les chance of a high profile couple of games. Probably more travel given the number of Eastern European teams.

Knock out stages is two more games than the Champions League. It is an interference clearly but it doesnt automatically means it will hamper league form. United are having their best season in a while. They have quite a large squad to be able to rotate things a bit to be fair.

Yep and from next season those two extra games are gone anyway if you win your group which you'd easily expect us to do. The first knockout round is 2nd place v the CL drop outs. Be funny seeing Bayern, PSG, Barcelona and co suddenly making a mess of their CL groups the year we are in the Europa mind, nailed on.  ;D

Still think we'll sneak CL anyway, we'll beat the 5 trash teams and draw with the Mancs, hopefully that's enough.
Offline Knight

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4172 on: Today at 10:08:27 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:02:40 am
For that last question Philips was injured so it was Fabinho or throw Rhys Williams back in. I could understand that decision.

Ah in which case, that makes total sense. Sorry Jurgen!
Offline Knight

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4173 on: Today at 10:10:41 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:35:54 am
Milner starting I'm guessing is Klopp's down to trusting like 12-14 players at this point, he's not played as much this season and is first rotated in as well. Not that we have to know, but would be really interested to know why Keita started Vs Madrid when he barley plays, especially over Thiago who's played nearly every game when fit, bit didn't start either against Madrid. Just one of the oddest choices Klopp's made here.

If we're in either other Europen competition we'd start as favourites and it's a good chance to give time to acadmey players and win a trophy. I'm sure Klopp would prefer to have the extra prep time for league games, but going far helps our coefficient, which could mean getting the extra champions League spot in the new system. It can can get you a fair bit more money in the Champions League now as well.

I think there's something to who Klopp trusts. Problem is, when we played slightly odd midfields in certain 0-0 draws in years past and folk wondered why he wasn't more attacking you knew that the players and system he'd chosen had proved itself a million times over. This year, it's very hard to find anyone who merits Klopp's trust!
Online MD1990

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4174 on: Today at 10:12:21 am »
We should really win every game bar Man Utd.

Man Utd have Roma 3 days before they play us.

We win that game we should make top 4.
Newcastle could be dangerous on the break saturday though
Offline has gone odd

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4175 on: Today at 11:29:18 am »
Dropping points against anyone now will put a lot of pressure on. Think the team will have to push every ounce of energy into this, we did it before on the last day, guess we are going to have to do it again. Will be gobsmacked if West Ham take a spot and Leicester may decline enough for us to pip them to the post, though see them hanging on. Chelsea are the big threat for the last spot but despite their massive squad, are going to feel the pinch by going full tit on all comps this year.
Offline VVM

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4176 on: Today at 12:08:53 pm »
If we can't get Champions League then I think Europa league is still fine when you consider the money that will come with it. Maybe £10m-£15m plus money from broadcasting and matchday revenue. It's still a reputable competition that I'd be more than happy to win.

Not too keen on the Europa conference league though.
Online disgraced cake

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4177 on: Today at 12:17:37 pm »
Quote from: VVM on Today at 12:08:53 pm
If we can't get Champions League then I think Europa league is still fine when you consider the money that will come with it. Maybe £10m-£15m plus money from broadcasting and matchday revenue. It's still a reputable competition that I'd be more than happy to win.

Not too keen on the Europa conference league though.

Yep, if we're in the Europa League I hope we win it. Should be able to win whatever group we'd be in without having to use any key players. You only have to look at some of the teams Arsenal/United/Chelsea always get when they're in it. Knowing our luck we'd get some good teams. Would be playing time available for some younger lads and also a better chance of squad players getting minutes. Get into the knockouts and start putting stronger sides out, especially if we know by then we won't have a chance of winning the league, and it gives us something nice to play for. Always dislike people talking about winning the competition as a route into the Champions League, nah, it's a European trophy, that's why you should want to win it.

I think to get a place in that conference league you have to finish 7th? With our fixtures there's absolutely no way we should be finishing 7th. I'd understand 5th or maybe even 6th, but finishing in that would cap off this absolute disaster of a season.
Offline MacAloolah

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4178 on: Today at 12:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:52:17 am
Yeah as I said a while back. If youre coming 4th in this league you arent very good which means you get plenty of stumbling over the line. I think we, despite not being very good, can probably squeeze 4th given everyone elses inability to win back to back.

Having said that, Klopp needs to sort his midfield decisions. Why is Milner playing so much? Surely he needs to be used sparingly now. Why cant Keita get a game despite starting against Madrid away? Why is Gini still getting significant minutes? Why is Fabinho playing at CB again?
Milner is playing because of his leadership I imagine, he's played pretty well too.  Without him in the team who is the leader on the field? Remember no Virgil or Hendo
Online Machae

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4179 on: Today at 12:40:19 pm »
When Ox comes on instead of Keita, you know things are bad. Warning signs were there from the Leeds game, equaliser was coming. Story of our season, should have been out of sight in the first half and then tiredness kicked in. Profligate in front of goal, shooting instead of passing, then a mistake for the goal.

Draw at Leeds isnt bad any other time, but is so when we cant afford to lose points
Offline has gone odd

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4180 on: Today at 12:42:06 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 12:35:26 pm
Milner is playing because of his leadership I imagine, he's played pretty well too.  Without him in the team who is the leader on the field? Remember no Virgil or Hendo

Well Gini has been captain of the Netherlands and us on ocassion, though his form has fallen off a cliff. Salah seems up for it and Robbo is genuine future captain material, wouldnt disregard Trent either or even Ali, at a pinch for that matter. Strong leadership across the board.
Offline Elzar

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4181 on: Today at 12:44:11 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:17:37 pm
Yep, if we're in the Europa League I hope we win it. Should be able to win whatever group we'd be in without having to use any key players. You only have to look at some of the teams Arsenal/United/Chelsea always get when they're in it. Knowing our luck we'd get some good teams. W

The Europa next season is already looking strong with potentially:

Napoli, Villareal/Betis/Sociedad, Dortmund, Lyon/Monaco

And then all the Champions League drop outs.

Online Dull Tools

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 02:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 12:44:11 pm
The Europa next season is already looking strong with potentially:

Napoli, Villareal/Betis/Sociedad, Dortmund, Lyon/Monaco

And then all the Champions League drop outs.
With a fit Van Dijk and Gomez we should be walking through them.
Offline VVM

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 04:38:52 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:17:37 pm
Yep, if we're in the Europa League I hope we win it. Should be able to win whatever group we'd be in without having to use any key players. You only have to look at some of the teams Arsenal/United/Chelsea always get when they're in it. Knowing our luck we'd get some good teams. Would be playing time available for some younger lads and also a better chance of squad players getting minutes. Get into the knockouts and start putting stronger sides out, especially if we know by then we won't have a chance of winning the league, and it gives us something nice to play for. Always dislike people talking about winning the competition as a route into the Champions League, nah, it's a European trophy, that's why you should want to win it.

I think to get a place in that conference league you have to finish 7th? With our fixtures there's absolutely no way we should be finishing 7th. I'd understand 5th or maybe even 6th, but finishing in that would cap off this absolute disaster of a season.


Conference league qualification is officially the winner of the League Cup so it will either be Spurs or passed down to the best league position if City win or Spurs finish in a Europa/CL spot.

I think providing Chelsea and Leicester both finish above 5th then 6th place will get the FA cup Europa spot and 7th will be in line for the Conference league spot probably.

There could possibly be another scenario if Arsenal win the Europa and Chelsea win the CL but finish 5th maybe but that might be getting too far ahead.
Offline dutchkop

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 05:09:39 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:20:33 am
I don't think we will be making top four, I think we have given ourselves too much to do but I think overall its the concern around a number of players in the squad. Its actually a godsend that we are out of Europe because quite clearly Klopp does not trust several members of the squad to replace those players who are not performing.

But we could still make the top 4.. caveat, If Chelsea also do not make top 4 and win CL this season and maybe even if they get to be losing finalists they could end up with the highest CL co-efficient and not get an automatic CL spot.
                                                                         17/18              18/19        19/20      2020/21          Total 2022 (will go up when we see how many points we have earned from 20/21 season should be around 24.000
current 2022 CL co-efficients Liverpool   Eng   30.00   29.00   18.00   24.00      101.000   16.67
Chelsea   Eng   18.00   30.00   17.00   27.00      92.000   16.671
Tottenham Hotspur   Eng   21.00   26.00   16.00   15.00      78.000   16.671

while for 2021
Liverpool   Eng      30.00   29.00   18.00   24.00   101.000      This includes our NUL points for 2016/17 when we failed to qualify
Chelsea   Eng      18.00   30.00   17.00   27.00   92.000   19.656      This includes CFC NUL points for 2016/17 when they also failed to qualify
Tottenham Hotspur   Eng   10.00 (16/17)   21.00   26.00   16.00   15.00   88.000   19.656
Chelsea   Eng      18.00   30.00   17.00   27.00   92.000   19.656
Offline spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 08:32:29 pm »
Leicester 2-0 up vs WBA.

Looks like the gap to 3rd is 6 points.
Online Legs

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 08:39:34 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:32:29 pm
Leicester 2-0 up vs WBA.

Looks like the gap to 3rd is 4 points again.

6 points !
Online MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 09:09:07 pm »
We'll finish in the top four. Whoever misses out is none of our business. I can imagine that fans of the other clubs are sweating.
Online johnj147

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 09:21:22 pm »
A would buy iniaccho. Guy is a bit like sturridge class
Online Machae

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 09:28:32 pm »
No thanks, purple patch from him and havent forgiven him for the stupid miss vs City
Online MH41

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 09:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 09:28:32 pm
No thanks, purple patch from him and havent forgiven him for the stupid miss vs City

I still can't bring myself to watch that again.....

From what I can remember was it a miscontrol when he was clean through 1v1 against the keeper?
 And if he had scored, that would have been enough for us to win the league, or at least be ours to lose?

Not sure I even want to know the correct answers!
Offline Pistolero

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4191 on: Today at 09:48:44 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 09:47:18 pm
I still can't bring myself to watch that again.....
From what I can remember was it a miscontrol when he was clean through 1v1 against the keeper?

It was anything but a miscontrol...cnut knew exactly what he was doing
Online Jm55

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4192 on: Today at 09:49:33 pm »
Quote from: MH41 on Today at 09:47:18 pm
I still can't bring myself to watch that again.....

From what I can remember was it a miscontrol when he was clean through 1v1 against the keeper?
 And if he had scored, that would have been enough for us to win the league, or at least be ours to lose?

Not sure I even want to know the correct answers!

He put it wide when clean through with no pressure.

To be honest though if he scored that Im not convinced that Barca happens so its swings and roundabouts. We won both in the end anyway.
Online MH41

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4193 on: Today at 09:58:15 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:49:33 pm
He put it wide when clean through with no pressure.

To be honest though if he scored that Im not convinced that Barca happens so its swings and roundabouts. We won both in the end anyway.

That's right! The Barça game was the following night!
Ok. I feel much better now, thanks.
I'll maybe do a search for it, and watch it now....
Online johnj147

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4194 on: Today at 10:11:31 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 09:48:44 pm
It was anything but a miscontrol...cnut knew exactly what he was doing
was that him was it .mmm fuck him then )
Online Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4195 on: Today at 10:19:18 pm »
Leicester back firmly in the drivers seat now with those results.  Frustrating....
