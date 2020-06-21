« previous next »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:39:15 PM
I said this earlier on in the thread and was completely scoffed at, but top 4 has to be the priority.
Of course you were scoffed at. It's a cowardly, overly negative, doom-mongering thing to say at this stage. There's ages to go, and no one has any certainty how we or any other side will fare over the next few months. All we know is that we are defying expectations and winning points in spite of injuries.

Do you ever have a single moment of positivity? Ever?
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

He/she/it was pretty positive the season was going to be voided and we wouldnt win the title, so theres definitely that.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Im quite  sure we will sign a very good CB in January.

Get through the next 2 months & be within 3-5 points & we will still have every chance.
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:53:59 PM
He/she/it was pretty positive the season was going to be voided and we wouldnt win the title, so theres definitely that.

Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:52:41 PM
Of course you were scoffed at. It's a cowardly, overly negative, doom-mongering thing to say at this stage. There's ages to go, and no one has any certainty how we or any other side will fare over the next few months. All we know is that we are defying expectations and winning points in spite of injuries.

Do you ever have a single moment of positivity? Ever?

Nope, he's been miserable the moment he left his mother's womb.
Just make it to January still within reach at the top. Given the way the season has panned out, I don't expect anyone to open up a significant gap by then. We then buy one or two CB's, field as good a team as possible until the end of the season and possibly go on a run.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:40:33 PM
You have to understand that that poster is a performance artist of some kind. That's the only explanation for the utter bizareness of their posts  :D
My friend, my love... Not any single Liverpool fan believe this season, Everton could mount a title challenge against Liverpool?

I believe they could get 4th, joining the Champions League brigade next season.

While on another news...

Reds set for transfer battle with Everton over Torino target. "Torino centre-back Gleison Bremer is a target for both Merseyside clubs".

- https://www.fourfourtwo.com/news/liverpool-transfer-news-reds-set-for-transfer-battle-with-everton-over-torino-target
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:32:08 PM
Just make it to January still within reach at the top. Given the way the season has panned out, I don't expect anyone to open up a significant gap by then. We then buy one or two CB's, field as good a team as possible until the end of the season and possibly go on a run.

I really don't think we'll buy anyone unless Matip gets a long-term injury too
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:38:42 AM
I really don't think we'll buy anyone unless Matip gets a long-term injury too

Well have to. Having three senior CBs with a few kids covering is probably ok but theres surely no way wed go the rest of the season with just two.
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 07:38:42 AM
I really don't think we'll buy anyone unless Matip gets a long-term injury too

At the moment our most reliable defender is Fabinho. We cant have a situation where the player of most quality and reliability in our backline is one of our best midfielders.

If Matip was built like Van Dijk, then maybe. But he isnt and as a result we absolutely need to be buying another centreback.
No I agree that we should. I'm just not optimistic that we will.
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:20:43 AM
Well have to. Having three senior CBs with a few kids covering is probably ok but theres surely no way wed go the rest of the season with just two.

I think we'll be looking to buy a centre back but not sure we 100% will. We don't do stop gaps in general so we can probably rule that out. Any stop gap is likely to be a solution found within the club currently - either a player and/or change in tactics.

If we buy someone in January I would guess it will be for a target we view as long term target. So probably pretty decent or pretty promising. I'm not sure how available those players are going to be in January. Everyone has a price obviously but are we a club that will overpay by 20-30M to get a player early? I think recent history says we are not.

If we get to a position where, for example, we go for Upamecano in January rather than the summer. In the summer we'd hope to get him for 40M. Mid-season you are probably looking 60M minimum. Arguably closer to 70-80M. Let's say RBL say we can have him for 70M. Do we pay it if we think that's overpriced? Do we do that in the knowledge it gives us a better theoretical chance of success in 2020/21 but will mean reduced resources for transfers in summer 2021?

The same argument can probably be made for Ben White or other centra backs. Just change the prices in January versus summer 2021.

It's a conundrum and I don't personally don't think it's 100% certain we'll buy someone. Though buying a centre back does, at this point, seem almost certainly needed to strengthen a challenge for the PL and CL.
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 02:28:28 AM
....Not any single Liverpool fan believe this season, Everton could mount a title challenge against Liverpool...


Honestly mate, after Leicester, and in the middle of this crowdless shitshow we are experiencing right now (thanks Chinese government you horrible lying, harmful bastard snake-like fuckers), absolutely nothing would surprise me.
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:39:15 PM
If we miss out next season then basically we're back to square one again and sell to buy at best.

That's ridiculous.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:57:59 PM
I think we'll be looking to buy a centre back but not sure we 100% will. We don't do stop gaps in general so we can probably rule that out. Any stop gap is likely to be a solution found within the club currently - either a player and/or change in tactics.

If we buy someone in January I would guess it will be for a target we view as long term target. So probably pretty decent or pretty promising. I'm not sure how available those players are going to be in January. Everyone has a price obviously but are we a club that will overpay by 20-30M to get a player early? I think recent history says we are not.

If we get to a position where, for example, we go for Upamecano in January rather than the summer. In the summer we'd hope to get him for 40M. Mid-season you are probably looking 60M minimum. Arguably closer to 70-80M. Let's say RBL say we can have him for 70M. Do we pay it if we think that's overpriced? Do we do that in the knowledge it gives us a better theoretical chance of success in 2020/21 but will mean reduced resources for transfers in summer 2021?

The same argument can probably be made for Ben White or other centra backs. Just change the prices in January versus summer 2021.

It's a conundrum and I don't personally don't think it's 100% certain we'll buy someone. Though buying a centre back does, at this point, seem almost certainly needed to strengthen a challenge for the PL and CL.

"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

shall we get Caulker back on loan?
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Quote from: Pradan on Today at 02:07:48 PM
That's ridiculous.

Coming from him, what else do you expect?  :D
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 02:21:14 PM


Genuine question -  who do you think we'll buy for centre back? Not even names but more generally. Will we go for a promising youngster we like but someone who needs time to grow into their long term potential (e.g. Ben White or Ozan Kabak)? An experienced stop gap that we utilise for 6 months and then they become 4th choice going forward (e.g. Tarkowski)? Or do we go for a more finished product but someone who still has room for growth (e.g. Upamecano)?

What's the most likely option the club go for?

Do you think any will have availability in January?

I'm guessing most club will be reluctant to sell mid-season. Then think how much they cost in 'normal circumstances'. Then think what premium we might need to pay to get a club to consider selling mid-season.

Then consider what impact that extra spend has on the summer. Either selling a squad player you didn't want to move or potentially not buying a target you wanted due to less funds being available.

It's that context and thought process that makes me think there's a chance we won't buy a centre back. I think it's more likely we do than we don't. I'm not just 100% certain we will. I can see Klopp enjoying the challenge of giving younger players a go an finding solutions in house, if it means the club can maintain it's longer term recruitment strategy rather than having to necessarily overpay mid season.

I obviously could be completely wrong but just posting a gif doesn't really add to any sort of debate
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

We could move for Ramos in January.
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:53:58 PM
Genuine question -  who do you think we'll buy for centre back? Not even names but more generally. Will we go for a promising youngster we like but someone who needs time to grow into their long term potential (e.g. Ben White or Ozan Kabak)? An experienced stop gap that we utilise for 6 months and then they become 4th choice going forward (e.g. Tarkowski)? Or do we go for a more finished product but someone who still has room for growth (e.g. Upamecano)?

What's the most likely option the club go for?

Do you think any will have availability in January?

I'm guessing most club will be reluctant to sell mid-season. Then think how much they cost in 'normal circumstances'. Then think what premium we might need to pay to get a club to consider selling mid-season.

Then consider what impact that extra spend has on the summer. Either selling a squad player you didn't want to move or potentially not buying a target you wanted due to less funds being available.

It's that context and thought process that makes me think there's a chance we won't buy a centre back. I think it's more likely we do than we don't. I'm not just 100% certain we will. I can see Klopp enjoying the challenge of giving younger players a go an finding solutions in house, if it means the club can maintain it's longer term recruitment strategy rather than having to necessarily overpay mid season.

I obviously could be completely wrong but just posting a gif doesn't really add to any sort of debate

Ultimately, the results in December will drive what we do. A good month and in particular less injuries then perhaps. If we have a bad month then things will look completely different.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 02:53:58 PM
Genuine question -  who do you think we'll buy for centre back? Not even names but more generally. Will we go for a promising youngster we like but someone who needs time to grow into their long term potential (e.g. Ben White or Ozan Kabak)? An experienced stop gap that we utilise for 6 months and then they become 4th choice going forward (e.g. Tarkowski)? Or do we go for a more finished product but someone who still has room for growth (e.g. Upamecano)?

What's the most likely option the club go for?

Do you think any will have availability in January?

I'm guessing most club will be reluctant to sell mid-season. Then think how much they cost in 'normal circumstances'. Then think what premium we might need to pay to get a club to consider selling mid-season.

Then consider what impact that extra spend has on the summer. Either selling a squad player you didn't want to move or potentially not buying a target you wanted due to less funds being available.

It's that context and thought process that makes me think there's a chance we won't buy a centre back. I think it's more likely we do than we don't. I'm not just 100% certain we will. I can see Klopp enjoying the challenge of giving younger players a go an finding solutions in house, if it means the club can maintain it's longer term recruitment strategy rather than having to necessarily overpay mid season.

I obviously could be completely wrong but just posting a gif doesn't really add to any sort of debate

What? No. I agree with you. I posted just above that I don't think we'll sign anyone, though I feel we should.

That gif was just an (apparently poor) attempt at humour because of that double negative typo
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 03:09:57 PM
What? No. I agree with you. I posted just above that I don't think we'll sign anyone, though I feel we should.

That gif was just an (apparently poor) attempt at humour because of that double negative typo

Sorry. Mid-interpreted what you meant!

Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
