3. Leicester - 56 (7 games remaining)
4. West Ham - 55 (7 games remaining)
5. Chelsea - 54 (7 games remaining)
6. Liverpool - 52 (7 games remaining)
7. Tottenham - 49 (7 games remaining)
8. Everton - 47 (9 games remaining)
Leicester to play: Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham (3 out of 7 remaining)
Chelsea to play: West Ham, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester (4 out of 7 remaining)
Liverpool to play: Manchester United (1 out of 7 remaining)
West Ham to play: Chelsea, Everton (2 out of 7 remaining)
Tottenham to play: Everton, Leicester (2 out of 7 remaining)
Everton to play: Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham, Manchester City (4 out of 9 remaining)