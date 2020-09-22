« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Visiting Anfield  (Read 6242 times)

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • Well Red.
Visiting Anfield
« on: September 22, 2020, 12:37:06 pm »
Hi all

Found out last week I'm being made redundant after 13 years. Just about to complete on a new house too! Awful timing. Positive news is that I have an interview on Thursday and the companies office is in Toxteth.

I havent been to Anfield in years or even seen the 'new' main stand! My plan is to drive up  after the interview and park somewhere near and have a walk around and take it all in.

What is the area like for parking in the area now? Are there any places just to pull up and hop our for an hour or so?

Thanks in advance
Rich
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #1 on: September 22, 2020, 03:45:20 pm »
Sorry to hear about your job loss.  :-\

You'll no doubt get much more in-depth and more useful answers than mine, but when I pop up to the ground in the week (non match day) I park right opposite the Kop, alongside The Park pub. It's a short road with a dead end and has free parking. When I go it's usually empty or just has the odd car parked there.

I've not had any problems parked there, and it's just a case of crossing the road to enter the ground and club shop. Others might offer better suggestions which are more secure though. I've never used the club car parks around the ground, so have no idea if they are open on non match days and what the cost might be.

Enjoy your visit, and all the best getting a new job.

« Last Edit: September 22, 2020, 03:47:20 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • Well Red.
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #2 on: September 22, 2020, 08:50:13 pm »
Thanks for the response.

Job thing is one of those, happening to many and I'm fortunate enough to have 13 years service and a shot at an internal position. I count myself lucky. Many people finding themselves in worse situations.

Anyway thanks for the info. Sounds spot on, I'll try park up somewhere and have a wander about. Can't wait!

Any other suggestions appreciated.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,128
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #3 on: September 22, 2020, 09:01:09 pm »
I did the stadium tour last year and my dad parked in the Centenary/Kenny car park. Think we had to show wed booked on the tour though so might not be an option for you.
Logged

Offline D🐶G

  • Sworn enemy of C🙀T
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,941
  • YNWA
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #4 on: September 22, 2020, 10:42:32 pm »
Sorry to hear about your job, but all the best with your upcoming interview.

Parking around the ground is easy enough on a non-match day. We went to the museum and saw the Premier League trophy in the Kop Bar a few weeks ago and parked on the Stanley Park car park. Theres also a small car park right behind the back of the Anfield Road end too.

You shouldnt have any issues finding a space on either.
« Last Edit: September 23, 2020, 10:58:28 pm by D🐶G »
Logged
Twitter - @ElmDag - 19 League Titles  8 FA Cups  9 Football League Cups  15 FA Charity Shields  6 UEFA European Cups  3 UEFA Cups  4 UEFA European Super Cups  1 FIFA Club World Cup

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,269
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #5 on: September 23, 2020, 07:43:45 pm »
You can actually park opposite the main stand think Theres about 20 places and should not be too busy non match days , good luck with the interview
Logged

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • Well Red.
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #6 on: September 23, 2020, 08:15:56 pm »
Brilliant, thanks for all the info guys, really appreciate it.

Thanks for the good luck messages also. Fingers crossed!
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer.....)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • Well Red.
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #7 on: September 24, 2020, 04:42:21 pm »
Cheers for all the help everyone.

Interview went well and after had a wander around the ground. Crap weather for it though so cut my walk short and jumped into the museum tour. Loved it.

Parked in Stanley. It was empty.

Will go back and do the stadium tour when not dressed in a suit and looking to avoid the rush hour traffic on the 62.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Red_Faction

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #8 on: December 21, 2021, 09:21:53 am »
Off to the match tomorrow. Anyone got any recommendations for a pre game pint or 3 near the ground? Somewhere with a good atmosphere?
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,960
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #9 on: December 21, 2021, 10:38:16 am »
Quote from: Red_Faction on December 21, 2021, 09:21:53 am
Off to the match tomorrow. Anyone got any recommendations for a pre game pint or 3 near the ground? Somewhere with a good atmosphere?

best atmosphere Id say the arkles or the albert
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,048
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #10 on: December 21, 2021, 03:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Red_Faction on December 21, 2021, 09:21:53 am
Off to the match tomorrow. Anyone got any recommendations for a pre game pint or 3 near the ground? Somewhere with a good atmosphere?
The park pub opposite the kop pre match. Usually rammed but a decent singalong. Afterwards the Albert usually have a live act on
Logged
YNWA

Offline Red_Faction

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 36
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #11 on: December 22, 2021, 10:45:00 am »
Thanks peeps much appreciated. Was also thinking Hotel TIA could be an idea, more outside and potentially less covidy
Logged

Offline CaseRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 370
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #12 on: December 22, 2021, 01:22:32 pm »
I like the King Harry. Not too busy, fast service and short walk to the ground.
Logged

Offline ScottishKopite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • YNWA
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #13 on: December 22, 2021, 02:06:23 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on December 21, 2021, 10:38:16 am
best atmosphere Id say the arkles or the albert

Stick to bottled beer in the Albert every time I have been in and had draft I've felt like shit after it and its in plastic cups I learned my lesson if I go in there.

Arkles good and the church
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #14 on: December 22, 2021, 03:38:04 pm »
The Wall next to the Esso is good.
Generally not to busy and open all hours - do a cracking Ginsters.
Though can take ages to get served sometimes.
Logged

Offline LOHAG

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 195
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #15 on: December 22, 2021, 06:02:38 pm »
Anyone know what happened to the long line of buses that used to sit on WBRd after the match?
I used to catch them when i used the train, but after the villa game they were nowhere to be seen.
Is it a covid thing that they are no longer available?

Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,680
  • IFWT
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #16 on: December 22, 2021, 06:04:32 pm »
Quote from: LOHAG on December 22, 2021, 06:02:38 pm
Anyone know what happened to the long line of buses that used to sit on WBRd after the match?
I used to catch them when i used the train, but after the villa game they were nowhere to be seen.
Is it a covid thing that they are no longer available?



They have moved.  It's Walton Lane now.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline rakey_lfc

  • pwned by Ronaldo...and eBay
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,015
  • I'm a people's man - only the people matter.
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #17 on: February 17, 2022, 10:35:58 pm »
Where's ideal to park on matchdays? I don't mind paying? Is Stanley Park Car Park still going or the one at goodison!?

Bringing my lad to his first game Saturday, anyone know what time the bus will arrive roughly as I'd imagine he'll want to see that too.
Logged
SUPPORT AND BELIEVE
 
You'll Never Walk Alone

Xbox 360 gamertag - TonyB1604

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
  • YNWA
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #18 on: May 20, 2022, 09:43:47 pm »
Quote from: rakey_lfc on February 17, 2022, 10:35:58 pm
Where's ideal to park on matchdays? I don't mind paying? Is Stanley Park Car Park still going or the one at goodison!?

Bringing my lad to his first game Saturday, anyone know what time the bus will arrive roughly as I'd imagine he'll want to see that too.

Came here to post the same thing but not looking great as it hasnt been answered since February haha. Little car park I used to park in on the way up to the ground near the Stanley pub is closed now. Any advice from anyone on where's best to park on Sunday? Driving from Ireland.
Logged

Offline RedfromtheBlock

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:34:05 am »
Hello to all!

I think this is appropriate forum to put this kind of post as a tribute to my love for Liverpool FC.
On my birthday this year few months ago I have visited Liverpool and Anfield for the first time in my life and it was surreal experience. On a day of a victory parade.

Soon after I returned to my home, Croatia, I wrote the next poem as a homage to that trip and here it is...hope you like it.  :)



THESE ARE THE DAYS

Exactly half my life ago, 17 years before,
As an average international club-football fan,
I watched the best football game in its rich history galore,
Only to realise that I will never be the same as before man.

Something clicked in me that night,
Watching 11 superheroes dragging their team to the victory,
Starting from Captain Fantastic showing all his leadership and might,
To the micer, Alonso and the rest writing their names in history.

It showed me how important is to give your everything in every single day,
To display courage, passion and wear a heart on your sleeves,
Not letting anything get in your way,
To run through a brick wall when no one else believes.

But it wasn't that day when I heard a Liverpool's name,
It was back in 2002. when I leafed through a football sticker album of World Cup in South Korea,
Looking for a player's birthday I shared the same,
When I stumbled on Steven Gerrard's profile and yelled fuck yee-yah!

Watching hundreds of games throughout the years,
Enjoying so many wins and occasional losses,
Gave me emotions from laughs to tears,
But it's all worthy for Liverpool bosses.

Of my first Liverpool visit I had many visualizations, many dreams,
Every single one of them sent me shivers down to a spine,
So when the time finally came to visit home of numerous Anfield teams,
I packed my things and chose the first airline.

SoThese are the days

These are the days when you encounter two fellow Croatian people in a train to Liverpool,
They help you get around, pay Uber which was very very cool.

These are the days when you follow down to the docks a sea of Red men,
The same who are chanting Jota's, Van Dijk's, Allez Allez Allez songs again and again.

These are the days when you cannot believe you are actually there,
At the victory's parade with emotions so high that are almost too much to bear.

These are the days when you find your two homies tired and in low gears,
And you bring them a pack of twenty beers.

These are the days when fans call players a winners,
Even though they lost a final day before and probably feel a wee bit sinners.

These are the days when you enter pubs half-drunk,
And all the people are singing Liverpool songs and it's all funk funk.

These are the days when you finally get to see a sacred Anfield,
So beautiful, so big, so special and after a long night you feel refreshingly healed.

These are the days when you take a stadium tour,
See Anfield's boot room, all the halls, amazing turf and you feel all its lure.

These are the days when LFC steward self-initially takes you to a special spot,
Takes a picture of you and Liverbird sign and you are happy to be there brought.

These are the days when people say thank you to a driver while leaving the bus,
And you think, well yeah, for me, that's a big plus.

These are the days when you grab a beer with a local Bootle lad,
You are taken to a Roxy pub which is just mad!

These are the days when you treat yourself with £36 burger meal,
So juicy, so big, so crunchy, it's amazing how it makes you feel.

These are the days when luck goes your way by entering The Church thinking you'll be participating a mass,
And you realise you are part of an SOS meeting and the people there are just pure class.

Although a subject of the meeting was not very nice and UEFA initially showed no pity,
A message from the SOS board was crystal clear: wrong fans, wrong club, wrong city!.

On every corner, in every place,
I felt welcomed, warmth and people's grace.

These are the days when you live a dream, and not dream a life.

YNWA.
Logged

Online 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: Visiting Anfield
« Reply #20 on: Today at 05:30:21 pm »
Thanks for sharing. Hopefully you get to visit Anfield again soon.
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 