I'm really struggling with it now, to be honest.



I made my peace with missing the run-in last season, and the parade (etc), on the grounds that we'd get back this time to make up for it. Klopp pinning his colours to the 'parade when it's safe' mast made that easier to square in my mind. But now, I'm not seeing how we get back in this season either, or how any parade happens again. And so it becomes potentially back-to-back titles achieved by the best Liverpool team I've seen (and possibly anyone has seen), and we're not getting to really feel it, or to pay homage to the greatest set of lads on this planet. And in the back of my head the nagging frustration and worry is that the bulk of the key assets in this team are at their peak right now. Not next year - now. Where will they be when we eventually get back in? And I mean that in a physical sense as much as career trajectory, by the way. A couple of lads who played their parts in the title are already not around, how many more might not be by the time we get to celebrate with them. What do we do then? What does that look like? Are we basically missing the best years from the best team this club has ever seen? This is essentially a monologue of my inner thoughts most evenings.



That aside, the game itself aside, just having the days to look forward to, catching up with mates in the pubs before and after, bumping into the people you only see at the match, all of that is gone and we don't know for how long. It's the not knowing part that is the killer I think, for me.