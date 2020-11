Its early days and we wont run away with it like last season. But thats ok, you cant expect that every season and it would be ridiculous to live in fear of it not happening.



Given our recent record at City Id say theres a decent chance well head into the next international break not top. It wont convince me we wont win it though. Its a long season, even if its extra concentrated. If someone else goes top, let them be talked up in the media. Let people underestimate us. Just looking on the collective intelligence free zone on Twitter its clear loads of other fans have just seen the 7-2 v Villa and assumed were shit. Fine. Let Spurs get talked up. See if they go the way of Everton and Villa.



We might have a season where the unexpected teams challenge for longer. We dont need to panic about it. Take care of our own business, get mid 80s and Id be very surprised if were not Champions at the end of it.