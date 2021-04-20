Last season, the longer a game stayed at 0-0, the more likely it was that we'd win because we were very fit and our opponents used to be on their knees.



I think the lack of pre-season preparations has really affected us. Teams know we aren't the fittest and are very defensive in the first 45-60 minutes then have a go.



The injuries are a huge part of it, namely because it has robbed Klopp of the players that he trusts, and that for me is the big one. We have lots of options, but are we using them well and often enough? I don't think we are and that's because its quite possible he doesn't trust them.If we have a fully fit squad then Fabinho is back in midfield along with Henderson. If we he wants to change it then he has any two of Milner, Wijnaldum and Thiago to come on and help stem the flow.We have gone from having an amazing squad to really having practically a small one.