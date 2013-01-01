« previous next »
The PL run-in

Dave McCoy

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3440
Our run in is pretty favorable though.  The last 4 should all be pointless games for the opposition at that point.  Newcastle might still be in a relegation race when we play them but they are also in a relegation race and trash, same as Fulham.  Prior form is making this seem harder than it should be and that's fair but we still probably should be able to pull this off and it's mainly within our control.
buttersstotch

Re: The PL run-in
Reply #3441
Rather than worrying about other teams, we should just focus on ourselves right now. We've just beaten bottom of the league and have been in terrible form, a loss against Chelsea and then it's panic stations once again.

All of the teams involved mostly have to play each other again and are capable of dropping points. Leicester and Man Utd can easily be gotten at, the former have lots of key injuries and a real dearth of squad depth and the latter have been in average form for a good few weeks now. I think they are both catchable, but it may not be us who catch them :D But we really need to just concentrate on ourselves and pray for no more injuries.
