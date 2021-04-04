I agree though it does to some degree depend on the CL draw.



We've had a much worse squad win a CL but I think the big difference was that squad were very strong at centre back and defensive midfield. My concern is that the current team doesn't have the capability at centre back to win at the very top level (i.e. playing City, Bayern or PSG).



There's an argument that by the QF stage that we are likely to be 5th or 6th favourites for the CL. If we can win tonight there's an argument that we could be 2nd or 3rd favourites for 4th. Both are unlikely but think we should be trying for both still. 2 or 3 wins in the league and we could be right back in the race.



I still stand by the above. Looks even more so now than it it did about a month ago. Coming Top4 was always the easier target than winning the CL.CL qualification is hugely important for the club. Feel like qualifying through winning the CL seems even more difficult now. The 3-1 makes it difficult but so does the reality that we aren't good enough at this level currently. We've played 3 last 8 CL quality teams in 2021 and been beaten 3-1, 1-0 and 4-1. In reality we haven't come close to winning any of those games and have come off distinctly 2nd best in all 3 games.Our current level isn't good enough to win the CL. Defensively we aren't good enough. That means as a team and not just the 2 centre backs. Our shape and control of games against better opposition is sub-standard and has been for a while. We don't look like we have a way home. Even going all out attack at this level would be difficult since we are carrying a number of key attacking players who are woefully out of form.The team is arguably good enough though to win 5-7 of the last 8 league games. The level of opposition is a step or 2 down from what we'll face in the CL. If we can manage to scrap to 18-21 points in the last 8 games then will give us a shout for the CL qualification through our league position. That'll be a massive bonus given how this season has gone on many levels.