Author Topic: The PL run-in

newterp

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3680 on: Today at 01:07:21 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:58:46 pm
Just when I thought we were out....they pull us back in

We dont get fooled again.
Jookie

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3681 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 01:17:22 pm
Yup - both our more likely NOT to happen then happen (sadly) but top 4 is pretty clearly easier/more likely

I agree though it does to some degree depend on the CL draw.

We've had a much worse squad win a CL but I think the big difference was that squad were very strong at centre back and defensive midfield. My concern is that the current team doesn't have the capability at centre back to win at the very top level (i.e. playing City, Bayern or PSG).

There's an argument that by the QF stage that we are likely to be 5th or 6th favourites for the CL. If we can win tonight there's an argument that we could be 2nd or 3rd favourites for 4th. Both are unlikely but think we should be trying for both still. 2 or 3 wins in the league and we could be right back in the race.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

a treeless whopper

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3682 on: Today at 01:43:00 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:27:52 pm
I agree though it does to some degree depend on the CL draw.

We've had a much worse squad win a CL but I think the big difference was that squad were very strong at centre back and defensive midfield. My concern is that the current team doesn't have the capability at centre back to win at the very top level (i.e. playing City, Bayern or PSG).

There's an argument that by the QF stage that we are likely to be 5th or 6th favourites for the CL. If we can win tonight there's an argument that we could be 2nd or 3rd favourites for 4th. Both are unlikely but think we should be trying for both still. 2 or 3 wins in the league and we could be right back in the race.

2 or 3 wins is the issue. Until we show we can go on a winning run longer than one or even two matches, top four talk is futile.
G a r y

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3683 on: Today at 01:47:07 pm
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm
probably but think he would be pragmatic for most games if we were in it. a team based on this would be good enough to get to the 1/4 finals:
Kelleher
Tsimikas
Matip/Gomez/Williams/
Kabak/Phillips/
N.WIlliams

Milner
AOC
Jones/Keita

Shaq
Origi
Minamino/Elliot

depending on if some stay or not and ive probably missed a few
One thing this season has taught me is that outside our first XI the rest of the lads aren't good enough to compete at the highest levels week in, week out, but we all knew that anyway.
Last Edit: Today at 01:49:26 pm by G a r y
Jookie

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3684 on: Today at 02:41:12 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:43:00 pm
2 or 3 wins is the issue. Until we show we can go on a winning run longer than one or even two matches, top four talk is futile.

Agree. Unless we put some sort of run together then Top 4 talk is nonsense.

I still think it's arguably an easier task to put 5 or 6 wins together against the likes of Wolves, Arsenal, Villa, Leeds, Newcastle to get back in the Top 4 picture than it will be to progress past a combination of City, Bayern, PSG, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Dortmund in the CL.

The task facing us to get CL by either route is significant though there's a slim chance with both. I think winning the CL is a slightly slimmer chance than Top 4 due to the increased quality of the likely opposition. Others will disagree due to the smaller number of games in the CL.

 I wouldn't be prioritising one of the other at this point. That could change depending on what happens at Wolves and Arsenal.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

fucking appalled

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3685 on: Today at 04:41:06 pm
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 01:47:07 pm
One thing this season has taught me is that outside our first XI the rest of the lads aren't good enough to compete at the highest levels week in, week out, but we all knew that anyway.

You dont think Matip, Tsimikas, Keita, Curtis Jones, Thiago or Jota are good enough to compete at the highest level?
lt's like you're dreaming about gorgonzola cheese when it's clearly brie time, baby.

Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3686 on: Today at 04:44:45 pm
Who's second XI even does and why does it matter as when are you consistently sending out a second XI except for games that don't matter?  Even the acknowledged strongest (ManC) just mightily struggled with Fulham and it wasn't even a full second XI.  It's such a stupid notion to even discuss.
