Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 261215 times)

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 09:08:11 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 08:44:42 am
No chance I'll be supporting either Manchester club in a European final irrespective of the impact for us.  One of them winning and inadvertently giving us a CL spot from fifth would soften the blow though.

Is that a possible scenario ? Must confess hadn't thought about us getting into the Champions League via that route.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 09:19:04 am »
If United or City win either European competition then it will have no bearings on the top 4 Champions League places as theyll probably finish 1st and 2nd in the league anyway.

If Arsenal win the Europa and finish outside the top 4, theyll be in next seasons Champions League along with the top 4.

If City win the FA Cup then 5th and 6th place will qualify for next seasons Europa, unless Arsenal finish 6th. Then 5th, 6th and 7th would all qualify for Europa.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 09:55:23 am »
Quote from: pazcom on Yesterday at 09:08:11 am
Is that a possible scenario ? Must confess hadn't thought about us getting into the Champions League via that route.

Not likely at all but yeah I guess if we finish 4th and Chelsea and Arsenal both finish outside the top 4 and then win the CL and EL respectively then 1st, 2nd, 3rd and Chelsea and Arsenal would all qualify and we'd miss out.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 10:33:12 am »
It may be a long shot, but it's feasible that 4th could miss out. If Arsenal and Chelsea both win the semi, and Chelsea don't make top 4, then whoever finishes 4th will have to wait to see if it'll be enough until after the finals.

For what it's worth 6 or 7 wins would most probably get us 3rd.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 11:15:00 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:33:12 am
It may be a long shot, but it's feasible that 4th could miss out. If Arsenal and Chelsea both win the semi, and Chelsea don't make top 4, then whoever finishes 4th will have to wait to see if it'll be enough until after the finals.

For what it's worth 6 or 7 wins would most probably get us 3rd.

Wouldn't that just sum this season up if it was us who did  :lmao
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 am »
If an English side wins either competition it has no bearing on 4th.

If United win the Europa and finish in the top 4 - they will be in pot one of the draw rather than pot 2.
If City win the CL - They will be in pot one as UCL winners, and the spot for the English champions moves to another country
If Arsenal win the Europa and finish outside the top 4 - they will go into the Champions League in pot one and we will have 5 teams in it next season.
If Chelsea win the CL and finish in the top 4 - they go into pot one as the holders, and City will remain in pot one as Champions
If Chelsea win the CL and finish 5th, they still go in as winners.

Worst case scenario is that Chelsea and Arsenal win the respective competitions and then both finish outside top 4. Say City, United, Leicester and Liverpool finish top 4.

As per the UEFA rules is concerned maximum of 5 clubs can represent England. If the winners of champions and Europa league happen to finish outside the top four then the top 3 would get in the champions league and the fourth would be a Europa league spot.

This would mean Chelsea and Arsenal finishing outside the top 4.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:15:00 am
Wouldn't that just sum this season up if it was us who did  :lmao

Man City v Chelsea CL final at the Ataturk. City playing for the treble or quadruple and we have to cheer them on.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 02:44:20 pm »
Quote from: kb2x on Yesterday at 11:25:57 am
If an English side wins either competition it has no bearing on 4th.

If United win the Europa and finish in the top 4 - they will be in pot one of the draw rather than pot 2.
If City win the CL - They will be in pot one as UCL winners, and the spot for the English champions moves to another country
If Arsenal win the Europa and finish outside the top 4 - they will go into the Champions League in pot one and we will have 5 teams in it next season.
If Chelsea win the CL and finish in the top 4 - they go into pot one as the holders, and City will remain in pot one as Champions
If Chelsea win the CL and finish 5th, they still go in as winners.

Worst case scenario is that Chelsea and Arsenal win the respective competitions and then both finish outside top 4. Say City, United, Leicester and Liverpool finish top 4.

As per the UEFA rules is concerned maximum of 5 clubs can represent England. If the winners of champions and Europa league happen to finish outside the top four then the top 3 would get in the champions league and the fourth would be a Europa league spot.

This would mean Chelsea and Arsenal finishing outside the top 4.

so basically just win each game each week and see where we end up in May.
being the eternal optimist I believe we can get to 3rd spot if we just start scoring again and start believing in ourselves.

Too much pressure and we do need to have a different way of playing maybe start with all top attackers against bottom teams.

Leeds will be difficult as they will have a go and have a really fluid midfield and pacy attack although Bamford is not pacy so if he plays the  whole 90 I fancy our chances against them
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 03:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm
Man City v Chelsea CL final at the Ataturk. City playing for the treble or quadruple and we have to cheer them on.

If the reward was us getting a CL place next season then Id happily want City to win.

I dont like what they stand for as a club but as a rival they are nothing. Everton then United are our proper rivals. Not bothered by any other team unless they can directly affect our fortunes.

Find Liverpool fans who have odd infatuations with the likes of Spurs and Arsenal a bit weird. City, and arguably Chelsea to a lesser degree, fit in the Arsenal/Spurs level of rivalry rather than Everton/United.

Just my opinion obviously
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 03:45:59 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:39:12 pm
If the reward was us getting a CL place next season then Id happily want City to win.

I dont like what they stand for as a club but as a rival they are nothing. Everton then United are our proper rivals. Not bothered by any other team unless they can directly affect our fortunes.

Find Liverpool fans who have odd infatuations with the likes of Spurs and Arsenal a bit weird. City, and arguably Chelsea to a lesser degree, fit in the Arsenal/Spurs level of rivalry rather than Everton/United.

Just my opinion obviously

Happily cheer on anyone if it benefits us, fuck it. Its a nothing season anyway.....
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 04:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:39:12 pm
If the reward was us getting a CL place next season then Id happily want City to win.

I dont like what they stand for as a club but as a rival they are nothing. Everton then United are our proper rivals. Not bothered by any other team unless they can directly affect our fortunes.

Find Liverpool fans who have odd infatuations with the likes of Spurs and Arsenal a bit weird. City, and arguably Chelsea to a lesser degree, fit in the Arsenal/Spurs level of rivalry rather than Everton/United.

Just my opinion obviously

And this is the correct opinion. If it was Utd then maybe there is something to think about, but not with City.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 05:48:31 pm »
Need to win out so the team and fans aren't traveling to Upper Fuckistonia for Thursday matches next year. 
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm »
Updated:

3rdLeicester31+1856
4thWest Ham31+1255
5thChelsea31+1954
6thLiverpool31+1652
7thSpurs32+1750
8thEverton31+349

This weekend:
Everton 2-2 Spurs
Newcastle vs West Ham
Leeds vs Liverpool

Then midweek:
Chelsea vs Brighton
Spurs vs Southampton
Leicester vs West Brom
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 10:04:21 pm »
Does feel like its two from four now.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 10:15:14 pm »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 10:04:21 pm
Does feel like its two from four now.
[/quote

Ill agree on Monday, assuming we beat Leeds.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 10:17:15 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm
Man City v Chelsea CL final at the Ataturk. City playing for the treble or quadruple and we have to cheer them on.
I'd feel sick seeing them win the treble or quadruple.

If we have to end up in the EL then so be it.
Playing in that next season might be a blessing in disguise - giving us a kick up the arse.
Next season I want us to win the league again to maintain momentum in league titles. The league has to be the priority. Over the CL.
Don't want 19/20 to be a one-off.
No.7 can wait until 22/23.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm
Updated:

This weekend:
Everton 2-2 Spurs
Newcastle vs West Ham
Leeds vs Liverpool
Chelsea vs Brighton

Then midweek:
Spurs vs Southampton
Leicester vs West Brom
Chelsea do not play Brighton this weekend. They play Man City in the FA Cup. Tuesday its Chelsea V Brighton.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:40:13 pm by Anfield Kopite »
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm »
After tonight's game ...

Leicester (56)

WBA (h)
Crystal Palace (h)
Southampton (a)
Newcastle (h)
Man Utd (a)
Chelsea (a)
Tottenham (h)

West Ham (55)

Newcastle (a)
Chelsea (h)
Burnley (a)
Everton (h)
Brighton (a)
WBA (a)
Southampton (h)

Chelsea (54)

Brighton (h)
West Ham (a)
Fulham (h)
Man City (a)
Arsenal (h)
Leicester (h)
Aston Villa (a)

LFC (52)

Leeds (a)
Newcastle (h)
Man Utd (a)
Southampton (h)
WBA (a)
Burnley (a)
Crystal Palace (h)

Tottenham (50)

Southampton (h)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Leeds (a)
Wolves (h)
Aston Villa (h)
Leicester (a)

Everton (49)

Arsenal (a)
Aston Villa (h)
West Ham (a)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Wolves (h)
Man City (a)
Aston Villa (a) postponed fixture
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4018 on: Today at 12:25:26 am »
Quote from: Anfield Kopite on Yesterday at 10:37:47 pm
Chelsea do not play Brighton this weekend. They play Man City in the FA Cup. Tuesday its Chelsea V Brighton.

Humble apologies.  Was just taking it off the Google fixtures and saw they were classified in the same 'game week'.  Presumably the game was just moved back a few days?
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4019 on: Today at 01:59:38 am »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 09:53:52 pm
Updated:

This weekend:
Everton 2-2 Spurs
Newcastle vs West Ham
Leeds vs Liverpool

Then midweek:
Chelsea vs Brighton
Spurs vs Southampton
Leicester vs West Brom
We must win to put the pressure on Chelsea and Leicester.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4020 on: Today at 08:26:31 am »
Not worried about CL qualification, we'll go on a run now and win all our remaining games after this week's disappointment. Chelsea have CL distraction too and harder fixtures.

Would prefer Chelsea to win the CL over City but hope PSG win it, soulless victory.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4021 on: Today at 09:37:40 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:57:09 pm
Man City v Chelsea CL final at the Ataturk. City playing for the treble or quadruple and we have to cheer them on.

I'll cheer on any scenario that helps us.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4022 on: Today at 10:08:18 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:37:40 am
I'll cheer on any scenario that helps us.

Exactly. Anything else would be very Everton
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4023 on: Today at 01:11:16 pm »
Newcastle up 1-0 and west ham down a man to a red
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4024 on: Today at 01:23:46 pm »
2-0 now for Newcastle.

Win against Leeds would be fucking huge
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4025 on: Today at 01:45:38 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:23:46 pm
2-0 now for Newcastle.

Win against Leeds would be fucking huge

Will put us in a good position. Everything hinges on Leicester falling out the top 4 IMO as I see Chelsea definitely doing enough for 4th if not 3rd.

Those last 3 games for Leicester are crucial- if we can make it so they need 9 points from them then we will do it.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4026 on: Today at 02:35:16 pm »
Yikes!! Newcastle survive.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4027 on: Today at 02:46:16 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 01:45:38 pm
Will put us in a good position. Everything hinges on Leicester falling out the top 4 IMO as I see Chelsea definitely doing enough for 4th if not 3rd.

Those last 3 games for Leicester are crucial- if we can make it so they need 9 points from them then we will do it.

Have you seen Chelsea fixtures? I dont think its a given they make top 4 at all
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4028 on: Today at 02:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:46:16 pm
Have you seen Chelsea fixtures? I dont think its a given they make top 4 at all
Plus they have two games against Real Madrid to worry about too
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4029 on: Today at 02:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:46:16 pm
Have you seen Chelsea fixtures? I dont think its a given they make top 4 at all

I think its pretty likely they make top four. They are playing like the second best side in the league and have a massive squad. I think they are nailed on for top four and most likely top 3.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4030 on: Today at 03:00:08 pm »
Yeah, if anyone's missing out it's Leicester and West Ham
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4031 on: Today at 03:00:48 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:53:45 pm
I think its pretty likely they make top four. They are playing like the second best side in the league and have a massive squad. I think they are nailed on for top four and most likely top 3.
they lost to West Brom and snook past Porto
they are not playing that well
Good against Palace but they didn't show up
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4032 on: Today at 03:01:40 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 02:46:16 pm
Have you seen Chelsea fixtures? I dont think its a given they make top 4 at all

Agree
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4033 on: Today at 03:15:53 pm »
Is Raphina injured for them? Big boost if true. Leeds have won 14 and lost 14 games this season, its all or nothing for them, got a feeling its going to be a high scoring game, hope we can take our midweek frustrations out on them.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4034 on: Today at 03:16:27 pm »
Many thought West Ham would put Newcastle to the sword, so it's not conceivable that Chelsea won't become unstuck. Just have to pray that Liverpool can take advantage
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4035 on: Today at 03:30:20 pm »
With West Ham dropping points and Chelsea and Leicester still to play each other, we're just one set of dropped points from either of those two away from it all being completely in our own hands.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4036 on: Today at 03:32:12 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on April 12, 2021, 08:43:37 am
West Ham is West Ham.
Spurs are Spurs.
Everton is Everton.
Leicester is Leicester.

If we do our job, their results are irrelevant.

This.
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4037 on: Today at 03:33:15 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:30:20 pm
With West Ham dropping points and Chelsea and Leicester still to play each other, we're just one set of dropped points from either of those two away from it all being completely in our own hands.

It IS in our hands. Their results are irrelevant because points will be dropped.
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #4038 on: Today at 03:42:50 pm »
if we win every game on the run in, i'd expect top four

i've seen nothing this season to suggest we can win everygame on the run in
