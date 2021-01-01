Please
Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
I always throw a few quid on him when he comes on . Next goal scorer today was 13/2 and anytime was 9/2.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.
- The Upanishads.
The wind is low the birds will sing
That YOU are part of EVERYTHING !
You are held . You are loved . You are seen - Some wise fella .
