Getting top 4 this season would make it a good season in its very specific and almost unbelievable context. Being without fans all season is one thing but not having any of your centre backs for the majority of the season and players getting and recovering from covid - unless you have unlimited funds and a squad depth like City do that would be enough to take any team down a peg or three. Even teams like Bayern Munich and PSG who usually win their league every season comfortably are struggling to do that this season. Covid has made the gaps much quicker to bridge between the top teams and the rest. In a normal season with fans there United and Spurs wouldn't be anywhere near us IMO. Everton would probably be 15th.



This is a complete anomaly season - particularly for us who have had one of the rarest injury crisis in one position you'll ever see in the game. If we manage to finish in the top 4 that's a big achievement.



I don't really buy the argument that if we miss out on CL football next season we won't attract the very best players. We aren't going to exactly buy Haaland yet Mbappe anyway - when have we ever spent 150 odd million on a player? We can still attract good young players Klopp identifies and he'll turn them into the next Mane/Salah as he's done with plenty of players before.



And as Klopp alwyas says, if anyone wants to leave us or not sign for us because we are out of the CL for a season then that isn't the player for us.