I know technically it is out of our hands as it stands but in the real world it is not. If we win the remaining fixtures we would be 99.9% in the top 4. That's all we can do. It seems extremely unlikely that we can achieve that but that has to be our only concern. It's not like challenging for the title against a club capable of long winning runs.



Although it's not certain i've no doubt 7 or 8 wins would be enough. I said even after Fulham there's 10 games left and we need to win at least 8 of them. Now we have 8 left and will likely need to win at least 6 (maybe 5 and some draws). We just need to put the wins together.The later it gets in the season it never ends well for us though when it's out of our hands.