Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)

Alvador

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5840 on: November 8, 2024, 07:56:40 pm
You can always guarantee a Jota injury will put him out for at least 2-3 months every season.
Bread

  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5841 on: November 8, 2024, 08:03:44 pm
Feel bad for Jota. Not sure if it's fair to describe him as "injury prone" given how many are impact injuries. I don't care how many or how few you've had in the past, an 80kg man landing on your ribs is gonna cause an injury. Not the first time somebody has landed on him either.
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5842 on: November 8, 2024, 09:20:59 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on November  8, 2024, 06:07:35 pm
Oooor it just wasn't true.
What do you mean?! How can anything be put on the Internet if it is not true?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5843 on: November 8, 2024, 09:24:41 pm
Robust, is not a word that springs to mind.
BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5844 on: November 8, 2024, 09:37:58 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on November  7, 2024, 12:19:59 pm
Don't think thats as crazy as it sounds, maybe 2 months total?

Been a month hasn't it?

Need to toughen up like some of them Aussie rugby league legends.

Quote
Only a fortnight before the grand final against Manly, Andrew Johns had suffered three broken ribs and a punctured lung.

Reports claimed Johns' would put his life at risk if he played, yet he defied the odds to not just take the field, but mastermind one of the greatest grand final victories in premiership history.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5845 on: November 8, 2024, 09:45:36 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on November  8, 2024, 09:24:41 pm
Robust, is not a word that springs to mind.
Quote from: Bread on November  8, 2024, 08:03:44 pm
I don't care how many or how few you've had in the past, an 80kg man landing on your ribs is gonna cause an injury. Not the first time somebody has landed on him either.
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5846 on: November 8, 2024, 09:54:06 pm
My point exactly!
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5847 on: November 8, 2024, 10:35:51 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on November  8, 2024, 09:54:06 pm
My point exactly!
eh?  you're saying it's his fault ppl land on him?
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5848 on: November 8, 2024, 11:21:43 pm
Quote from: SamLad on November  8, 2024, 10:35:51 pm
eh?  you're saying it's his fault ppl land on him?

And gravity!Come on man, he didnt get there by himself now did he!


HardworkDedication

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5849 on: November 8, 2024, 11:58:29 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on November  8, 2024, 09:30:22 am
Expected back in training after the international break with expected return 1-2 games after the international break

So back in time for the City game

No. Slots actually said he expects him to be back a week or two after the international break. That to me looks like he'll be missing the Madrid and Man City game.
the_red_pill

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5850 on: November 9, 2024, 12:13:13 am
Quote from: Bread on November  8, 2024, 08:03:44 pm
Feel bad for Jota. Not sure if it's fair to describe him as "injury prone" given how many are impact injuries. I don't care how many or how few you've had in the past, an 80kg man landing on your ribs is gonna cause an injury. Not the first time somebody has landed on him either.
Got a point there.
For me, he gets a pass here cuase you can;t blame him for that(needs to do something to strengthen the bones, or at least, the ligaments and tendons though). This isn't the mandatory injury per season, which means just one thing...
It's still on the horizon!
mullyred94

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5851 on: November 9, 2024, 01:36:03 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  8, 2024, 09:37:58 pm
Need to toughen up like some of them Aussie rugby league legends.

I'm Australian mate dont worry I know ;)

Should see how tough AFL players were up until the last 15ish years too, one bloke lost a kidney from playing the sport mid to early 2000s
kavah's christmas Cava palava

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5852 on: November 9, 2024, 01:43:28 am
Quote from: redtel on November  8, 2024, 04:53:59 pm

Looked at that incident several times that night and Gusto made no effort to avoid falling on top of Jota.

Normally a following player can stretch an arm or leg to not fall directly on to another one but you could see he aimed straight onto him. Snide is the word. Whatever injury he has I hope he recovers fully and is back scoring again during our busy December schedule.

Its an injury that Jota couldnt avoid as he couldnt see it coming from a face down position. Heard several critics of his injury record from fans in the pub but he deserves sympathy on this one.

Yes. Straight away you could see it was snide. And not a knee so you just thought hell have at worst a bust rib. 6 weeks - they should review stuff like this and give the lad a ban for being a c*nt
King Kenny 7

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5853 on: November 9, 2024, 09:25:07 am
Quote from: redtel on November  8, 2024, 04:53:59 pm

Looked at that incident several times that night and Gusto made no effort to avoid falling on top of Jota.

Normally a following player can stretch an arm or leg to not fall directly on to another one but you could see he aimed straight onto him. Snide is the word. Whatever injury he has I hope he recovers fully and is back scoring again during our busy December schedule.

It’s an injury that Jota couldn’t avoid as he couldn’t see it coming from a face down position. Heard several critics of his injury record from fans in the pub but he deserves sympathy on this one.




This needs remembering for when we next play them.  :no
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5854 on: November 9, 2024, 09:52:36 am
Whenever we get the physio on, you know that's the last you'll see of the player for at least a month or two. Chelsea had the physio on several times in that half and of course they were all fine to carry on.

Arsenal had about 3 players stretchered/carried off against us and they were all back for the next game.
Some Guy

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5855 on: December 1, 2024, 03:50:19 pm
Any news on when he's likely back? Can't seem to find anything recent...
downtown

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5856 on: Yesterday at 09:54:09 pm
Any news on this injury?

From what I recall it was caused by the foul of Chelsea Player 6 weeks ago. He actually played on after that foul before being subbed.

Didnt look like a long-term injury at all at first.really need a 9 that can score regularly. The burden on Salah now is insane and unsustainable.
proudred

  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5857 on: Yesterday at 09:56:45 pm
Maybe put diaz as the striker for the everton game. Nunez can't be relied upon,sub him on when we need a bit of energy in closing down defenders .
jonnypb

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5858 on: Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm
Jota cant come back soon enough.
Bread

  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5859 on: Yesterday at 10:06:01 pm
Can't underestimate his knack for getting into goalscoring positions. I don't think either of Nunez's chances were "sitters" per se, but I'd back Jota to react just a little bit quicker for the Gakpo header that went across goal.
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5860 on: Yesterday at 10:06:13 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 10:04:23 pm
Jota cant come back soon enough.
Is he that good of a defender?
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5861 on: Yesterday at 10:07:42 pm
Quote from: downtown on Yesterday at 09:54:09 pm
Any news on this injury?

From what I recall it was caused by the foul of Chelsea Player 6 weeks ago. He actually played on after that foul before being subbed.

Didnt look like a long-term injury at all at first.really need a 9 that can score regularly. The burden on Salah now is insane and unsustainable.

Arne said this at the start of November :We expect him back after the international break the first weeks after the international break we expect him back.

So you'd think/hope he's due back at any day. But then it wouldn't surprise me if we don't see him for weeks, that's the way it often goes for us it seems.
The G in Gin&Tonic

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5862 on: Yesterday at 10:12:17 pm
danm77

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5863 on: Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm
I love Jota but every injury for him turns into a long one, this one didnt even seem that bad.
ac

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5864 on: Yesterday at 10:14:29 pm
When is he expected back?
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5865 on: Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 10:13:01 pm
I love Jota but every injury for him turns into a long one, this one didnt even seem that bad.

How did you ascertain that? A player fell on his ribs with his elbow. It didn't seem bad?
danm77

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5866 on: Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Yesterday at 10:15:42 pm
How did you ascertain that? A player fell on his ribs with his elbow. It didn't seem bad?

Did any of us expect him to be out this long from that injury? Whats wrong with his rib? A bruise? A break?
JRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5867 on: Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm
Unfortunately, Jota being out injured  is no surprise to anyone. Such a shame he just cant stay fit.
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5868 on: Today at 06:49:58 am
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 10:16:45 pm
Did any of us expect him to be out this long from that injury? What’s wrong with his rib? A bruise? A break?

You're the one able to diagnose injuries from afar! It looked like it could have been nasty when it happened, and obviously did some damage.

Anyway, he'll be back soon, which will be a welcome sight. Hopefully, he'll be fresh and play through the rest of the season.
JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter

  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5869 on: Today at 06:51:41 am
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:18:49 pm
Unfortunately, Jota being out injured  is no surprise to anyone. Such a shame he just cant stay fit.

Again, this could have happened to anyone. Same as the injuries suffered by Virgil from pickford, and by Ibou from that idiot at Real.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Reply #5
28 now, time flies! Needs to stay fit second half of the season.
Online .adam

  • .asking .for .trouble .for .arson .around .in .Sweden
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,557
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 09:18:01 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah loves Chrimbo, hates Easter on Today at 06:51:41 am
Again, this could have happened to anyone. Same as the injuries suffered by Virgil from pickford, and by Ibou from that idiot at Real.

Often hear this mentioned but to me, injury proneness is measured in two ways:

1. Being able to avoid soft tissue/ligament injuries, and
2. Being able to handle contact injuries

Certain players (like Jota and Konate) seem to suffer from the former and the latter more than average. This isn't a coincidence.

By rights, Suarez should have missed loads of games after being manhandled game after game but his body was able to cope with it. If you're able to celebrate his robustness in this respect then it stands to reason that you must be able to criticise someone's frailty at the opposite end of the spectrum.
Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,795
  • Truthiness
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 09:29:02 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:21:07 am
28 now, time flies! Needs to stay fit second half of the season.
Aye.  Best of luck with that.
Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,352
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5873 on: Today at 09:33:53 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 07:21:07 am
28 now, time flies! Needs to stay fit second half of the season.

Going to be into his last 2 years of his contract next summer.

Itll be interesting to see what we do with him. I personally wouldnt be giving him a new deal on high wages. But that then begs the question about what you do with him. His value will only drop given age and contract situation
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,045
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5874 on: Today at 09:36:06 am »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 09:33:53 am
Going to be into his last 2 years of his contract next summer.

Itll be interesting to see what we do with him. I personally wouldnt be giving him a new deal on high wages. But that then begs the question about what you do with him. His value will only drop given age and contract situation

Think he is a footballer that you could let go on a free, unless something drastically changes in his fitness record.
