Tricky one this. Our current position in all competitions suggests were coping ok with the squad we have.



Of course, it could all go pear-shaped but we wont truly know how our squad fitness has impacted our chances until the end of the season, by which time its too late to rectify any problems. Catch 22.



I mean I suppose the counterpoint to this is that we literally watched this exact movie last season - top of the league at the same stage and favourites for EL and both domestic cups. We then watched the team collapse due to a mix of injuries and fatigue (including fatigue caused by injuries, meaning we had to run other players into the ground). We ended up winning the league cup, crashing (in particularly spectacular fashion) out of the other 2 cups and finishing well off the pace in the league.There are more games this season, weve rotated less in Europe due to the level of competition, the players didnt get a break in the summer just gone and crucially, this manager seems to trust even less of the squad than Klopp did meaning the players he does trust are at risk of being run into the ground.I mean youre right in that we wont know until the end of the season but equally we have plenty of very recent evidence that our squad is just that wee bit too thin when it really matters - just about the only thing different this year is Citys unprecedented collapse and Arsenals injury crisis (by their standards). Point is its a risk we never need to take but one we do just about every year, nearly always to our detriment.