« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 24589 times)

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 09:32:45 PM »
17 points after our hellish start is pretty good, considering our insane injury situation. If we can create some form of gap I reckon we will run with it and never look back.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,037
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:34:17 PM »
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 09:04:45 PM
Is Pep trying to change their style so they can compete in europe this season or is his squad just not as good so he reverting to this more conservative style, or is it not even calculated and the players just struggle to implement his plan?

Could be a mixture of all
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,151
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 09:45:40 PM »
Im as confident well win it now as its possible to be in this unpredictable season. Certainly more confident than at any point since Virgil got injured.
Logged

Offline Copenred

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 09:55:11 PM »
A decent start to the season with the Villa game being a one in a million game really. Van Dijk will be sorely missed but seems like all teams have flaws and in my opinion we are favorites to retain our title. CL is another beast but with the obvious offensive quality and the strong mentality in the squad i see no reason as to why we cannot win number 7. Bayern looks really strong but apart from that i see no teams we should fear.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 10:00:05 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 08:58:00 PM
Chelsea arent a bigger threat than City. City are barely conceding goals and can still.dominate most teams.

We are in a good position given who we have had to play. The only fuck up was the Villa game
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.
Logged

Offline Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,283
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 10:40:25 PM »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.

Dead on.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,847
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 11:00:34 PM »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.

I'd be surprised if Chelsea finish less than 10 points behind us. Their team is very unbalanced. They might challenge Man City for 2nd place, but nothing more than that.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 11:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.


Better individual talent that us ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 PM »
How about Spurs? Their clean sheets record will be good this season. And they may end up winning many games 1-0.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 11:21:40 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:05:07 PM

Better individual talent that us ?
City not ourselves.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,093
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:21:44 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 11:09:37 PM
How about Spurs? Their clean sheets record will be good this season. And they may end up winning many games 1-0.
The answer is in the question
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:24:35 PM »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:00:34 PM
I'd be surprised if Chelsea finish less than 10 points behind us. Their team is very unbalanced. They might challenge Man City for 2nd place, but nothing more than that.
I can see us ending up with 82-85 points with Chelsea at around 75-80.
Logged

Offline lukeb1981

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,957
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:24:49 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 11:09:37 PM
How about Spurs? Their clean sheets record will be good this season. And they may end up winning many games 1-0.
Their next few games will see them drop down the table , they havnt played anyone decent yet
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,724
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 11:44:05 PM »
The under rating of Citys talent level is odd in here... carry on
Logged

Offline muszka

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:46:21 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 11:09:37 PM
How about Spurs? Their clean sheets record will be good this season. And they may end up winning many games 1-0.

City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Palace, Liverpool, Leicester, Wolves are their next 7 games. We should start talking about Spurs after that run of games.
Logged

Offline jckliew

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,495
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 PM »
This is going to be strange year of at least 6 title contenders. And it all depends on the fitness and health of the players.
Imagine the players returning from internationals with covid 19!
Its a year of luck and a year of empty stadiums.
There are so many factors at play this year.

Its a toss up on the contenders. Covid 19 has a say!
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 11:59:24 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:44:05 PM
The under rating of Citys talent level is odd in here... carry on

I feel at the end of the day it will be between us and them, but I think we will end up being somewhat comfortably ahead. Maybe not last years level, but still clear daylight
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,037
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #417 on: Today at 12:48:41 AM »
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.

You can revisit it whenever you want,City have the better players and better manager. Lampard is average at best currently.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,037
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #418 on: Today at 12:49:54 AM »
There wont be 6 title contenders. Eventually there will be a significant gap, we're 8 games in and as per usual people are overrating sides as they have in the past
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,657
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #419 on: Today at 03:24:18 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:49:54 AM
There wont be 6 title contenders. Eventually there will be a significant gap, we're 8 games in and as per usual people are overrating sides as they have in the past
Either that, or you can think of it as teams dropping out of the race. Initially, there are 20 title contenders, much fewer in round two... :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,463
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #420 on: Today at 05:30:32 AM »
Chelsea have the better top-heavy squad but Spurs have the better manager.

Spurs will finish above Chelsea IMO.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #421 on: Today at 07:07:20 AM »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 09:32:45 PM
17 points after our hellish start is pretty good, considering our insane injury situation. If we can create some form of gap I reckon we will run with it and never look back.

Leicester's a big game, like Boxing Day last year. Beat them well and we'll go top and they'll tail off again while Spurs will probably drop points to City. Then beat Atalanta and it puts the CL to bed.

Two big games at Anfield but probably without Trent and potentially other injuries. Navigate November well and we can push on from there.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:13:52 AM by Fromola »
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #422 on: Today at 07:10:11 AM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:44:05 PM
The under rating of Citys talent level is odd in here... carry on

Last season Aguero, Jesus and Sterling and De Bruyne were all well over double figures. Aguero has been missed so far and they haven't really clicked but they have goals in them.
Logged

Offline Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #423 on: Today at 07:27:05 AM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 12:49:54 AM
There wont be 6 title contenders. Eventually there will be a significant gap, we're 8 games in and as per usual people are overrating sides as they have in the past

Good point. Last year City and Leicsester were still on pace with us at this time. 18/19 it was us, Chelsea, Spurs and City who were all still in contention until the 8th gameday or something. 17/18 United kept pace with City until mid november. Normally its the christmas season though, that seperates the top from the rest. But this season is different so we really can't compare it.

Most seasons it feels like that the first team that goes on a long winning run of about 7+ games wins the league. Spurs are on 3 but their schedule only really starts with city after the break. Leicester is on 3 aswell but they have us next. City have quite hard fixtures in their next seven as they have Spurs away, United away and to an extent Southampten away.

Looking at the schedule and our form I see us best equipped to go on a long run. Og the big 6 + in form teams we only have LCFC, Wolves and Tottenham in our next 10 and play all of them at home. Also we have got Fabinho, Thiago, Ox and Keita coming back from injury. Just have to hope that TAA isnt out for to long and nobody gets injured during international break (although you just know someone will).
« Last Edit: Today at 07:31:03 AM by Larse »
Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,735
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #424 on: Today at 10:52:37 AM »
Were two points worse off than the equivalent games last season, which I think is really good going everything considered.

Could do with a few wins on the bounce now, just create a bit of a gap and hopefully be able to rest a few in Europe too
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,077
  • ....mmm
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #425 on: Today at 12:06:49 PM »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 07:27:05 AM
Good point. Last year City and Leicsester were still on pace with us at this time. 18/19 it was us, Chelsea, Spurs and City who were all still in contention until the 8th gameday or something. 17/18 United kept pace with City until mid november. Normally its the christmas season though, that seperates the top from the rest. But this season is different so we really can't compare it.

Most seasons it feels like that the first team that goes on a long winning run of about 7+ games wins the league. Spurs are on 3 but their schedule only really starts with city after the break. Leicester is on 3 aswell but they have us next. City have quite hard fixtures in their next seven as they have Spurs away, United away and to an extent Southampten away.

Looking at the schedule and our form I see us best equipped to go on a long run. Og the big 6 + in form teams we only have LCFC, Wolves and Tottenham in our next 10 and play all of them at home. Also we have got Fabinho, Thiago, Ox and Keita coming back from injury. Just have to hope that TAA isnt out for to long and nobody gets injured during international break (although you just know someone will).

Yep 18/19 was actually closer than this season at this point, the gap between 2nd and 3rd was 25 points by the end.

Logged
:D

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,975
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #426 on: Today at 01:01:07 PM »
It will still be between us and City. What you cannot be sure of is whats in store for us injury wise. Even without Virgil, if we generally steer clear of major injuries that would deprive us of key players, then we should be able to win again. Jota and Thiago are sublime additions that have given us significant cutting edge

City on the other hand appears less daunting (though still formidable) compared to recent seasons. Lost of David Silva, decline of Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva still off the rails and Aguero on his last legs are hurting them and take the edge off them.

I will be surprised if 95+ points are needed to win the league this season. 80 to 90 points may just be enough
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,547
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #427 on: Today at 01:03:46 PM »
Quote from: MNAA on Today at 01:01:07 PM
It will still be between us and City. What you cannot be sure of is what’s in store for us injury wise. Even without Virgil, if we generally steer clear of major injuries that would deprive us of key players, then we should be able to win again. Jota and Thiago are sublime additions that have given us significant cutting edge

City on the other hand appears less daunting (though still formidable) compared to recent seasons. Lost of David Silva, decline of Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva still off the rails and Aguero on his last legs are hurting them and take the edge off them.

I will be surprised if 95+ points are needed to win the league this season. 80 to 90 points may just be enough

90 points will absolutely be enough. 86 points takes it in my opinion.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 