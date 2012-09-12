Why does he seem to get a lot of chances as the 9 while Salah still gets chances too? The talk was of our football being basically designed to create for Salah but not the 9, Jota seems to get a good amount of chances when hes playing through the middle though. 2 big chances tonight (not including the goal as it was a corner)



Id actually like to learn more about Slots system but ive not really grasped this bit that was discussed a bit earlier in the season



Darwin usually has at least one good chance a game as well so it's not like the #9 is selfless in the way Bobby used to be. The #9 does seem to be expected to expend a huge amount of energy when we don't have the ball though (in a way in which Salah generally isn't) - that means the #9 isn't always in the best position to get onto the end of chances.Of all our forwards, Salah included, Jota uses his body the best to make shooting opportunities when he's being crowded by defenders. The downside of that is that it means defenders clobber him more often and he seems to get a lot of impact injuries.