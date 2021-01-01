Top 4 has to be the focus now. The team looked good against Real and is in a good run of form.
Its important we be mentality monsters and dust ourselves down in the face of adversity. Were out of the CL and not going to win a trophy this year. Its about playing the long game and getting ourselves in a great position for next year. The work starts now.
And that starts with using the midweeks for training and getting into that top 4. Weve got to try and win the remaining 7 games and push for third place. It would be a solid achievement for the season, all considered. I think we can do it.