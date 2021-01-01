« previous next »
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3720 on: Today at 04:55:45 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:31 pm
If they've got a CL final on the horizon as well they'll take it easy. Although a crowd in might lift them.

We need things in our hands going into the last game. Nobody ever does us favours when we need them at the crunch.
I know technically it is out of our hands as it stands but in the real world it is not. If we win the remaining fixtures we would be 99.9% in the top 4. That's all we can do. It seems extremely unlikely that we can achieve that but that has to be our only concern. It's not like challenging for the title against a club capable of long winning runs.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3721 on: Today at 05:06:00 pm
Fixtures are kind other than United. One game at a time.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3722 on: Today at 05:12:28 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:39:31 pm
If they've got a CL final on the horizon as well they'll take it easy. Although a crowd in might lift them.

We need things in our hands going into the last game. Nobody ever does us favours when we need them at the crunch.

They play Chelsea on May 8. Theres a few matches after that.

I can just see them putting some ridiculously weakened side out, I dont think it would take much convincing either with the likes of Silva and Sterling to fuck us over.

Hopefully we can take that option away from them by going on a bit of a run now, certainly not beyond the realms.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3723 on: Today at 05:23:49 pm
Quote from: KissThisGuy on Today at 04:55:45 pm
I know technically it is out of our hands as it stands but in the real world it is not. If we win the remaining fixtures we would be 99.9% in the top 4. That's all we can do. It seems extremely unlikely that we can achieve that but that has to be our only concern. It's not like challenging for the title against a club capable of long winning runs.

Although it's not certain i've no doubt 7 or 8 wins would be enough. I said even after Fulham there's 10 games left and we need to win at least 8 of them. Now we have 8 left and will likely need to win at least 6 (maybe 5 and some draws). We just need to put the wins together.

The later it gets in the season it never ends well for us though when it's out of our hands.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3724 on: Today at 05:25:57 pm
Scum (57 Points)

Brighton (h)
Spurs (a)
Burnley (h)
Leeds (a)
Liverpool (h)
Villa (a)
Leicester (h)
Fulham (h)
Wolves (a)

Leicester (56 Points)

West Ham (a)
West Brom (h)
Palace (h)
Southampton (a)
Newcastle (h)
Scum (a)
Chelsea (a)
Spurs (h)

Chelsea (51 Points)

Palace (a)
Brighton (h)
West Ham (a)
Fulham (h)
Man City (a)
Arsenal (h)
Leicester (h)
Villa (a)

Spurs (49 Points)

Scum (h)
Everton (a)
Southampton (h)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Leeds (a)
Wolves (h)
Villa (h)
Leicester (a)

Liverpool (49 Points)

Villa (h)
Leeds (a)
Newcastle (h)
Scum (a)
Southampton (h)
West Brom (a)
Burnley (a)
Palace (h)

West Ham (49 Points)

Wolves (a)
Leicester (h)
Newcastle (a)
Chelsea (h)
Burnley (a)
Everton (h)
Brighton (a)
West Brom (a)
Southampton (h)

Everton (46 Points)

Palace (h)
Brighton (a)
Spurs (h)
Arsenal (a)
Villa (h)
West Ham (a)
Sheffield Utd (h)
Wolves (h)
Man City (a)

Everton also have another game to be rearranged but unsure who it's against.
Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3725 on: Today at 05:33:45 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 05:25:57 pm
Probably us and spurs have the easiest runs but the lower sides have been our issue. Reality is every single one of those games we should be winning apart from United away which is normally always a shite draw. If that was the case and we got 22 points out of the last 8 then we are getting Top 4 for definite. Just got to beat the teams we "should" be beating.
