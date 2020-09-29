« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: How are you coping with not going  (Read 3392 times)

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,309
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #40 on: September 29, 2020, 08:24:02 PM »
They wouldn't of scored and we'd probably got at least another 1.


Gutting.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,774
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #41 on: September 29, 2020, 10:36:05 PM »
People have put up with the daily rewritten Covid rules for a long time and put up with Boris and his cronies spouting crap for ages,   They nearly got a grip of Covid at the end of June and totally lost their focus.  Most people I know are fed up of it all and want to go back to the game as soon as.   If we could attend on Thursday I would be  there.
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline Luke 17

  • And they had no child, because that Elisabeth was barren, and they both were now well stricken in years.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,134
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #42 on: September 30, 2020, 01:53:45 PM »
Quote from: andy07 on September 29, 2020, 10:36:05 PM
People have put up with the daily rewritten Covid rules for a long time and put up with Boris and his cronies spouting crap for ages,   They nearly got a grip of Covid at the end of June and totally lost their focus.  Most people I know are fed up of it all and want to go back to the game as soon as.   If we could attend on Thursday I would be  there.

I don't know anyone who wouldn't go the game if we was allowed again on Thursday.
Logged

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,258
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #43 on: September 30, 2020, 03:56:01 PM »
I'm really struggling with it now, to be honest.

I made my peace with missing the run-in last season, and the parade (etc), on the grounds that we'd get back this time to make up for it. Klopp pinning his colours to the 'parade when it's safe' mast made that easier to square in my mind. But now, I'm not seeing how we get back in this season either, or how any parade happens again. And so it becomes potentially back-to-back titles achieved by the best Liverpool team I've seen (and possibly anyone has seen), and we're not getting to really feel it, or to pay homage to the greatest set of lads on this planet. And in the back of my head the nagging frustration and worry is that the bulk of the key assets in this team are at their peak right now. Not next year - now. Where will they be when we eventually get back in? And I mean that in a physical sense as much as career trajectory, by the way. A couple of lads who played their parts in the title are already not around, how many more might not be by the time we get to celebrate with them. What do we do then? What does that look like? Are we basically missing the best years from the best team this club has ever seen? This is essentially a monologue of my inner thoughts most evenings.

That aside, the game itself aside, just having the days to look forward to, catching up with mates in the pubs before and after, bumping into the people you only see at the match, all of that is gone and we don't know for how long. It's the not knowing part that is the killer I think, for me.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Offline redman1974

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,535
  • scottkop105 on twitter My new number 07511165355
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #44 on: September 30, 2020, 04:24:44 PM »
I miss it Terribly, I've being going home and away for over 30 years and I've had my season ticket in the Kop since 92. My weekends were build around meeting my mates before home games and having a few pints with them and then inside the ground followed by a few pints after discussing the game. Aways we're always superb with a coach ride or the train away to we're ever we were playing with your mates drinking,talking and singing all the way. Weekends are shit now without this and watching on tv is rubbish really. I've had enough of covid now and id gladly take my chances and go in our ground tomorrow.
Logged

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,672
  • Twitter me bro
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #45 on: September 30, 2020, 06:32:07 PM »
Quote from: andy07 on September 29, 2020, 10:36:05 PM
People have put up with the daily rewritten Covid rules for a long time and put up with Boris and his cronies spouting crap for ages,   They nearly got a grip of Covid at the end of June and totally lost their focus.  Most people I know are fed up of it all and want to go back to the game as soon as.   If we could attend on Thursday I would be  there.

I don't think there's any real excuse for not having socially distanced crowds with masks and stuff in the ground from now onwards, but they've not got track and trace together properly and the entire thing is a disaster. Would be a risk to the local community and NHS so it's crap but it is the greater good.
Logged
YNWA.

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,309
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:04:22 PM »
I've spent my entire life having about the next 3 months ahead planned out on where I'll be going, who we're playing, hotels, nights out somewhere, all of it.

Me and me mate had a 'not a clue' discussion earlier, on what time and day the derby is. Then I said we play Ajax the Wednesday after and I honestly felt like I wasn't a fan anymore.

I've never felt this disconnected from the whole thing, ever. Its going to be like this for all this season isn't it, you can just tell.

Fucking shit.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 PM
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,781
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 08:13:50 PM »
Big Hugs, Chops mate. It must be nuts for you. You're part of the absolutely dedicated few (few being a few thousand of course), because for many people match-day is just another (genuinely) exciting opportunity to watch the Reds, not a part of the week which needs time-dedication, expense and effort.
Logged
Laughing Under Sunny Meadows

Offline koptommy93

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,417
  • @tharris113
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:24:12 PM »
Anyone else finding it hard to get into this season for this reason? I'm really glad we won it last year where fans were at the vast majority of games at least.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,616
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #49 on: Today at 01:26:20 AM »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:24:12 PM
Anyone else finding it hard to get into this season for this reason? I'm really glad we won it last year where fans were at the vast majority of games at least.

Yeah, same reason as Chopper and the rest. You're normally marking out Saturdays or Sundays with 'at the match that day' mental notes, but now you're just wondering about watching it on Sky or BT. I can drink at home, but I want to drink and sing in L4.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,149
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:30:25 AM »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:04:22 PM
I've spent my entire life having about the next 3 months ahead planned out on where I'll be going, who we're playing, hotels, nights out somewhere, all of it.

Me and me mate had a 'not a clue' discussion earlier, on what time and day the derby is. Then I said we play Ajax the Wednesday after and I honestly felt like I wasn't a fan anymore.

I've never felt this disconnected from the whole thing, ever. Its going to be like this for all this season isn't it, you can just tell.

Fucking shit.

The CL draw day was horrible. That was the worst it has hit me because of how good that draw would have been and 3 great trips.

We seem to have been getting the same old teams the last few years. Now when we can't go we get 2 teams we have never played and the other we haven't played competitively in my life time. Football gods are just taking the piss now.
Logged

Online Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,258
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #51 on: Today at 10:23:15 AM »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:30:25 AM
The CL draw day was horrible. That was the worst it has hit me because of how good that draw would have been and 3 great trips.

We seem to have been getting the same old teams the last few years. Now when we can't go we get 2 teams we have never played and the other we haven't played competitively in my life time. Football gods are just taking the piss now.

Yeah, I said the same thing about the draw. Usually I'm dead excited and thinking ahead to the games, guessing dates - and of course the final venue would have been booked up already as well. As it was there was none of that and even though I still watched it, it was just a bit flat in my mind. As you say, that's three brilliant trips there just gone, into the ether.

I'm really trying to get myself up for this season but with the growing certainty that we don't get in at any point now, and that even if we were to go on and win anything this season, we won't get to celebrate that properly either, it's really difficult.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,362
  • JFT96
Re: How are you coping with not going
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:28:14 AM »
Yeah I'm the same as others. The CL draw wasn't too tough for me as I was largely disinterested and just hoping we didn't get some decent teams to watch us play against. I don't go to many Euro aways but I really felt for all those who couldn't go.

I'm really starting to miss it now. It's not just the match its the whole day with friends, meeting up and enjoying the jokes and drinks on the way up to Liverpool and then to the ground. Watching videos and hearing the crowd roar when we score has been tough. I just want a bit of normality back and if that means going to a match once a month at the moment in a reduced capacity I'm all for it.
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 