Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)

Offline jepovic

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5720 on: September 25, 2024, 10:43:22 pm »
Insane reaction time on the first goal.
You can see why hes good at computer games
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5721 on: September 26, 2024, 10:01:50 am »
Up to 59 goals for us now - level with Phil Neal (!) and Peter Beardsley. Hes in some pretty decent company and will be overtaking a few more legends before this season is out.
Offline BassTunedToRed

    • Andrew Beasley (BassTunedToRed)
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5722 on: September 26, 2024, 10:41:43 am »
Quote from: Knight on September 25, 2024, 09:40:08 pm
Ive not been able to watch until just now but want he playing a different role tonight to normal? Seeing the lineup I assumed that Nunez was our 9 so Jota would be playing as a wide forward or as our 10.

He was 10. Remarkably, his only two touches in the box were both goals.
Online Knight

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5723 on: September 26, 2024, 11:45:43 am »
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on September 26, 2024, 10:41:43 am
He was 10. Remarkably, his only two touches in the box were both goals.

Thanks, makes sense. Our 9 just doesn't get many touches. Doesn't mean they haven't played well, just means it's by design. Jota in a different position is always going to get more than when he's our 9.
Offline rolla

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5724 on: September 26, 2024, 10:44:14 pm »
Great yesterday.

Like last year, he is so dangerous playing next to Darwin. Let someone else take the CBs attention so Diogo can ghost around banging in goals.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5725 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 am »
He wasn't in great form prior to the last game and he wasn't brought on in the last game even though we had extra subs.

Healthy competition is good. There are enough games for the 6 attackers to play.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5726 on: Yesterday at 01:23:53 pm »
My favourite thing about him is almost by rule all of his goals are the most important goals we score in games - first goals and equalizers.
Online Knight

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 10:29:30 am »
Quote from: rolla on September 26, 2024, 10:44:14 pm
Great yesterday.

Like last year, he is so dangerous playing next to Darwin. Let someone else take the CBs attention so Diogo can ghost around banging in goals.

We were really impressive offensively in that period. No Salah and we coped brilliantly.
Offline kavah

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 07:30:34 pm »
Put a big shift in today. As always. Made the difference
Online Stevo79

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 07:33:53 pm »
Brilliant cross, the rest of his game was horrible. Highlights how important it is to have our full forward options
Offline mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 07:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 07:33:53 pm
Brilliant cross, the rest of his game was horrible. Highlights how important it is to have our full forward options

His defensive work was amazing to be fair
Online MD1990

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 07:43:42 pm »
so efficient & works so hard.
Does alot wrong at times & not the quickest seems injuries taken a toll a bit.
Do think he may be best as a sub
Online William Regal

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 07:46:35 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:43:42 pm
so efficient & works so hard.
Does alot wrong at times & not the quickest seems injuries taken a toll a bit.
Do think he may be best as a sub

Yeah I'm a big jota fan but I feel hes a yard short of his top speed in a similar way to how Diaz was last season. 

Set the 1st up, brought down for the penalty though and must have been fuming at salah for fucking up that breakaway.
Offline JP!

    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 07:47:29 pm »
Jota and Salah are similar at times in that if they aren't scoring or assisting they don't add much to general play IMO.  Jota less so as he can make some good runs etc.

Jota had one of those games today though.
Logged
Offline masher

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 07:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Stevo79 on Today at 07:33:53 pm
Brilliant cross, the rest of his game was horrible. Highlights how important it is to have our full forward options


Also won the penalty. I thought he worked his socks off today.
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 07:59:46 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 07:46:35 pm
Yeah I'm a big jota fan but I feel hes a yard short of his top speed in a similar way to how Diaz was last season. 
We never needed him to outsprint people, that was never his game.

We need to do a better job of creating chances for him or whoever else is playing as a 9. There's nobody in this squad you'd rather have a big chance fall to than Jota.

We also don't cross into the box as much as we did before Slot, Jota definitely misses the crosses from Trent especially.
Online Schmidt

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 09:21:55 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:47:29 pm
Jota and Salah are similar at times in that if they aren't scoring or assisting they don't add much to general play IMO.  Jota less so as he can make some good runs etc.

Jota had one of those games today though.

Not sure I agree with that assessment of either.

Jota presses a lot, relieves pressure by drawing fouls (and won us a penalty today) and drags players around with his movement.

Salah is regularly there to provide an outball to the defence, holding off his marker long enough to lay the ball off and get us up the pitch, though he wasn't great at that today.

Both also have a habit of appearing in defensive positions when we need all hands on deck to deal with a period of sustained pressure.
Online Knight

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 09:29:13 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 07:47:29 pm
Jota and Salah are similar at times in that if they aren't scoring or assisting they don't add much to general play IMO.  Jota less so as he can make some good runs etc.

Jota had one of those games today though.

In a bad way? He won the pen and played the cross for the Konate goal.
Online Fiasco

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5738 on: Today at 09:47:54 pm »
Got 2 assists, worked his socks off in a scrappy game, yet still that doesn't seem enough. Madness.
Online afc tukrish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5739 on: Today at 09:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 09:47:54 pm
Got 2 assists, worked his socks off in a scrappy game, yet still that doesn't seem enough. Madness.

There can never be enough madness...
