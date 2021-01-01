« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 255191 times)

Online Zoomers

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,946
  • Meow
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 09:59:31 am »
We have no option but to power through and get top 4, no matter what it takes.
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,175
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 10:10:12 am »
Yep. As shit as winning nothing is, I really do think Top 4 is an achievement this year with all things considered.

Its not an Arsenal mentality in this instance.
Logged

Online Keith Lard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,709
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 10:18:57 am »
Top 4 has to be the focus now. The team looked good against Real and is in a good run of form.

Its important we be mentality monsters and dust ourselves down in the face of adversity. Were out of the CL and not going to win a trophy this year. Its about playing the long game and getting ourselves in a great position for next year. The work starts now.

And that starts with using the midweeks for training and getting into that top 4. Weve got to try and win the remaining 7 games and push for third place. It would be a solid achievement for the season, all considered. I think we can do it.
Logged
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 