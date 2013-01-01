« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Attacking #20  (Read 23555 times)

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,299
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #400 on: Today at 09:32:45 PM »
17 points after our hellish start is pretty good, considering our insane injury situation. If we can create some form of gap I reckon we will run with it and never look back.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,026
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #401 on: Today at 09:34:17 PM »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 09:04:45 PM
Is Pep trying to change their style so they can compete in europe this season or is his squad just not as good so he reverting to this more conservative style, or is it not even calculated and the players just struggle to implement his plan?

Could be a mixture of all
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,144
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #402 on: Today at 09:45:40 PM »
Im as confident well win it now as its possible to be in this unpredictable season. Certainly more confident than at any point since Virgil got injured.
Logged

Online Copenred

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #403 on: Today at 09:55:11 PM »
A decent start to the season with the Villa game being a one in a million game really. Van Dijk will be sorely missed but seems like all teams have flaws and in my opinion we are favorites to retain our title. CL is another beast but with the obvious offensive quality and the strong mentality in the squad i see no reason as to why we cannot win number 7. Bayern looks really strong but apart from that i see no teams we should fear.
Logged

Offline Andar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #404 on: Today at 10:00:05 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 08:58:00 PM
Chelsea arent a bigger threat than City. City are barely conceding goals and can still.dominate most teams.

We are in a good position given who we have had to play. The only fuck up was the Villa game
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.
Logged

Online Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,283
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #405 on: Today at 10:40:25 PM »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.

Dead on.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,844
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #406 on: Today at 11:00:34 PM »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.

I'd be surprised if Chelsea finish less than 10 points behind us. Their team is very unbalanced. They might challenge Man City for 2nd place, but nothing more than that.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #407 on: Today at 11:05:07 PM »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 10:00:05 PM
We'll revisit that in a few months time

Chelsea have the better individual talent now. Not the better manager of course but I don't think Lampard is as clueless as many perceive him to be.

I think we'll win the league but Chelsea have it in them to run us close.

City have absolutely nothing up top for goals. Even if fit, Aguero is on the decline. Sterling has dropped a level himself. Fernandinho is finished.

It's all unravelled pretty quickly for them.


Better individual talent that us ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Vinay

  • West Coast privileges revoked due to jinxing activity. Considerably more greedier than yaow!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,329
  • Ceux qui écrivent clairement ont des lecteurs.....
Re: Attacking #20
« Reply #408 on: Today at 11:09:37 PM »
How about Spurs? Their clean sheets record will be good this season. And they may end up winning many games 1-0.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 