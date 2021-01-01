« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
We have no option but to power through and get top 4, no matter what it takes.
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Re: The PL run-in
Yep. As shit as winning nothing is, I really do think Top 4 is an achievement this year with all things considered.

Its not an Arsenal mentality in this instance.
Re: The PL run-in
Top 4 has to be the focus now. The team looked good against Real and is in a good run of form.

Its important we be mentality monsters and dust ourselves down in the face of adversity. Were out of the CL and not going to win a trophy this year. Its about playing the long game and getting ourselves in a great position for next year. The work starts now.

And that starts with using the midweeks for training and getting into that top 4. Weve got to try and win the remaining 7 games and push for third place. It would be a solid achievement for the season, all considered. I think we can do it.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Re: The PL run-in
Apart from 1 week where we have a midweek game, its pretty much 1 game a week. Should be no real concerns physically and plenty of time on the training field.
Re: The PL run-in
Milner needs to start majority of games now.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:10:12 am
Yep. As shit as winning nothing is, I really do think Top 4 is an achievement this year with all things considered.

Its not an Arsenal mentality in this instance.
Thing is the Arsenal mentality is getting in the top 4 for CL football just to go out early in the CL

I think it's an achievement whenever we get into the CL because it gives our fans European footy, and if we're in it, we have a chance to win, with 2 of our 4 CL finals in the past 2 decades coming during average/poor league seasons.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:38:46 am
Milner needs to start majority of games now.

 I would rotate Milner Thiago and Jones and probably rest Gini

I also think this gun ho approach of replacing a CB defender with Fabinho seems to me that we should maybe try some other formations 3-4-3 or even variations of 3-5-2 during the match when the opposition low block is stopping us get our Fullbacks in attacking wide  positions.

ALso corners . we need to do something  different. When was the last time that our CB's or players looked like scoring from a corner?
Re: The PL run-in
We'll pass Chelsea and Leicester.

Chelsea will have play City and Real twice which is pretty good for us, Leicester look like they are running on fumes again having a small squad.

We are getting 3rd spot.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:56:53 am
I would rotate Milner Thiago and Jones and probably rest Gini

I also think this gun ho approach of replacing a CB defender with Fabinho seems to me that we should maybe try some other formations 3-4-3 or even variations of 3-5-2 during the match when the opposition low block is stopping us get our Fullbacks in attacking wide  positions.

ALso corners . we need to do something  different. When was the last time that our CB's or players looked like scoring from a corner?
No idea why dont try an inswinger from Trent with the delivery he has.
Right in on the keeper.

We should try it against Meislier against Leeds who is a bit dodgy.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 11:03:50 am
No idea why dont try an inswinger from Trent with the delivery he has.
Right in on the keeper.


Weird one with Phillips too as despite some of his limitations he's clearly great in the air in his own box, but seems to not offer much threat in the opposition box at set plays.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: The PL run-in
Our game against Man United is sandwiched between their probable Europa League semi-final ties, could be a small advantage, every little helps.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: LanceLink!!!!! on Today at 11:13:16 am
Our game against Man United is sandwiched between their probable Europa League semi-final ties, could be a small advantage, every little helps.

If we can shoot on target that would be really useful there!
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:20:59 am
If we can shoot on target that would be really useful there!

*and past their goalie
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:20:59 am
If we can shoot on target that would be really useful there!
That really is the nub of it.  Even during our hopeless run we controlled most of the games and worked openings; either fluffing the final ball or the finish.

I expect us to have more/better chances in all of the games but only really Mo and Jota look like scoring.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:10:12 am
Yep. As shit as winning nothing is, I really do think Top 4 is an achievement this year with all things considered.

Its not an Arsenal mentality in this instance.

I always feel a little uncomfortable assessing seasons as a success/failure whilst it is ongoing, especially when things haven't gone so well.

That said, not sure we can label top 4 as an achievement, it's more like a crumb of comfort and relief if we can get it. Nobody thought we would finish outside the top 4 on Boxing day we were looking at the title (and of course looking down from the top).

It was an achievement in 2017, now it would seen as simply a way of putting this seasons highs/lows to one side and allowing us to build for next season for the same big trophies without any additional adverse financial constraints.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:42:03 pm
I always feel a little uncomfortable assessing seasons as a success/failure whilst it is ongoing, especially when things haven't gone so well.

That said, not sure we can label top 4 as an achievement, it's more like a crumb of comfort and relief if we can get it. Nobody thought we would finish outside the top 4 on Boxing day we were looking at the title (and of course looking down from the top).

It was an achievement in 2017, now it would seen as simply a way of putting this seasons highs/lows to one side and allowing us to build for next season for the same big trophies without any additional adverse financial constraints.

All of this.
Let's finish this off right...the last 7 games can still be enjoyable for what it's worth - would love to see some dominant displays and of course the results to match
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:42:03 pm
I always feel a little uncomfortable assessing seasons as a success/failure whilst it is ongoing, especially when things haven't gone so well.

That said, not sure we can label top 4 as an achievement, it's more like a crumb of comfort and relief if we can get it. Nobody thought we would finish outside the top 4 on Boxing day we were looking at the title (and of course looking down from the top).

It was an achievement in 2017, now it would seen as simply a way of putting this seasons highs/lows to one side and allowing us to build for next season for the same big trophies without any additional adverse financial constraints.

Yep, in 2017 people knew the realistic goal for that season would be a champions league place. It's a shame we fell apart in January and lost Mane because I believe if we hadn't we'd have challenged til the end. We only eventually tied up 4th place on the final day, which was a bit disappointing but it all worked out well in the end.

This season it'd be a consolation in an absolute write off of a season where nothing has went right.
Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 1 Club World Cup. We live the dream.

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: just redk84 will do on Today at 12:51:50 pm
All of this.
Let's finish this off right...the last 7 games can still be enjoyable for what it's worth - would love to see some dominant displays and of course the results to match

We can genuinely win every single one.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: The PL run-in
Think we will get top 4 still. We have a somewhat 'easy' run in compared to West Ham Chelsea & Leicester
You'll Never Walk Alone

Re: The PL run-in
Top 4 is all well and good, but for me, more than anything, a good end to the season runs into the next. We ended well in Rodgers first season and that momentum bled into the next season where we challenged for for title. We ended well all of Klopps seasons other than the last, and that carried us into the next seasons.

Similarly we ended Rodgers last full season very poorly and came into the next season with very little, with what felt like just waiting for Rodgers eventual departure. Last year we obviously took our foot of the gas, and came into this season not terrible but with some clear cobwebs still to dust off (until injuries fully fucked us over).

Finishing strong usually gives a sense of momentum for the next season, which I think would would us well if we are going full blast with a fully fit side next year, try to blitz the league early again like the title winning team
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:58:35 pm
Yep, in 2017 people knew the realistic goal for that season would be a champions league place. It's a shame we fell apart in January and lost Mane because I believe if we hadn't we'd have challenged til the end. We only eventually tied up 4th place on the final day, which was a bit disappointing but it all worked out well in the end.

This season it'd be a consolation in an absolute write off of a season where nothing has went right.

I guess it depends on how you judge the season in total. Losing 6 home games in a row is obviously something that should not be happening, regardless of the circumstances. That's a big failure. However, to rebound from that and finish the season strongly enough to get top 4 would be impressive and fill us with hope for next season.

But you're right. It seems stupid to have that conversation now when it could easily not happen.
Re: The PL run-in
These final games of this season are going to define the next few seasons in my opinion. Really vital.
YNWA.

Re: The PL run-in
The plus side I dont think last nights exit is one of those that will hit the players hard so they mentally cant recover from it.

And youd hope theyll all be aware they really dont want to be without another crack at the Champions League next season.
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 02:14:33 pm
Top 4 is all well and good, but for me, more than anything, a good end to the season runs into the next. We ended well in Rodgers first season and that momentum bled into the next season where we challenged for for title. We ended well all of Klopps seasons other than the last, and that carried us into the next seasons.

Similarly we ended Rodgers last full season very poorly and came into the next season with very little, with what felt like just waiting for Rodgers eventual departure. Last year we obviously took our foot of the gas, and came into this season not terrible but with some clear cobwebs still to dust off (until injuries fully fucked us over).

Finishing strong usually gives a sense of momentum for the next season, which I think would would us well if we are going full blast with a fully fit side next year, try to blitz the league early again like the title winning team

Completely agree. There's so much 'else' going on that creates such an odd season this year I'm not sure you can extrapolate much from it, but ending the season strong will set us up for next year 100%. I said it earlier but there's no reason we can't beat every team we play, just need that old belief back.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:51:07 pm
Completely agree. There's so much 'else' going on that creates such an odd season this year I'm not sure you can extrapolate much from it, but ending the season strong will set us up for next year 100%. I said it earlier but there's no reason we can't beat every team we play, just need that old belief back.

It's an effect on everyone else as well as us. If we do well at the end now,other teams are more likely to look on us and think "Ah shit they are going to be something big again next year" install that bit of fear and doubt into them again, rather than now where teams come with a genuine belief they can get something, which just increases the more we struggle in games.

Make games against us a shot in the dark again, rather than what clubs see as a chance to get a big scalp from a weakend and disheartened top club
Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:42:03 pm
I always feel a little uncomfortable assessing seasons as a success/failure whilst it is ongoing, especially when things haven't gone so well.

That said, not sure we can label top 4 as an achievement, it's more like a crumb of comfort and relief if we can get it. Nobody thought we would finish outside the top 4 on Boxing day we were looking at the title (and of course looking down from the top).

It was an achievement in 2017, now it would seen as simply a way of putting this seasons highs/lows to one side and allowing us to build for next season for the same big trophies without any additional adverse financial constraints.

Depends at which moment in time you choose, doesnt it. Also notice how I said, all things considered too.

Youve chosen the time when we were top of the table as your reference point. This was not long after Jota was injured for 3 months. And with the Matip injury to come. Along with other injuries, too.

Unless you realistically thought that when we were top at that moment, we should still have continued to be top or at least challenged - even if we were to suffer the injuries we did?

My reference point is later on, only 3 PL games ago. With most of the injuries having accumulated and had a devastating effect on our campaign. A time when we were 8th and playing absolutely dreadful. 7 points from 4th and Villa in 9th only 3 behind us with 2 games in hand. And Arsenal in 10th only 5 behind us with a game in hand.

In my mind, if we come from that to finishing 4th - all things considered! - I will be happy. Happy knowing that we still reap the financial rewards of the CL, and happy knowing that we will be in the mix again next season.

Re: The PL run-in
With our squad we should definitely make top 4 but our head is just not right. Lack of leaders to push us through might be our undoing.
Re: The PL run-in
Beat Leeds and I believe well finish in the top 4. As Ive been saying for a while now, Fab and Thiago need to start every game together in midfield and well be fine.
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Re: The PL run-in
I don't get the pessimism. We're on a good run. You'd think we got beat against Real. We should have won that game and gone through. Fabinho, Thiago and Gini / Millie / Keita / Ox - that's an excellent midfield selection to take us through to the end of the season.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Re: The PL run-in
Getting top 4 this season would make it a good season in its very specific and almost unbelievable context. Being without fans all season is one thing but not having any of your centre backs for the majority of the season and players getting and recovering from covid - unless you have unlimited funds and a squad depth like City do that would be enough to take any team down a peg or three. Even teams like Bayern Munich and PSG who usually win their league every season comfortably are struggling to do that this season. Covid has made the gaps much quicker to bridge between the top teams and the rest. In a normal season with fans there United and Spurs wouldn't be anywhere near us IMO. Everton would probably be 15th.

This is a complete anomaly season - particularly for us who have had one of the rarest injury crisis in one position you'll ever see in the game. If we manage to finish in the top 4 that's a big achievement.

I don't really buy the argument that if we miss out on CL football next season we won't attract the very best players. We aren't going to exactly buy Haaland yet Mbappe anyway - when have we ever spent 150 odd million on a player? We can still attract good young players Klopp identifies and he'll turn them into the next Mane/Salah as he's done with plenty of players before.

And as Klopp alwyas says, if anyone wants to leave us or not sign for us because we are out of the CL for a season then that isn't the player for us.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:51:06 pm
I don't get the pessimism. We're on a good run. You'd think we got beat against Real. We should have won that game and gone through. Fabinho, Thiago and Gini / Millie / Keita / Ox - that's an excellent midfield selection to take us through to the end of the season.

Those midfielders are not going to score goals. With Phillips, Kabak and Fabinho we're solid, we're not going to conceded many at all. But right now Firmino and Mane are not going to score goals. We are not going to score from a corner until VVD is back. Every game no matter how well we play is on a knife edge because we are crap in the final third. Surely pessimism is understandable. You can't keep hoping every game that something will click in the final third with our play. It's been going on for far too long. We do the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Klopp's insane.  :P

I wanna be like Jurgen Klopp

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: peachybum on Today at 05:56:22 pm
Those midfielders are not going to score goals. With Phillips, Kabak and Fabinho we're solid, we're not going to conceded many at all. But right now Firmino and Mane are not going to score goals. We are not going to score from a corner until VVD is back. Every game no matter how well we play is on a knife edge because we are crap in the final third. Surely pessimism is understandable. You can't keep hoping every game that something will click in the final third with our play. It's been going on for far too long. We do the same thing over and over expecting a different result. Klopp's insane.  :P



Spot on about your corners comment. I think we should take them short until VVD or Matip are back. So bloody frustrating; we can have 20 corners and each one cleared first time.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:02:18 am
We'll pass Chelsea and Leicester.

Chelsea will have play City and Real twice which is pretty good for us, Leicester look like they are running on fumes again having a small squad.

We are getting 3rd spot.

I like you. For the ever optimist I say why not.
Re: The PL run-in
We will get top 4 but it will be really close and probably seal it on the last day against Palace.

I think we will drop points against Leeds and Man United and win other 5 games.  16 points gets us 68 which will be enough. Don't see us beating Man United, a point would be good there.

City
United
Chelsea
Liverpool
True North Strong

Re: The PL run-in
If we finish 4th we might have to rely on City or United to beat Chelsea or Arsenal in the European finals.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The PL run-in
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:38:30 pm
If we finish 4th we might have to rely on City or United to beat Chelsea or Arsenal in the European finals.
Urgh.  I don't think I could stomach supporting either Manchester clubs to win a European competition even if it meant we qualified for the CL next year.  I think I'd prefer a season in the Europa.
