If we can't get Champions League then I think Europa league is still fine when you consider the money that will come with it. Maybe £10m-£15m plus money from broadcasting and matchday revenue. It's still a reputable competition that I'd be more than happy to win.



Not too keen on the Europa conference league though.



Yep, if we're in the Europa League I hope we win it. Should be able to win whatever group we'd be in without having to use any key players. You only have to look at some of the teams Arsenal/United/Chelsea always get when they're in it. Knowing our luck we'd get some good teams. Would be playing time available for some younger lads and also a better chance of squad players getting minutes. Get into the knockouts and start putting stronger sides out, especially if we know by then we won't have a chance of winning the league, and it gives us something nice to play for. Always dislike people talking about winning the competition as a route into the Champions League, nah, it's a European trophy, that's why you should want to win it.I think to get a place in that conference league you have to finish 7th? With our fixtures there's absolutely no way we should be finishing 7th. I'd understand 5th or maybe even 6th, but finishing in that would cap off this absolute disaster of a season.