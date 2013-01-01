Rather than worrying about other teams, we should just focus on ourselves right now. We've just beaten bottom of the league and have been in terrible form, a loss against Chelsea and then it's panic stations once again.All of the teams involved mostly have to play each other again and are capable of dropping points. Leicester and Man Utd can easily be gotten at, the former have lots of key injuries and a real dearth of squad depth and the latter have been in average form for a good few weeks now. I think they are both catchable, but it may not be us who catch themBut we really need to just concentrate on ourselves and pray for no more injuries.