The PL run-in

actwithoutwords

  Kopite
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3880 on: Today at 12:20:34 am
Did one of those result prediction things, and, being generous to our rivals, 5 wins and 2 draws from us squeaked us into fourth. Agree though that more points than that will be dropped by everyone. Ultimately comes down to us and whether we can maintain consistency for the last seven games. Which remains an open question.
ljycb

  Kopite
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3881 on: Today at 12:31:18 am
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Today at 12:20:34 am
Did one of those result prediction things, and, being generous to our rivals, 5 wins and 2 draws from us squeaked us into fourth. Agree though that more points than that will be dropped by everyone. Ultimately comes down to us and whether we can maintain consistency for the last seven games. Which remains an open question.

Yep. We need to play a lot better than we did yesterday if we are to stand any chance.
harleydanger

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3882 on: Today at 01:46:33 am
West Ham's run in a by far the easiest.
kj999

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3883 on: Today at 04:41:43 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on April 10, 2021, 06:48:47 pm
Cause it's tomorrow ;D

oh yeaaaaah :faceplam:

Anyway, West Ham did win so
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3884 on: Today at 08:41:42 am
Beating Leeds will be a giant step.
MonsLibpool

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3885 on: Today at 08:43:37 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:46:33 am
West Ham's run in a by far the easiest.

West Ham is West Ham.
Spurs are Spurs.
Everton is Everton.
Leicester is Leicester.

If we do our job, their results are irrelevant.
kb2x

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3886 on: Today at 09:36:37 am
If we win 5 of our last 7 I'd be confident we'll end in 4th.

Leicester have a horrid final 3 fixtures and will probably drop out.
Craig 🤔

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3887 on: Today at 10:15:36 am
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 09:36:37 am
If we win 5 of our last 7 I'd be confident we'll end in 4th.

I'm not sure we can afford to lose both the other two though.

5 wins, 1 draw and a loss and think we'd 100% make top 4.
eeekaj

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3888 on: Today at 10:34:13 am
I know it's not as easy as it says on paper but we really should win 5 of our last 7 (even with our injuries):

Leeds (A)
Newcastle (H)
Man Utd (A)
Southampton (H)
West Brom (A)
Burnley (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
spider-neil

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3889 on: Today at 11:03:22 am
3. Leicester - 56 (7 games remaining)
4. West Ham - 55 (7 games remaining)
5. Chelsea - 54 (7 games remaining)
6. Liverpool - 52 (7 games remaining)
7. Tottenham - 49 (7 games remaining)
8. Everton - 47 (9 games remaining)

Leicester to play: Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham (3 out of 7 remaining)

Chelsea to play: West Ham, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester (4 out of 7 remaining)

Liverpool to play: Manchester United (1 out of 7 remaining)

West Ham to play: Chelsea, Everton (2 out of 7 remaining)

Tottenham to play: Everton, Leicester (2 out of 7 remaining)

Everton to play: Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham, Manchester City (4 out of 9 remaining)
thaddeus

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3890 on: Today at 11:14:08 am
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 10:34:13 am
I know it's not as easy as it says on paper but we really should win 5 of our last 7 (even with our injuries):

Leeds (A)
Newcastle (H)
Man Utd (A)
Southampton (H)
West Brom (A)
Burnley (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
That was the run of opponents at the turn of the year that effectively ended our title challenge and started the terrible run that we've only just come out of.  We took two points from those four games!

The league table doesn't lie and they're all bottom half sides but also all capable of heading away 20 crosses, blocking 10 shots, scrambling away 50 clearances and then scoring from their only foray across the halfway line.

I'm clinging to the hope that having Jota back to help out Salah with the burden of goal-scoring will make enough of a difference.
ljycb

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3891 on: Today at 11:29:42 am
It does feel like there is a clear route towards top four now, so weve just got to hope that it can concentrate the minds (2016/17 style if you will).
eeekaj

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3892 on: Today at 11:34:16 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:14:08 am
That was the run of opponents at the turn of the year that effectively ended our title challenge and started the terrible run that we've only just come out of.  We took two points from those four games!

The league table doesn't lie and they're all bottom half sides but also all capable of heading away 20 crosses, blocking 10 shots, scrambling away 50 clearances and then scoring from their only foray across the halfway line.

I'm clinging to the hope that having Jota back to help out Salah with the burden of goal-scoring will make enough of a difference.

Yep, totally agree, but I'd rather face these sides than who Leicester/Chelsea have to face. Difference this time is that we have the likes of Jota/Fabinho back. I really think we will do it, and a week ago I thought we had no chance!
Dull Tools

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3893 on: Today at 11:39:32 am
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 10:34:13 am
I know it's not as easy as it says on paper but we really should win 5 of our last 7 (even with our injuries):

Leeds (A)
Newcastle (H)
Man Utd (A)
Southampton (H)
West Brom (A)
Burnley (A)
Crystal Palace (H)
I think we will need to win 6. Our goal difference isn't great compared to the others so we can't rely on ending up on level points.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3894 on: Today at 11:43:01 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 11:39:32 am
I think we will need to win 6. Our goal difference isn't great compared to the others so we can't rely on ending up on level points.

If we win 5 and say only lose one youd expect the GD to improve a fair bit and wed be needing others to not win a few so youd hope wed end up with the edge.
liverbloke

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3895 on: Today at 12:13:45 pm
this run-in will be quite exciting seeing as we won't be winning the prem again this year - it's like one of those world cup group of deaths

it's good that we can still show our passion for the club rather than a mid-table boring end to the season
jlb

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3896 on: Today at 12:24:09 pm
Which of these fixtures (if any) will have fans in attendance?
elsewhere

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3897 on: Today at 12:27:54 pm
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 10:34:13 am
I know it's not as easy as it says on paper but we really should win 5 of our last 7 (even with our injuries):

Leeds (A)
Newcastle (H)
Man Utd (A)
Southampton (H)
West Brom (A)
Burnley (A)
Crystal Palace (H)

If we win our next 3, I am fairly confident we will win our all 7 matches to wrap this up. (Or we guarantee Top 4 before last match and play a weak team against Palace in our last match.)

Leeds away won't be as scary as people think, we play better against teams who actually try to play football and have a weak defense.
United match will be the tough test for us.
Sharado

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3898 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 12:27:54 pm
If we win our next 3, I am fairly confident we will win our all 7 matches to wrap this up. (Or we guarantee Top 4 before last match and play a weak team against Palace in our last match.)

Leeds away won't be as scary as people think, we play better against teams who actually try to play football and have a weak defense.
United match will be the tough test for us.

United are such a strange team. It'll depend on how he plays it, but for what it's worth given how strange the season has been I actually fancy our first win at old trafford in a fucking age to happen this time out. Not really based on much other than that seems to have been the case for a lot of results this year.
MacAloolah

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3899 on: Today at 01:10:10 pm
Quote from: jlb on Today at 12:24:09 pm
Which of these fixtures (if any) will have fans in attendance?
The last one, presuming the next phase of the roadmap happens on 17th May.  The PL were talking about moving the penultimate fixture to after 17th May (midweek) so each club has fans in for at least one game
MacAloolah

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3900 on: Today at 01:22:51 pm
I think 69 points will be enough, Leicester's last three games look horrendous, think they may miss out, West Ham have a fairly easy run in, apart from Chelsea, Chelsea have three tough games and they also have the FA Cup and Champions League too (which we may not have after Wednesday - although hoping we do turn it round)  The Bitters are still in the mix too and Spurs.  It's going to be a fun ride.

Win all out games and we'll be there, but with this season who know what happens!

Give me a piss the League season over scrapping it out for top four any day of the week!
MD1990

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3901 on: Today at 01:25:56 pm
Newcastle away isnt an easy game for West Ham.
I can see them losing that with the players Newcastle have back.
