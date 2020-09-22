Hello to all!I think this is appropriate forum to put this kind of post as a tribute to my love for Liverpool FC.On my birthday this year few months ago I have visited Liverpool and Anfield for the first time in my life and it was surreal experience. On a day of a victory parade.Soon after I returned to my home, Croatia, I wrote the next poem as a homage to that trip and here it is...hope you like it.THESE ARE THE DAYSExactly half my life ago, 17 years before,As an average international club-football fan,I watched the best football game in its rich history galore,Only to realise that I will never be the same as before man.Something clicked in me that night,Watching 11 superheroes dragging their team to the victory,Starting from Captain Fantastic showing all his leadership and might,To the micer, Alonso and the rest writing their names in history.It showed me how important is to give your everything in every single day,To display courage, passion and wear a heart on your sleeves,Not letting anything get in your way,To run through a brick wall when no one else believes.But it wasn't that day when I heard a Liverpool's name,It was back in 2002. when I leafed through a football sticker album of World Cup in South Korea,Looking for a player's birthday I shared the same,When I stumbled on Steven Gerrard's profile and yelled fuck yee-yah!Watching hundreds of games throughout the years,Enjoying so many wins and occasional losses,Gave me emotions from laughs to tears,But it's all worthy for Liverpool bosses.Of my first Liverpool visit I had many visualizations, many dreams,Every single one of them sent me shivers down to a spine,So when the time finally came to visit home of numerous Anfield teams,I packed my things and chose the first airline.So These are the daysThese are the days when you encounter two fellow Croatian people in a train to Liverpool,They help you get around, pay Uber which was very very cool.These are the days when you follow down to the docks a sea of Red men,The same who are chanting Jota's, Van Dijk's, Allez Allez Allez songs again and again.These are the days when you cannot believe you are actually there,At the victory's parade with emotions so high that are almost too much to bear.These are the days when you find your two homies tired and in low gears,And you bring them a pack of twenty beers.These are the days when fans call players a winners,Even though they lost a final day before and probably feel a wee bit sinners.These are the days when you enter pubs half-drunk,And all the people are singing Liverpool songs and it's all funk funk.These are the days when you finally get to see a sacred Anfield,So beautiful, so big, so special and after a long night you feel refreshingly healed.These are the days when you take a stadium tour,See Anfield's boot room, all the halls, amazing turf and you feel all its lure.These are the days when LFC steward self-initially takes you to a special spot,Takes a picture of you and Liverbird sign and you are happy to be there brought.These are the days when people say thank you to a driver while leaving the bus,And you think, well yeah, for me, that's a big plus.These are the days when you grab a beer with a local Bootle lad,You are taken to a Roxy pub which is just mad!These are the days when you treat yourself with £36 burger meal,So juicy, so big, so crunchy, it's amazing how it makes you feel.These are the days when luck goes your way by entering The Church thinking you'll be participating a mass,And you realise you are part of an SOS meeting and the people there are just pure class.Although a subject of the meeting was not very nice and UEFA initially showed no pity,A message from the SOS board was crystal clear: wrong fans, wrong club, wrong city!.On every corner, in every place,I felt welcomed, warmth and people's grace.These are the days when you live a dream, and not dream a life.YNWA.