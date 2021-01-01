« previous next »
Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 620731 times)

Offline PEG2K

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5920 on: Yesterday at 12:13:21 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  6, 2024, 11:58:46 pm
I like how there's a distinction between Nunez supporters and you know, supporters. As if you shouldn't support a player at the club
Apologies for the terminology. I haven't put enough effort to find a succinct term to describe that group ("some fans" seems too vague to me). If you have any suggestions please tell me.

Any comments about the numbers I just posted though?
Online LiverBirdKop

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5921 on: Yesterday at 03:39:39 am »
Come back soon Diogo. We need your goals.
Online GreatEx

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5922 on: Yesterday at 06:06:50 am »
Goals aren't an issue but no arguing that we need him back!
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5923 on: Yesterday at 09:44:31 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on December  6, 2024, 11:58:46 pm
I like how there's a distinction between Nunez supporters and you know, supporters. As if you shouldn't support a player at the club

It's really really weird, his entire account is dedicated to destroying Nunez.  We've had people annoyed his thread is shut as they want to criticise him even more, apparently 5 pages hammering him in a few hours wasn't quite enough, we've had match going supporters mocked for singing his name as he "hasn't earned it", it's very strange. Hopefully it stays locked though as you can see they begin coming in other attacking players instead unfortunately.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5924 on: Yesterday at 11:29:30 pm »
He's not as quick as Nunez but I reckon he scores that open goal where he couldn't connect.

I watched the highlights back and it was very poor play for a striker. Once it was crossed to Gakpo, any half decent number 9 (even league 1 or league 2) would be on his bike making a run to the other post in anticipation.

Why? Because there's a very low chance of being off.

Nunez stood like a statue and waited for Gakpo to head it before rushing. It's really basic play at any level and Jota would make that run and connect with that ball.

That's the difference between the two. Jota is slower but his movement is a lot better, he's neither too early nor too late.

With respect to Nunez (given his thread his closed), he should not be making errors as basic as that in his 3rd season. It's inexcusable.
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5925 on: Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm »
Lol, "inexcusable". What you gonna do? You'll have to excuse it; you have no choice, unless you're never gonna watch the team again.

The things people come out with.

If I was the type who used one player to slag off another I could point out open goals that Jota has missed in order to big up some other player, even though every player misses open gola chances from time to time. But thankfully I'm not...

EDITED, goodwill to all etc ;)

Offline Garlic Red

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5926 on: Today at 12:40:32 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 12:13:21 am
Apologies for the terminology. I haven't put enough effort to find a succinct term to describe that group ("some fans" seems too vague to me). If you have any suggestions please tell me.

Any comments about the numbers I just posted though?

I mean, if you have a forward that goes from averaging the most shots per 90 for a forward across Europes top 5 leagues, and that number suddenly plummets, Id probably argue that thats a tactical thing rather than anything massively to do with the player. Nunez doesnt create for himself, the one thing he definitely shown under Klopp was an ability to get into scoring positions and be a threat in behind, the issue with playing that way is Darwin wasnt finishing the chances and was offside too much, so its an inefficient way of attacking. Weve definitely changed that and its definitely for the better.

Ive been a Darwin supporter since hes been here as I felt he was a bit of confidence/refinement from being a devastating forward, but the more I watch us under Slot I just dont see that type of forward working in the side. If youre demanding donkey work and arent really looking to release him through on goal, you might as well play with a false 9 or a forward thats more suited to playing in deeper areas and navigating traffic.

For me the biggest difference between Darwin and Jota comes with their mentality. Darwin is a player whos desperate to be confident, he plays with a desperation to please at times, Slots type of football just doesnt suit desperate players. Jota for me, even when he went the calendar year without scoring, never ever looked shy of confidence. He doesnt have to be involved to play well and almost always feels ready if a chance comes. That doesnt mean he always buries them, but he definitely buries the misses in his mind and gets on with his role for the team with minimal fuss.

A player Darwin has always reminded me of (mentality wise) is Gonzalo Higuain. I remember watching him for Real Madrid and always thinking he was desperately close to being brilliant but their fans just never took to him, he had some great seasons but he was also a bit of a joke figure before social media illuminated those views. He would constantly hit the woodwork, his shots would always just go wide and sometimes he made the simple ones look the most difficult. I was actually in Amnesia in Ibiza once when he kicked off with someone giving him stick, which I think is something Darwin would probably do as well lol. But anyway, Higuain became a different player under Sarri, Sarri was able to give him such clear instructions, where to run, how to time the run, position his body etc and it was that level of detail and personal connection that enabled Higuain to maximise his potential in front of goal.

I think Slots enabled so many players in our team but I see it as undeniable that the one player whos probably suffered the most is Darwin. Curtis spoke in pre season about how he wanted us to kill teams with passing, how Jurgen wanted the team doing so much running etc well if you want to run less, if you want control, if you want to conserve energy, trying low % killer balls to keep your centre forward involved probably isnt going to aid that. I feel like Darwin desperately wants to be the man here, I think hes having a really good go at being a pressing machine that this side needs, but thats just not his natural, instinctive game, and by focusing so much on that his natural game is suffering, and probably doesnt suit the way were headed. I think Jota does suit this gameplan because hes such a versatile player, hes a managers dream in ways, he doesnt require huge involvement, lots of touches etc but hes always ready to score and tactically hes elite. He probably isnt as refined as some would like technically but hes more than good enough most games.

For me, I see it going one of two ways with Darwin. Either Slot figures it out and he takes that step we all want in the second half of the season, or he continues as he is, ie a runner, and probably departs in the summer. The funny thing is, Cavani was a little bit like that at PSG, despite being a top forward, it was always built around Zlatan and then Neymar, he always scored such was their dominance in Ligue 1, but Cavani was always doing their donkey work, something he seemed set against once United signed Ronaldo and wanted him to run around for him. Some players might do it for a year or two but I imagine Darwin wont want to do it for longer than that, nor do I think Slot/Hughes will see that as the best strategy for a 9 in our side going forward.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5927 on: Today at 12:52:55 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:29:30 pm
He's not as quick as Nunez but I reckon he scores that open goal where he couldn't connect.

I watched the highlights back and it was very poor play for a striker. Once it was crossed to Gakpo, any half decent number 9 (even league 1 or league 2) would be on his bike making a run to the other post in anticipation.

Why? Because there's a very low chance of being off.

Nunez stood like a statue and waited for Gakpo to head it before rushing. It's really basic play at any level and Jota would make that run and connect with that ball.

That's the difference between the two. Jota is slower but his movement is a lot better, he's neither too early nor too late.

With respect to Nunez (given his thread his closed), he should not be making errors as basic as that in his 3rd season. It's inexcusable.

What an incredible amount of bollox that is :lmao

Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm
If I was the type who used one player to slag off another I could point out open goals that Jota has missed in order to big up some other player, even though every player misses open gola chances from time to time. But thankfully I'm not..

Don't remind him of Jota's 'inexcusable' miss against Wolves ;D

Shit happens.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5928 on: Today at 01:00:31 am »
Reading must be more difficult than I thought but not surprised given I made a point about Nunez specifically his lack of basic movement in this case.

Must be stressful to twist oneself in knots for 3 long seasons to win the internet :). First world problems,  I guess. I get being an attention seeker that's eager to respond (as always) but it only takes a few seconds to actually read to comprehend🤣🤣🤣

This is a consistent pattern now. I think before replying to my posts (you should charge me rent at this rate ;)), you could improve on your English first (just a suggestion). Till then, I wouldn't waste more keyboard strokes replying to you.
Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5929 on: Today at 01:47:58 am »
Heh heh heh, have a drink buddy ;)
Offline latortuga

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5930 on: Today at 03:33:28 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 11:29:30 pm
He's not as quick as Nunez but I reckon he scores that open goal where he couldn't connect.

I watched the highlights back and it was very poor play for a striker. Once it was crossed to Gakpo, any half decent number 9 (even league 1 or league 2) would be on his bike making a run to the other post in anticipation.

Why? Because there's a very low chance of being off.

Nunez stood like a statue and waited for Gakpo to head it before rushing. It's really basic play at any level and Jota would make that run and connect with that ball.

That's the difference between the two. Jota is slower but his movement is a lot better, he's neither too early nor too late.

With respect to Nunez (given his thread his closed), he should not be making errors as basic as that in his 3rd season. It's inexcusable.

Are you okay?  You seem frustrated and want to take it out on a player even though their thread is closed. 

Mate, let it go.  Nunez is who is, time to accept that and let the club manage him the best they can.  Going onto other player's threads to attack him feels too far.
