It wasn't so long ago that united looked destined for a relegation battle, as we've seen already this season with everton any team is capable of stringing 4-5 results together and even looking good at times, but sooner or later they revert to the norm.



Chelsea maybe look capable of challenging, if only because they've thrown money at the squad and we look like we'll be battling fitness issues for the foreseeable.



If we can get 4-5 players back over the course of December and have some chance to rotate as a result I think we can put ourselves in a really good position for the run in; unfortunately as we've seen before, once you have a bunch of injuries piled up you get more players dropping every week as they try to plug the gaps.



I think the season is going to come down to whether we can keep Matip and Fabinho fit in the short term, and whether we bolster the defence in January.