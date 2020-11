There are only 2 teams that can win this league and they play in a week



And we’ve got ourselves into a strong position, despite all the problems we’ve faced so that even a defeat next week and it’s ‘in our hands’... far too long a way out to be saying that obviously but hopefully you know what I mean. Feels like we’re being written off but I think we’re only going to get better in the next few weeks and we’re already coming from a pretty handy base.