If they've got a CL final on the horizon as well they'll take it easy. Although a crowd in might lift them.
We need things in our hands going into the last game. Nobody ever does us favours when we need them at the crunch.
They play Chelsea on May 8. Theres a few matches after that.
I can just see them putting some ridiculously weakened side out, I dont think it would take much convincing either with the likes of Silva and Sterling to fuck us over.
Hopefully we can take that option away from them by going on a bit of a run now, certainly not beyond the realms.