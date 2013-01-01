We wouldn't be Liverpool FC without obstacles, without a hill to climb. This will be our obstacle and our great narrative for this season; to overcome and win through in spite of the best efforts of inept officials and gobshite small teams and their dickhead fans gunning for us.



I'm not going to slam any LFC fan for feeling low or dejected right now; but over the course of the season we will show what we are and its our job as fans to roar them to victory, albeit not even from the sidelines at the moment.



It's not enough for us to have merely sweet success; for us it always has to be sweeter, and that requires obstacles to overcome and storms that toss and blow for us to navigate. These last two days feel shite but they are just the wind and the rain.