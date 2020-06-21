There wont be 6 title contenders. Eventually there will be a significant gap, we're 8 games in and as per usual people are overrating sides as they have in the past



Good point. Last year City and Leicsester were still on pace with us at this time. 18/19 it was us, Chelsea, Spurs and City who were all still in contention until the 8th gameday or something. 17/18 United kept pace with City until mid november. Normally its the christmas season though, that seperates the top from the rest. But this season is different so we really can't compare it.Most seasons it feels like that the first team that goes on a long winning run of about 7+ games wins the league. Spurs are on 3 but their schedule only really starts with city after the break. Leicester is on 3 aswell but they have us next. City have quite hard fixtures in their next seven as they have Spurs away, United away and to an extent Southampten away.Looking at the schedule and our form I see us best equipped to go on a long run. Og the big 6 + in form teams we only have LCFC, Wolves and Tottenham in our next 10 and play all of them at home. Also we have got Fabinho, Thiago, Ox and Keita coming back from injury. Just have to hope that TAA isnt out for to long and nobody gets injured during international break (although you just know someone will).