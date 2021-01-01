Top 4 has to be the focus now. The team looked good against Real and is in a good run of form.



Its important we be mentality monsters and dust ourselves down in the face of adversity. Were out of the CL and not going to win a trophy this year. Its about playing the long game and getting ourselves in a great position for next year. The work starts now.



And that starts with using the midweeks for training and getting into that top 4. Weve got to try and win the remaining 7 games and push for third place. It would be a solid achievement for the season, all considered. I think we can do it.