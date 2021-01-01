« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3720 on: Yesterday at 04:55:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm
If they've got a CL final on the horizon as well they'll take it easy. Although a crowd in might lift them.

We need things in our hands going into the last game. Nobody ever does us favours when we need them at the crunch.
I know technically it is out of our hands as it stands but in the real world it is not. If we win the remaining fixtures we would be 99.9% in the top 4. That's all we can do. It seems extremely unlikely that we can achieve that but that has to be our only concern. It's not like challenging for the title against a club capable of long winning runs.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3721 on: Yesterday at 05:06:00 pm
Fixtures are kind other than United. One game at a time.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3722 on: Yesterday at 05:12:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm
If they've got a CL final on the horizon as well they'll take it easy. Although a crowd in might lift them.

We need things in our hands going into the last game. Nobody ever does us favours when we need them at the crunch.

They play Chelsea on May 8. Theres a few matches after that.

I can just see them putting some ridiculously weakened side out, I dont think it would take much convincing either with the likes of Silva and Sterling to fuck us over.

Hopefully we can take that option away from them by going on a bit of a run now, certainly not beyond the realms.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3723 on: Yesterday at 05:23:49 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:55:45 pm
I know technically it is out of our hands as it stands but in the real world it is not. If we win the remaining fixtures we would be 99.9% in the top 4. That's all we can do. It seems extremely unlikely that we can achieve that but that has to be our only concern. It's not like challenging for the title against a club capable of long winning runs.

Although it's not certain i've no doubt 7 or 8 wins would be enough. I said even after Fulham there's 10 games left and we need to win at least 8 of them. Now we have 8 left and will likely need to win at least 6 (maybe 5 and some draws). We just need to put the wins together.

The later it gets in the season it never ends well for us though when it's out of our hands.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3724 on: Yesterday at 05:25:57 pm
Scum (57 Points)

Brighton (h)
Spurs (a)
Burnley (h)
Leeds (a)
Liverpool (h)
Villa (a)
Leicester (h)
Fulham (h)
Wolves (a)

Leicester (56 Points)

West Ham (a)
West Brom (h)
Palace (h)
Southampton (a)
Newcastle (h)
Scum (a)
Chelsea (a)
Spurs (h)

Chelsea (51 Points)

Palace (a)
Brighton (h)
West Ham (a)
Fulham (h)
Man City (a)
Arsenal (h)
Leicester (h)
Villa (a)

Spurs (49 Points)

Scum (h)
Everton (a)
Southampton (h)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Leeds (a)
Wolves (h)
Villa (h)
Leicester (a)

Liverpool (49 Points)

Villa (h)
Leeds (a)
Newcastle (h)
Scum (a)
Southampton (h)
West Brom (a)
Burnley (a)
Palace (h)

West Ham (49 Points)

Wolves (a)
Leicester (h)
Newcastle (a)
Chelsea (h)
Burnley (a)
Everton (h)
Brighton (a)
West Brom (a)
Southampton (h)

Everton (46 Points)

Palace (h)
Brighton (a)
Spurs (h)
Arsenal (a)
Villa (h)
West Ham (a)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Wolves (h)
Man City (a)

Everton also have another game to be rearranged but unsure who it's against.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3725 on: Yesterday at 05:33:45 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:25:57 pm
Probably us and spurs have the easiest runs but the lower sides have been our issue. Reality is every single one of those games we should be winning apart from United away which is normally always a shite draw. If that was the case and we got 22 points out of the last 8 then we are getting Top 4 for definite. Just got to beat the teams we "should" be beating.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3726 on: Yesterday at 06:34:56 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 05:33:45 pm
Probably us and spurs have the easiest runs but the lower sides have been our issue. Reality is every single one of those games we should be winning apart from United away which is normally always a shite draw. If that was the case and we got 22 points out of the last 8 then we are getting Top 4 for definite. Just got to beat the teams we "should" be beating.

The difficulty for us will be playing after the CL games. That's Villa and Leeds the next two after the Madrid games and then potentially two more if we make the semis.


Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3727 on: Yesterday at 06:37:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:34:56 pm
The difficulty for us will be playing after the CL games. That's Villa and Leeds the next two after the Madrid games and then potentially two more if we make the semis.

We play Villa on Saturday after the Tuesday game then we dont play Leeds until the Monday after the second leg on Wednesday. We could not have had a better schedule in terms of breaks between games.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3728 on: Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm
We've won 2 in a row right, I reckon if we win our next 3 before Utd we're in a really good place. 5 PL wins in a row hasn't happened for us this season if I remember correctly so would be the perfect time.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3729 on: Yesterday at 07:01:10 pm
Great to feel like we're back in the fight. But still hesitant given our total lack of consistency this year. Will take a very good run to do it. Even just a sustained positive run of form to finish the season would be good to be honest. We've had a few good wins in a row now and it already feels much better.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3730 on: Yesterday at 07:07:58 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Yesterday at 04:55:45 pm
I know technically it is out of our hands as it stands but in the real world it is not. If we win the remaining fixtures we would be 99.9% in the top 4. That's all we can do. It seems extremely unlikely that we can achieve that but that has to be our only concern. It's not like challenging for the title against a club capable of long winning runs.

Win all of our remaining fixtures and we probably finish 2nd.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3731 on: Yesterday at 07:14:50 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:56:50 pm
We've won 2 in a row right, I reckon if we win our next 3 before Utd we're in a really good place. 5 PL wins in a row hasn't happened for us this season if I remember correctly so would be the perfect time.

The most we've won consecutively is 3 (the opening 3 fixtures, before our injury crisis). We've managed back to back wins on 4 occasions.

We seem to have stopped the rot and put ourselves in the conversation at least, but it probably requires a level of consistency in results/form that we've demonstrated we're not quite capable of this season - it probably needs 5-6 wins and I just don't see it. The damage was done in Feb really. At least we have something to play for though, it was looking for a while that we might be playing out dead rubbers in the league for the rest of the season.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3732 on: Yesterday at 07:27:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 07:07:58 pm
Win all of our remaining fixtures and we probably finish 2nd.

Win all our remaining fixtures and Ill be outside saluting the flock of flying pigs, singing the German national anthem. Okay, its not impossible, but our form and overall lack of consistency makes this near impossible. The simple fact is we will have to rely on several other teams dropping a fair few points, which is certainly not impossible the way this crazy season has unfolded.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3733 on: Yesterday at 08:07:40 pm
Were also in a better place injury wise than weve been most of the season so whilst we never win all our remaining games 6 or 7 wins isnt impossible.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3734 on: Yesterday at 08:32:15 pm
I've decided months ago that this season is a write-off. Everything I want is everyone fit and helthy in pre-season. The fact that we could still finish in the top 4 and even win the Champions League is just a bonus ...
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3735 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm
Quote from: actwithoutwords on Yesterday at 07:01:10 pm
Great to feel like we're back in the fight. But still hesitant given our total lack of consistency this year. Will take a very good run to do it. Even just a sustained positive run of form to finish the season would be good to be honest. We've had a few good wins in a row now and it already feels much better.
I think that result tonight as good as takes Man United out of the equation. They are finishing top 4. And our result yesterday probably removes Arsenal in the other direction. Theyre not. But that still leaves 7 teams in the mix for the 2 remaining top 4 places, with Liverpool currently sitting in the middle of those 7.

In pole position are Leicester and they look fairly well placed to take one of those 2 places, and at the back of the grid are Villa who Im not convinced have enough to get there.

So...that leaves Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and Everton as the other results to look out for from here on in, and all 4 of those have some very tough games to play (including Che v Wham and Tot v Ev). Weve got difficult games too but perhaps not quite as bad overall, on paper at least (which admittedly doesnt seem to count for much this season).

To summarise an absolute load of old waffle...were definitely well in the mix for top 4! :)

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3736 on: Today at 11:08:53 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:37:33 pm
We play Villa on Saturday after the Tuesday game then we dont play Leeds until the Monday after the second leg on Wednesday. We could not have had a better schedule in terms of breaks between games.

Plus, Kabak, Nat, Fabinho, Keita, Jota have not had an exhausting season due to their injury breaks or late introduction. They will be fine backed up with the rested Milner, Firmino, Gini and Jones. All more than capable of being in the first team on their own merits.

The FBs will have to soldier on.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3737 on: Today at 07:18:37 pm
We have the easiest schedule of any of the teams pushing for a place in the top four. We simply have to make that count.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3738 on: Today at 08:57:46 pm
What the fucks happened to wolves ..deary me Davey moist in champions League yuk(
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3739 on: Today at 08:59:45 pm
Quote from: johnj147 on Today at 08:57:46 pm
What the fucks happened to wolves ..deary me Davey moist in champions League yuk(

Will never happen.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3740 on: Today at 09:02:17 pm
Hope not  >:(
