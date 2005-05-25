« previous next »
Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)

danm77

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 12:56:34 pm
Someone above mentioned that Jota's last injury was the fault of Chelsea's player who crashed into him and injured his rib, so not a sign of him being injury prone. It's true the initial injury could have happened to anyone, but why was he out for so long? Was it just a bruised rib? Was it a fracture? If just a bruise, he was out for a heck of a long time.

Unfortunately, Jota also picks up lots of little niggles. He can't be relied upon, which is such a shame.
luchodiaz

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:02:22 pm
lol cash money
tubby

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:08:22 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 12:56:34 pm
Someone above mentioned that Jota's last injury was the fault of Chelsea's player who crashed into him and injured his rib, so not a sign of him being injury prone. It's true the initial injury could have happened to anyone, but why was he out for so long? Was it just a bruised rib? Was it a fracture? If just a bruise, he was out for a heck of a long time.

Unfortunately, Jota also picks up lots of little niggles. He can't be relied upon, which is such a shame.

If the same thing happens to Salah, he just gets up and carries on.  Jota is one of those players who are more susceptible to injury and take longer than most to heal.  Thiago is similar, it just is what it is.
smutchin

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:08:39 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:43:26 pm
what a totally bizarre comment.

I thought it was quite funny.

Don't totally agree with it, mind.
Stevo

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:10:03 pm
Cant actually make any plans for him or setup the team with the expectation hell play, its a bonus if hes available - like Thiago.

Great finisher but pointless having him around if hes so prone to injury. You can point to some of his injuries being the fault of the opposition, but it doesnt change the fact he picks up more knocks than any of our other forwards.
A Complete Flop

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:13:44 pm
Some players are just cursed with injuries for whatever reason. Thiago and Sturridge being the two most obvious ones but Jota is unfortunately now looking like he is similarly prone.
LFCEmpire

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:16:33 pm
Get well soon lad, we will need him hot and firing in the run in.
smutchin

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:23:49 pm
Quote from: Stevo on Yesterday at 01:10:03 pm
Great finisher but pointless having him around if hes so prone to injury.

He's nowhere near Keita or Thiago levels of unavailability, and what he brings to the team when he is available is so important that I would say it's worth keeping him.

I think Slot generally takes an ultra-cautious approach to players returning from injury and is very risk-averse. No need to take any chances when we have other strong options in the squad in that position. We've won plenty of games without Jota this season, we can win tomorrow without him (if indeed we are without him).
luchodiaz

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:43:44 pm
Thiago got a 3rd place finish and a Quad charge. Jota been here for longer and hardly contributed to anything.What the poster above is saying is ludicrous. We don't need to go into 25/26 season with fake squad depth because that's all jota is nowadays.
smutchin

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:56:45 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Yesterday at 01:43:44 pm
Thiago got a 3rd place finish and a Quad charge. Jota been here for longer and hardly contributed to anything.What the poster above is saying is ludicrous. We don't need to go into 25/26 season with fake squad depth because that's all jota is nowadays.

What's a "quad charge"? Does it come with a medal?

Thiago's only major honour with us is the FA Cup - and Diogo also played in that final. He also played in the League Cup final that season, which Thiago missed with injury.

Let's not make this about favouring one or the other though - both players have made highly valuable contributions to our successes in recent seasons. Both are great players, and both have been unfortunate with injuries.

The idea that Diogo has "hardly contributed anything" is just weird.
Haggis36

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 02:03:08 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 01:23:49 pm
He's nowhere near Keita or Thiago levels of unavailability, and what he brings to the team when he is available is so important that I would say it's worth keeping him.

I think Slot generally takes an ultra-cautious approach to players returning from injury and is very risk-averse. No need to take any chances when we have other strong options in the squad in that position. We've won plenty of games without Jota this season, we can win tomorrow without him (if indeed we are without him).

Honestly, there's not much in it. Keita averaged 33 matchday squads a season in his time here, Jota has averaged 38. Thiago depends if you count his last year here - iirc he got the injury that effectively ended his career the year before and was told to retire, but saw out his contract trying to get fit again and just never managed it. In his first 3 years, he averaged 32 matchday squds per season (and was already nearly 30 when we signed him, compared to Jota who we signed at 23).

It's telling that our best striker has only once hit more than 10 league goals for us - because it's not a function of his ability.
Knight

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 02:04:14 pm
Jota is very fragile unfortunately. He gets injured easily from impacts and he heals slowly. You dont need to be prone to muscle injuries to be injury prone. Hes also been unlucky of course with people falling on him etc.
smutchin

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 02:18:39 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 02:03:08 pm
Honestly, there's not much in it. Keita averaged 33 matchday squads a season in his time here, Jota has averaged 38. Thiago depends if you count his last year here - iirc he got the injury that effectively ended his career the year before and was told to retire, but saw out his contract trying to get fit again and just never managed it. In his first 3 years, he averaged 32 matchday squds per season (and was already nearly 30 when we signed him, compared to Jota who we signed at 23).

It's telling that our best striker has only once hit more than 10 league goals for us - because it's not a function of his ability.

The difference between 32/33 and 38 feels significant to me - over 15%? But point taken - it's not as big a difference as I imagined.
Haggis36

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 02:38:56 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 02:18:39 pm
The difference between 32/33 and 38 feels significant to me - over 15%? But point taken - it's not as big a difference as I imagined.

I guess it has to be seen in the context of a team that plays 55-60 games a season. We'll play a minimum of 55 games this season (assuming we go out of every competition at the next hurdle), but it will probably end up closer to 60 again. We're talking about the difference between being available for 55% or 63% of the season. But Keita/Thiago were roundly seen as "crocks" who were never fit and couldn't be relied upon, whereas Jota is seemingly often considered just unlucky but a key squad member.

There's nothing wrong with running a small/lean squad, but if you do then you need to be able to rely on every single player - thats means being a) consistently fit and available, and b) trusted enough by the manager to get actual minutes in games. We have too few players who pass both of those tests and that impacts on the players who do. Something has to give.

smutchin

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 02:58:49 pm
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 02:38:56 pm
We have too few players who pass both of those tests and that impacts on the players who do. Something has to give.

Tricky one this. Our current position in all competitions suggests were coping ok with the squad we have.

Of course, it could all go pear-shaped but we wont truly know how our squad fitness has impacted our chances until the end of the season, by which time its too late to rectify any problems. Catch 22.

Being proactive to address potential problems before they happen sounds wise but its not without a cost and its not guaranteed to succeed.

Anyway, Im hopeful that Slot is just being ultra-cautious with Diogo because we have other strong squad options in his position so theres no need to risk him. Having said that, no doubt well soon find out hes out for the rest of the season

Haggis36

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 03:31:48 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 02:58:49 pm
Tricky one this. Our current position in all competitions suggests were coping ok with the squad we have.

Of course, it could all go pear-shaped but we wont truly know how our squad fitness has impacted our chances until the end of the season, by which time its too late to rectify any problems. Catch 22.

I mean I suppose the counterpoint to this is that we literally watched this exact movie last season - top of the league at the same stage and favourites for EL and both domestic cups. We then watched the team collapse due to a mix of injuries and fatigue (including fatigue caused by injuries, meaning we had to run other players into the ground). We ended up winning the league cup, crashing (in particularly spectacular fashion) out of the other 2 cups and finishing well off the pace in the league.

There are more games this season, weve rotated less in Europe due to the level of competition, the players didnt get a break in the summer just gone and crucially, this manager seems to trust even less of the squad than Klopp did meaning the players he does trust are at risk of being run into the ground.

I mean youre right in that we wont know until the end of the season but equally we have plenty of very recent evidence that our squad is just that wee bit too thin when it really matters - just about the only thing different this year is Citys unprecedented collapse and Arsenals injury crisis (by their standards). Point is its a risk we never need to take but one we do just about every year, nearly always to our detriment.
smutchin

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 03:47:16 pm
Klopp was never a fan of that line of thinking and I doubt Slot would be either. Buying more/different players is never a guarantee of anything. Sometimes we as fans are guilty of having unrealistic expectations. We can talk about a quad charge but theres a good reason no one has ever actually achieved the quad - not even teams with unlimited resources.

Diogo has been an important player for us. He hasnt been available as much as wed have liked but if/when we let him go, there are some vital contributions we would have to replace. Thats not going to be easy to achieve. The grass isnt always greener.

Ray K

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 04:14:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:43:26 pm
what a totally bizarre comment.
How is it bizarre? He misses 25 games a season.
joezydudek

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Yesterday at 01:43:44 pm
Thiago got a 3rd place finish and a Quad charge. Jota been here for longer and hardly contributed to anything.What the poster above is saying is ludicrous. We don't need to go into 25/26 season with fake squad depth because that's all jota is nowadays.

Injuries or not, he's scored 23 goals in the last season and a half, what the fuck is fake about that?
cptrios

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:43:26 pm
what a totally bizarre comment.

Well, in all seriousness, it's not that far from the way I actually think about him. Regardless of the cause, he tends to spend a very large chunk of every season injured. I have no negative feelings or criticism for him; some people are just unlucky. As a result, whenever he's available there's a sense of "ooh, look at that, Jota might play today" to it, and that's always a good thing. But I never expect it.
Wabaloolah

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 04:43:50 pm
Quote from: joezydudek on Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm
Injuries or not, he's scored 23 goals in the last season and a half, what the fuck is fake about that?

suspect this poster must see Jota as a threat to his favourite player and he thinks more about the player than what is good for the team either that or he's just talking utter bilge
Oldmanmick

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 04:50:30 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 03:47:16 pm
Klopp was never a fan of that line of thinking and I doubt Slot would be either. Buying more/different players is never a guarantee of anything. Sometimes we as fans are guilty of having unrealistic expectations. We can talk about a quad charge but theres a good reason no one has ever actually achieved the quad - not even teams with unlimited resources.

Diogo has been an important player for us. He hasnt been available as much as wed have liked but if/when we let him go, there are some vital contributions we would have to replace. Thats not going to be easy to achieve. The grass isnt always greener.

Going for the quad a few seasons ago pretty much finished off Henderson & Fabinho.
joezydudek

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 04:57:07 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:43:50 pm
suspect this poster must see Jota as a threat to his favourite player and he thinks more about the player than what is good for the team either that or he's just talking utter bilge

Bit of both I expect!
Agent99

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 05:19:04 pm
stjohns

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 05:20:27 pm
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Yesterday at 01:13:44 pm
Some players are just cursed with injuries for whatever reason. Thiago and Sturridge being the two most obvious ones but Jota is unfortunately now looking like he is similarly prone.

Agree, its just the way it goes or sods law if you like. The guy who instinctively knows where the goal is, injury prone. The guy (Darwin), whos suffering like hell right now, fit as fuck, most of the time. If it ever all clicks, well win it by a street.
Lycan

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 05:23:50 pm
The lad's legs seem to have been manufactured in the same place as Naby Keita's, Thiago's, and Daniel Sturridge's legs.
exiledintheUSA

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 05:25:38 pm
Quote from: Lycan on Yesterday at 05:23:50 pm
The lad's legs seem to have been manufactured in the same place as Naby Keita's, Thiago's, and Daniel Sturridge's legs.

Did they build his rib cage out of the leg tissue?
Nin

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 05:51:52 pm
I'd keep him, only if it's pay as you play
markmywords

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 05:54:52 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Yesterday at 01:43:44 pm
Thiago got a 3rd place finish and a Quad charge. Jota been here for longer and hardly contributed to anything.What the poster above is saying is ludicrous. We don't need to go into 25/26 season with fake squad depth because that's all jota is nowadays.

Quote from: joezydudek on Yesterday at 04:23:44 pm
Injuries or not, he's scored 23 goals in the last season and a half, what the fuck is fake about that?


I see the point being made by lucho

I remember the summer of 2022 when klopp was asked about buying extra midfielders and he said something like;" how can I? , I already have 8/9 options in midfield". The reality was we had much fewer than that, players like keita/thiago/milner/ox gave us fake squad depth, as the minute we had a problem with fabinho or someone, they would come in play 2 games in a week and collapse injured.

Jota in more durable than ox or thiago, but not by much and his presence also means you are less likely to buy further as "you have all these options already""

JOta played 90 min on sat against a league 2 tean and then a further 24 mins on tues, that seems too much for jota. Slot needs to manager his mins more carefully I feel
MonsLibpool

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 06:06:31 pm
Quote from: luchodiaz on Yesterday at 01:43:44 pm
Thiago got a 3rd place finish and a Quad charge. Jota been here for longer and hardly contributed to anything.What the poster above is saying is ludicrous. We don't need to go into 25/26 season with fake squad depth because that's all jota is nowadays.
Lol, it is a team game and Thiago didn't do it all by himself. In the season where "Thiago got us a 3rd place finish", Jota scored an important goal in our win against Wolves to restore momentum.

In the quad charge season, he scored 15 league goals and he scored a crucial penaly in the FA cup final (we'd have lost if he didn't score).
killer-heels

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 06:25:32 pm
So frustrating. We have a striker who is available who doesnt score, and another who scores but is hardly available.
Red Eyed

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 07:10:12 pm
Scoring as a sub after 22 seconds and then getting injured immediately after is the most Jota thing ever.
Crouch Potato

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 07:16:35 pm
Such a fucking frustrating player, i love him when he plays but how often is that recently!
smutchin

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 07:32:12 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 06:06:31 pm
Lol, it is a team game and Thiago didn't do it all by himself. In the season where "Thiago got us a 3rd place finish", Jota scored an important goal in our win against Wolves to restore momentum.

In the quad charge season, he scored 15 league goals and he scored a crucial penaly in the FA cup final (we'd have lost if he didn't score).

The quad charge is really not the best season to use as an example to highlight Diogos frailty and lack of contribution. He scored 21 goals in all competitions and only missed two games with injury across the whole of the season.

Thiago missed 21 games with injury or illness.

(Stats from transfermarkt)
PEG2K

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 07:48:20 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 04:43:50 pm
suspect this poster must see Jota as a threat to his favourite player and he thinks more about the player than what is good for the team either that or he's just talking utter bilge
This has been going on for a while among our fan base really. Ever since we started to have 4-5 options in the attack.

JC the Messiah

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 08:35:16 pm
Some weird fucking takes in this thread
SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 09:51:55 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 04:14:27 pm
How is it bizarre? He misses 25 games a season.
wtf does that have to do with a Seinfeld character?
SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 09:54:56 pm
Quote from: cptrios on Yesterday at 04:40:25 pm
Well, in all seriousness, it's not that far from the way I actually think about him. Regardless of the cause, he tends to spend a very large chunk of every season injured. I have no negative feelings or criticism for him; some people are just unlucky. As a result, whenever he's available there's a sense of "ooh, look at that, Jota might play today" to it, and that's always a good thing. But I never expect it.
again - wtf does that have to do with a Seinfeld character?
JP!

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 10:27:49 pm
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 07:32:12 pm
The quad charge is really not the best season to use as an example to highlight Diogos frailty and lack of contribution. He scored 21 goals in all competitions and only missed two games with injury across the whole of the season.

Thiago missed 21 games with injury or illness.

(Stats from transfermarkt)

100%, what a bizarre, load of shit comment to make.
mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Today at 06:40:46 am
Keep Diogo & Darwin get someone to take Fedes place who can play upfront and on the right ..

Our attackers as a group is still better than any other group on the planet
