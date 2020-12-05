To be honest, I've stopped thinking about numbers 20, not because I dont think we can do it, but with a lot of people, and I sometimes fall into this mindset too, the fear of not winning number 20 is greater than the joy of watching us play.
So instead of focusing on how good Liverpool are, many are getting worried and anxious about Spurs, Chelsea, City, and Man Utd even. Every game is important, any points dropped is a major problem, any win is just keeping us on a precarious track. Never comfortable, never really that happy, just about clinging on in a desperate struggle.
To be quite frank, it's not enjoyable. So at this point now I just want to enjoy what is the best team I have ever seen play in the red shirt, take it game by game, and see what happens.