Again, this could have happened to anyone. Same as the injuries suffered by Virgil from pickford, and by Ibou from that idiot at Real.



Often hear this mentioned but to me, injury proneness is measured in two ways:1. Being able to avoid soft tissue/ligament injuries, and2. Being able to handle contact injuriesCertain players (like Jota and Konate) seem to suffer from the former and the latter more than average. This isn't a coincidence.By rights, Suarez should have missed loads of games after being manhandled game after game but his body was able to cope with it. If you're able to celebrate his robustness in this respect then it stands to reason that you must be able to criticise someone's frailty at the opposite end of the spectrum.