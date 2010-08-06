« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PL run-in  (Read 230555 times)

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,720
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3640 on: Yesterday at 07:09:28 pm »
Only Spurs have been as bad as us since that top of the table clash.
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3641 on: Yesterday at 08:21:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:25:45 pm

The league season has been probably the worst we have seen in decades, but this team clearly sees the CL as something worth battling for. All chips in the CL basket.

is it that bad? its hardly one to write books about (for the good reasons) but surely the circumstances around it mitigate that somewhat. rogers first and last full season, hodgson and Kenny's full season too are worse surely? maybe even rafas last season which is an interesting comparison actually, though if we lose a CL semi i hope we dont bullet klopp for dyche or the modern day hodgy equivalent
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,352
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3642 on: Yesterday at 08:48:36 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 08:21:00 pm
is it that bad? its hardly one to write books about (for the good reasons) but surely the circumstances around it mitigate that somewhat. rogers first and last full season, hodgson and Kenny's full season too are worse surely? maybe even rafas last season which is an interesting comparison actually, though if we lose a CL semi i hope we dont bullet klopp for dyche or the modern day hodgy equivalent

In terms of results its pretty bad, we have lost 6 home matches in a row. Its as bad as Rodgers final season and probably Kennys. What makes it bearable as an actual season is despite whatever happens, none of those sides are as good as this one.

Hodgsons season was bad for obvious reasons and Rafas felt the worst, because of what was going on in the club.
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3643 on: Yesterday at 09:01:27 pm »
the weirdest thing is we were fine until Midtjylland away. top of the league, even after the dodgy December i didn't think top four would be an issue. im less bothered about this league season as i know the first half even without gomez/Virgil we were ok. Get them back and the midfield options back to normal and we will be fine next season. was mulling if i wanted us in the EL next year and i donr think it would be a bad thing. A second string should walk the group stage and would give chances to the younger players that might be the making fo them.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,352
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3644 on: Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 09:01:27 pm
the weirdest thing is we were fine until Midtjylland away. top of the league, even after the dodgy December i didn't think top four would be an issue. im less bothered about this league season as i know the first half even without gomez/Virgil we were ok. Get them back and the midfield options back to normal and we will be fine next season. was mulling if i wanted us in the EL next year and i donr think it would be a bad thing. A second string should walk the group stage and would give chances to the younger players that might be the making fo them.

There is no guarantee that we play second string sides in the Europa. Klopp will most likely go strong.
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3645 on: Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm »
probably but think he would be pragmatic for most games if we were in it. a team based on this would be good enough to get to the 1/4 finals:
Kelleher
Tsimikas
Matip/Gomez/Williams/
Kabak/Phillips/
N.WIlliams

Milner
AOC
Jones/Keita

Shaq
Origi
Minamino/Elliot

depending on if some stay or not and ive probably missed a few
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3646 on: Yesterday at 09:15:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm
There is no guarantee that we play second string sides in the Europa. Klopp will most likely go strong.

Its simply having to play Thursdays/ Sundays and potentially, much more traveling that impacts on the domestic schedule.
Logged

Offline stjohns

  • ambliance or precinct we're not sure......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3647 on: Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm »
Quote from: klopptopia on Yesterday at 09:12:03 pm
probably but think he would be pragmatic for most games if we were in it. a team based on this would be good enough to get to the 1/4 finals:
Kelleher
Tsimikas
Matip/Gomez/Williams/
Kabak/Phillips/
N.WIlliams

Milner
AOC
Jones/Keita

Shaq
Origi
Minamino/Elliot

depending on if some stay or not and ive probably missed a few

Not if you run up against the likes of Roma or Napoli over 2 Legs, it wouldn't.
Logged

Offline klopptopia

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3648 on: Yesterday at 09:23:55 pm »
agreed but you see where you are at that stage. worst case we get one of those in the group, unlikely with seeding, but would still expect to qualify. Not having any europe just doesn't feel optimal for this squad. as you say its the thursday/sunday thing and travelling that kills it. Group depending klopp might go strong at home and less so away from home.
Logged

Offline Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,194
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3649 on: Yesterday at 09:34:33 pm »
Our form in the PL and CL are complete opposites right now, and I cannot shake the feeling that the difference in refereeing makes it so. I know we were bad against Chelsea, but Kante's hand was above his shoulder in the penalty area when it was struck. Salah was pushed from under a ball with two hands against Fulham back in December and WBA's goal should have never stood, and those are just a few highly contentious decisions from the top of my head. We've been consistently fucked by every referee in the country and that is clearly not going to change.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,552
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3650 on: Yesterday at 09:47:43 pm »
I was sorta hoping for United-West Ham draw, but I'll take United's win.

I did some points analysis on the teams that can theoretically finish above us if they win their games in hand, except for City (who are running away with the title). These are: United, Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham, Everton, Spurs, and Villa. I looked at the points dropped (home or away, no matter) since week 20. Combined total for these teams for each match week are:
points total:  15-14-6-8-10-8-10-6-13 
or ppg:  2.14-2.00-0.86-1.14-1.43-1.14-1.43-0.86-1.86 (average 1.43 ppg per team)

For the three of United, Leicester and Chelsea combined the numbers are:
7-5-0-4-2-2-7-0-2, or
1.00-0.71-0.00-0.57-0.29-0.29-1.00-0.00-0.29 (average 1.074 ppg per team)

There is more than 9 points drop for these on average on current form (9.67), so we need to gain 10 pts in 9 games, assuming we win at Wolves. Our best chance is if Chelsea drops 9 points (which is worse than their current form, dropping 0.889ppg in their last 9 games), They will finish on 69 pts. On current form, they will finish on 70 pts. We need to win all of our remaining games, or win 9 and draw one to match the 70 points.

Outside chance, but it's not totally gone. The issue for me is that our form doesn't suggest that we can win all of our remaining games.


If we win all of our remaining games


Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,163
  • JFT 96
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3651 on: Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm »
Get a win against Wolves. Regroup and go again.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3652 on: Yesterday at 09:54:21 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm
Get a win against Wolves. Regroup and go again.

Yep. Never mind all this prioritise the CL over the league nonsense. Wolves is in less than 24hrs, the CL should be the last thing on anyones mind
Logged

Offline Notorious IT

  • Gilt complex.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 961
  • Alcoholic
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3653 on: Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm »
See you all this time tomorrow for the depression again.  ;D
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,947
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3654 on: Yesterday at 10:01:08 pm »
Quote from: Notorious IT on Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm
See you all this time tomorrow for the depression again.  ;D

haha probably alright. It's the hope that kill you
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3655 on: Yesterday at 10:09:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:51:57 pm
Get a win against Wolves. Regroup and go again.

We need to be in 5 points at least come May. No more than 5.
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3656 on: Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Notorious IT on Yesterday at 09:58:10 pm
See you all this time tomorrow for the depression again.  ;D
no way mate, we are winning this one 😂, thank god we are away!
Logged

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,882
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3657 on: Yesterday at 10:22:50 pm »
Chesea, Spurs, Everton and West Ham manage 1 point between them this week end.  We get 3 tomorrow and we make big strides forward.   Can we do it?
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,552
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3658 on: Yesterday at 11:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 10:15:35 pm
no way mate, we are winning this one 😂, thank god we are away!
I'd have your confidence if we were playing in Budapest...  ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,687
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3659 on: Yesterday at 11:34:13 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 09:54:21 pm
Yep. Never mind all this prioritise the CL over the league nonsense. Wolves is in less than 24hrs, the CL should be the last thing on anyones mind

Yes, vital. I think there is something like nearly 3 weeks before the next game for us after that. Need to go into that period with confidence high. We have a maximum of 14 games after that and with most players back for those games, excepting the centre backs (and international injuries) we can have a good go at that mini-season with fresh legs. There are only two teams that are capable of a solid consistent winning run and we are one of them.

Just to think that at one point last season we had 79 points from 27 games, we would have trashed City's record breaking form (71 from 30 games) and not that much has changed except CBs and crowds (and a little physical and mental weariness)

Also, let's face it. If all the money that was in the CL did not exist we would not be as bothered about qualification as much, we'd have a free run at the PL title really. Money has damaged not only everyone's behaviour but it has fed into our sub-conscious as well. There's an easy way to increase how people see the FA cup and europa league. Pay vast sums to those who do well in it.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:46 pm by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,039
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3660 on: Yesterday at 11:48:55 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:48:36 pm
In terms of results its pretty bad, we have lost 6 home matches in a row. Its as bad as Rodgers final season and probably Kennys. What makes it bearable as an actual season is despite whatever happens, none of those sides are as good as this one.

Hodgsons season was bad for obvious reasons and Rafas felt the worst, because of what was going on in the club.
This is true if you end the season now, but we had a good start to the season and we can have a good end to it. It's easy to forget but this group of players was top of the league at Christmas.

For sure the odds are against it but it will be a great achievement if we can swing back into form and make it a competitive finish.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,952
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3661 on: Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm »
To be honest, I wouldn't mind us being completely out of Europe next season ...
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3662 on: Today at 12:43:47 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:14:55 pm
I'd have your confidence if we were playing in Budapest...  ;D
😁 we have to try3😁
Logged

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3663 on: Today at 12:45:13 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:55:12 pm
To be honest, I wouldn't mind us being completely out of Europe next season ...
like a brexit? that's a ridiculous idea
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,964
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3664 on: Today at 01:16:51 am »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Today at 12:45:13 am
like a brexit? that's a ridiculous idea

Theres actually some merit in what hes said. If were not going to qualify for the CL, and lets be honest it doesnt look like we will then Id rather not play in that shite competition every bloody Thursday. Just screw it and save the energy and travel to make another run at the league.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Gaz75

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3665 on: Today at 01:19:58 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 01:16:51 am
Theres actually some merit in what hes said. If were not going to qualify for the CL, and lets be honest it doesnt look like we will then Id rather not play in that shite competition every bloody Thursday. Just screw it and save the energy and travel to make another run at the league.
😁 I know I was being sarcastic mate, we won't have to worry anyway after winning number 7
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,979
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3666 on: Today at 03:01:15 am »
It's not impossible to get top four if we were to magically find some form. West Ham will drop off I think, Leicester have an insanely tough finish and the Europa League to add to it and Chelsea has drawn three out of their last five.

It's not the others that worry me, it's our form that does.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,469
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3667 on: Today at 06:59:28 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:01:15 am
It's not impossible to get top four if we were to magically find some form. West Ham will drop off I think, Leicester have an insanely tough finish and the Europa League to add to it and Chelsea has drawn three out of their last five.

It's not the others that worry me, it's our form that does.

Let's say we win the game in hand on Chelsea.

We than have to win all our games and Chelsea lose two, or draw 2 & lose 1.

It's not beyond the realms of possibility, but it's a fucking long shot.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,455
  • SPQR
Re: The PL run-in
« Reply #3668 on: Today at 07:06:07 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 03:01:15 am
It's not impossible to get top four if we were to magically find some form. West Ham will drop off I think, Leicester have an insanely tough finish and the Europa League to add to it and Chelsea has drawn three out of their last five.

It's not the others that worry me, it's our form that does.

Leicester are as good as out of the Europa League, so that won't trouble them. You're right though, they do have a tough schedule and will drop points. The problem is we're not suddenly going to go from losing 6 in a row at home to winning 9 of our last 10.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 87 88 89 90 91 [92]   Go Up
« previous next »
 