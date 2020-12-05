« previous next »
Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 54054 times)

Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #800 on: December 5, 2020, 12:10:06 PM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on December  4, 2020, 04:45:38 PM
Forget about the other teams, they are only near us because of a stupid defeat at Villa and two robberies.

Keep it simple and look at ourselves. We start winning and nobody can live with us (inc City). If the injuries don't clear up and we keep dropping points, Chelsea, Spurs and others are well capable of staying in touch or going past us.

One game at a time, need that mindset back again. Hendo is massive in this regard.

I agree that the mindset stems from Hendo on the pitch. Would also add Trent, Robbo and Virgil. I think those 4 have that relentless never give up attitude in particular. Will be great having 3 of that 4 back soon.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #801 on: December 5, 2020, 12:16:01 PM »
I expect mid eighties will win the title this year.  Nobody will be getting 90 points.
Online Ghost of Xmas Past His Bedtown

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #802 on: December 5, 2020, 12:51:20 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December  5, 2020, 12:16:01 PM
I expect mid eighties will win the title this year.  Nobody will be getting 90 points.
Everton fans are getting excited reading that
Offline Fromola

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #803 on: December 5, 2020, 01:30:38 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on December  5, 2020, 12:10:06 PM
I agree that the mindset stems from Hendo on the pitch. Would also add Trent, Robbo and Virgil. I think those 4 have that relentless never give up attitude in particular. Will be great having 3 of that 4 back soon.

Henderson the most important. We don't lose 7 at Villa with him on the pitch. Same with the Watford massacre last season.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #804 on: December 5, 2020, 01:57:02 PM »
I'm sure Henderson stops 4 deflections from going in.

Villa had going everything their way on the day. It wasn't just us performing badly
Offline God's Left Peg

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #805 on: December 5, 2020, 02:29:19 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on December  5, 2020, 01:57:02 PM
I'm sure Henderson stops 4 deflections from going in.

Villa had going everything their way on the day. It wasn't just us performing badly

They did. But there was also an element of capitulation that you just couldn't envisage with Hendo on the pitch.
Offline actwithoutwords

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #806 on: December 5, 2020, 11:40:59 PM »
League starting to take a more familiar look. Arsenal aside, rest of the big six have been more consistent recently. The madness of the early weeks seems to have settled down a lot. PL games every 3/4 days for December might shake it up again, or the squads of the bigger sides might prevail.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 12:47:58 AM »
Quote from: God's Left Peg on December  5, 2020, 02:29:19 PM
They did. But there was also an element of capitulation that you just couldn't envisage with Hendo on the pitch.

Weve had plenty of bad losses with Henderson on the pitch - weve also had really bad teams (by our standards) with him as a regular member ..... hes become a key player for us but reducing a team game to an individuals character has always been bobbins
Offline Bucko - Dubai

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 07:14:35 AM »
Feel City, United & Chelsea will go on a good run now that the initial fitness issues have subsided.

We need to make sure we reach back to how we can play, offensively we have been poor in the last few games.

I think this year 3-4 teams will be within 7-10 points of each other come the end of the season
Offline Schmidt

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 10:36:53 AM »
It wasn't so long ago that united looked destined for a relegation battle, as we've seen already this season with everton any team is capable of stringing 4-5 results together and even looking good at times, but sooner or later they revert to the norm.

Chelsea maybe look capable of challenging, if only because they've thrown money at the squad and we look like we'll be battling fitness issues for the foreseeable.

If we can get 4-5 players back over the course of December and have some chance to rotate as a result I think we can put ourselves in a really good position for the run in; unfortunately as we've seen before, once you have a bunch of injuries piled up you get more players dropping every week as they try to plug the gaps.

I think the season is going to come down to whether we can keep Matip and Fabinho fit in the short term, and whether we bolster the defence in January.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 05:22:02 PM »
To be honest, I've stopped thinking about numbers 20, not because I dont think we can do it, but with a lot of people, and I sometimes fall into this mindset too, the fear of not winning number 20 is greater than the joy of watching us play.

So instead of focusing on how good Liverpool are, many are getting worried and anxious about Spurs, Chelsea, City, and Man Utd even. Every game is important, any points dropped is a major problem, any win is just keeping us on a precarious track. Never comfortable, never really that happy, just about clinging on in a desperate struggle.

To be quite frank, it's not enjoyable. So at this point now I just want to enjoy what is the best team I have ever seen play in the red shirt, take it game by game, and see what happens.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 05:23:41 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:22:02 PM
To be honest, I've stopped thinking about numbers 20, not because I dont think we can do it, but with a lot of people, and I sometimes fall into this mindset too, the fear of not winning number 20 is greater than the joy of watching us play.

So instead of focusing on how good Liverpool are, many are getting worried and anxious about Spurs, Chelsea, City, and Man Utd even. Every game is important, any points dropped is a major problem, any win is just keeping us on a precarious track.

To be quite frank, it's not enjoyable. So at this point now I just want to enjoy what is the best team I have ever seen play in the red shirt, take it game by game, and see what happens.

Why isnt it enjoyable? Because you cannot handle teams being close?
Offline MD1990

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 05:25:09 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:23:41 PM
Why isnt it enjoyable? Because you cannot handle teams being close?

The VAR calls.
And 2 of our best players out for months with knee injuries by disgraceful tackles.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 05:30:08 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:23:41 PM
Why isnt it enjoyable? Because you cannot handle teams being close?

Not necessarily that, but more the negative feedback loop. Spurs win against Arsenal, or Chelsea beat Leeds, or even United beat fucking West Ham, and suddenly the message from many on here is "They're going to be a problem." "We have to win" "Injuries are going to hurt us." Etc, etc, etc.

And suddenly what wasn't a big deal, because of the amount of worry being displayed by a lot of our own fans, starts to make me anxious, because there is hardly a good thing to see said.

So ai just want to detach myself now and just focus on this Liverpool team. I have faith that it's good enough to beat anyone and win the league by a fair margin, and I'd rather focus on that, and be happy about how good we are, than the worry about everyone else.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 05:44:01 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:30:08 PM
Not necessarily that, but more the negative feedback loop. Spurs win against Arsenal, or Chelsea beat Leeds, or even United beat fucking West Ham, and suddenly the message from many on here is "They're going to be a problem." "We have to win" "Injuries are going to hurt us." Etc, etc, etc.

And suddenly what wasn't a big deal, because of the amount of worry being displayed by a lot of our own fans, starts to make me anxious, because there is hardly a good thing to see said.

So ai just want to detach myself now and just focus on this Liverpool team. I have faith that it's good enough to beat anyone and win the league by a fair margin, and I'd rather focus on that, and be happy about how good we are, than the worry about everyone else.

You must be looking at the wrong things. The vast majority know what an amazing team we have.
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 05:50:59 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 05:44:01 PM
You must be looking at the wrong things. The vast majority know what an amazing team we have.

Well I guess I shouldn't give any mind to those may not necessarily not know how good we are, but are concerned that those around us are just as good.

Because I know how good we are and frankly I have enough to worry about that to worry about fucking Spurs.
Offline farawayred

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 06:03:27 PM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 05:50:59 PM
Well I guess I shouldn't give any mind to those may not necessarily not know how good we are, but are concerned that those around us are just as good.

Because I know how good we are and frankly I have enough to worry about that to worry about fucking Spurs.
Well, City were good and still are, but we are better. Chelsea have improved enormously by buying excellent players, but they are yet unproven. Spurs have changed their mentality, which to me was the biggest change, but they are a Kane/Son injury away from being disaster in a season plagued by injuries. United are just United. I think all of these are in the same lot. We had lost VVD & Gomez for the season, Thiago for months, many others for a long period of time and that puts us closer to that lot. But have 1-2 players return and we will swim above them again.

Another way to put it, we are on the down and they are on the up, and yet, we are up there at the top of the table. Imagine the second half of the season...
Offline Reeves

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 06:03:47 PM »
That Everton game really fucked us over. Complete injustice on so many levels and ruined our season. We do need to buy a centre back to challenge I feel. It will allow Fab to play CM again too to bolster our MF options
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 06:08:39 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 06:03:47 PM
That Everton game really fucked us over. Complete injustice on so many levels and ruined our season. We do need to buy a centre back to challenge I feel. It will allow Fab to play CM again too to bolster our MF options

How has it ruined our season? Before this round of games we were joint top and top of our CL group.
Offline keyop

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 10:46:56 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 06:03:47 PM
That Everton game really fucked us over. Complete injustice on so many levels and ruined our season.
The results since then say different.

5 wins and 2 draws since losing the best defender in the world, and we have Trent and Keita back, Milner, Thiago and Ox not far off, plus the January transfer window in a few weeks. Fabinho and Matip have also been immense.

This season is far from ruined.
Offline farawayred

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 10:53:29 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:08:39 PM
How has it ruined our season? Before this round of games we were joint top and top of our CL group.
He probably means that we would have ran away at the top with VVD in the team. Didn't lose a point while he was playing, then the Villa trashing came a game after Ev. We'd almost certainly would have had more points at this stage had he been available. I'd go along with that.
Offline farawayred

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 10:54:37 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:46:56 PM
The results since then say different.

5 wins and 2 draws since losing the best defender in the world, and we have Trent and Keita back, Milner, Thiago and Ox not far off, plus the January transfer window in a few weeks. Fabinho and Matip have also been immense.

This season is far from ruined.
In the five games Van Dijk played, including Arse home and Chelsea away, we didn't drop a point.
Offline Kitch83

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 10:58:33 PM »
VVD played at Villa.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 10:59:14 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:54:37 PM
In the five games Van Dijk played, including Arse home and Chelsea away, we didn't drop a point.
Villa game was before Everton and VVD played?
Offline keyop

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 11:01:28 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:54:37 PM
In the five games Van Dijk played, including Arse home and Chelsea away, we didn't drop a point.
Apart from the 3 points and 7 goals we shipped against Villa.
Offline farawayred

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 11:04:53 PM »
My bad, I forgot that VVD played against Villa (thought it was the game right after Everton).
Offline OLD SAINT DICKLESS NICHOLAS

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 11:06:13 PM »
When we turn for home in the new year and we hit our straps, whos going to fancy trying to keep pace with us? Weve got the experience of a brutally tight run in where we kept churning out the wins, and last seasons procession in the memory banks. Things are going well for Spurs and Chelsea now but not sure either can compete with us if it turns into a head to head battle. Their best hopes are if it somehow stays a many horse race as late as possible.

City could still do something but I think thats just their very recent easy run talking.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #827 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 PM »
One game at a time, as always.
Online bornandbRED

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #828 on: Today at 01:02:20 AM »
Just imagine being a Spurs/Chelsea/City fan watching tonight. Reinforcement of what theyre up against.

Then smile.
Offline na fir dearg

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #829 on: Today at 01:13:45 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 06:03:47 PM
That Everton game really fucked us over. Complete injustice on so many levels and ruined our season. We do need to buy a centre back to challenge I feel. It will allow Fab to play CM again too to bolster our MF options

to challenge what? 99 points again?
Offline slimbo

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #830 on: Today at 01:29:52 AM »
If we beat City on Feb 7 and are anywhere near the top I think we'll win it again.
Online Santa's Spyinon Lil Kids＊

Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #831 on: Today at 01:58:53 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 06:03:47 PM
That Everton game really fucked us over. Complete injustice on so many levels and ruined our season. We do need to buy a centre back to challenge I feel. It will allow Fab to play CM again too to bolster our MF options
I don't really buy that. Yes, it was a terrible injustice on so many levels, but if that game screwed anyone's season, it was Everton's rather than ours. We have the mentality and the positivity needed to bounce back and deal with the situation. Everton do not, and it's their season which has fallen off a cliff since.

Liverpool have shown character and adaptability, whereas Everton have collapsed in the spineless, spectacular fashion only they can.

We probably will buy a new CB in January and, despite everything, we are joint top in early December. We are also still the best side in the league and coached by the best manager currently in world football.

For Liverpool, this season is far from over. In fact, it's only just getting started.
