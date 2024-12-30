Looked like a player that hasn't played much in months. A few nice touches but overall when the pivot of our is still regaining, it's not surprising that we struggled going forward.



As a centreforward, it's not just about scoring goals. Facilitating play is important because the attack revolves around him. If the centreforward doesn't have a great game (not goalscoring) then the overall attacking probably won't be great.



Nunez gave us more when he came on. If Jota is rusty then he needs to play football matches. Should start the next game.