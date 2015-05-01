We can win the league but we can also finish out the top 4.



I see where you are coming from with regards to the freak nature of the season and results so far. However, I struggle to see how 4 teams finish above us this season. We've played 5 games this season and dominated 4 of them. Leeds, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton aren't mug and we've easliy been the dominant team in each game - even if the final result didn't necessarily reflect this. I think the 7-2 v Villa and the VvD injury are skewing thoughts somewhat.I know Virgil's absence leave a hole in the team but take a look at our squad. The 18 we named on Saturday was really strong. We still have Alisson, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Keita, AOC, Shaqiri and Origi beyond those 18. Not many have squads are this big and deep in quality. When the games are coming thick and fast it'll put us in good stead. We may also strengthen in January.Top 4 and CL last 16 should be our bare minimum target. Realistically though we should be aiming higher than that with the squad and coaching staff at our disposal.