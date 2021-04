Think we probably need 16 points (W5 D1 L1) to get top 4. 68 points might just be about enough. Arguable that a point or 2 either way be be needed for 4th.



Whilst we are definitely in the mix and our fixtures in the main look reasonable on paper, I still think 16 points from 7 games is a big ask. With some improved form we have 12 points from the last 6. We'd need to improve slightly on this and basically rule out the possibility of us throwing in a poor performance every 2-3 games.



The worry I have looking at the fixtures is Leicester and the fact that despite coming off 2 defeats, them getting 9 points off the next 4 games looks realistic on paper. At that point they could be well on their way to 68 points, even if their last 3 games look difficult.



Can't help but think over the last few weeks that the most damaging result we had in our very poor run since Xmas was the 3-1 at Leicester. Played well and game looked in the bag until the last 10-15 games. Even a draw in that game would put a hugely different spin on the challenge we currently face.