Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)

kesey

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
December 30, 2024, 01:53:47 am
I always throw a few quid on him when he comes on . Next goal scorer today was 13/2 and anytime was 9/2.
Cpt_Reina

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
December 30, 2024, 04:44:36 am
Novel the way he stayed onside the entire time Salah had the ball.

AND he then put it past the keeper!
bird_lfc

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
December 30, 2024, 07:35:52 am
Must have a decent record of goals coming off the bench. Think the front front three selects itself currently but its awesome having him to call upon if needed
Cafe De Paris

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
December 30, 2024, 09:43:09 am
Great to have Jota back. If he can stay fit you just know he will get us a goal if its needed. Going to be vital if the second half of the season.
kavah

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
December 30, 2024, 03:59:06 pm
Great to have him back  8)
MonsLibpool

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 12:00:07 pm
Looked like a player that hasn't played much in months. A few nice touches but overall when the pivot of our is still regaining,  it's not surprising that we struggled going forward.

As a centreforward, it's not just about scoring goals. Facilitating play is important because the attack revolves around him. If the centreforward doesn't have a great game (not goalscoring) then the overall attacking probably won't be great.

Nunez gave us more when he came on. If Jota is rusty then he needs to play football matches. Should start the next game.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:20:00 pm
Looked pretty rusty but that hour or so would have been helpful. Hopefully gets another start on Saturday.
Fitzy.

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm
Weve seen this movie before with him. Hes been sketchy after an injury but we usually see him improve markedly with game time
Nick110581

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 04:32:00 pm
He looked rusty last night.

Can't see him starting v Forest and Nunez is out.
crewlove

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 04:37:59 pm
He generally looks rusty after his latest injury. We try to play him into form but with little success so far. I am not sure Gakpo-Diaz-Salah will be a good combination against Forest though. They will probably defend in a manner similar to United and there won't be that much space for false nine to exploit.
kop306

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 06:17:52 pm
will be interesting to see how many minutes jota plays on saturday
bradley also needs more game time
exiledintheUSA

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 07:09:35 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Yesterday at 06:17:52 pm
will be interesting to see how many minutes jota plays on saturday
bradley also needs more game time

I'd assume he gets an hour.  Both of them in fact.
ScottScott

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 08:30:31 pm
I'd say at least an hour on Saturday. Grab a goal (and hopefully one for Nunez as well) and then get Danns on for 30 minutes so Jota is ready for minutes against Forest

Was poor on Wednesday but he looked rusty. Always seems to take some time to get up to speed after a layoff but he is a great player so no doubt he'll be grabbing us vital goals in no time (like against Fulham)
GreatEx

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:22:00 pm
Weve seen this movie before with him. Hes been sketchy after an injury but we usually see him improve markedly with game time

I always thought he was the one who could come back after a layoff and bang in the goals straight away.
Buster Gonad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Today at 12:33:04 am
Often happens that a player comes back from injury with a bang then tails of for a while until they hit proper sharpness.
Unless they're called Joel Matip.  Just stay for for the run in Diogo.
