Great to feel like we're back in the fight. But still hesitant given our total lack of consistency this year. Will take a very good run to do it. Even just a sustained positive run of form to finish the season would be good to be honest. We've had a few good wins in a row now and it already feels much better.



I think that result tonight as good as takes Man United out of the equation. They are finishing top 4. And our result yesterday probably removes Arsenal in the other direction. Theyre not. But that still leaves 7 teams in the mix for the 2 remaining top 4 places, with Liverpool currently sitting in the middle of those 7.In pole position are Leicester and they look fairly well placed to take one of those 2 places, and at the back of the grid are Villa who Im not convinced have enough to get there.So...that leaves Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and Everton as the other results to look out for from here on in, and all 4 of those have some very tough games to play (including Che v Wham and Tot v Ev). Weve got difficult games too but perhaps not quite as bad overall, on paper at least (which admittedly doesnt seem to count for much this season).To summarise an absolute load of old waffle...were definitely well in the mix for top 4!