Jota and Salah are similar at times in that if they aren't scoring or assisting they don't add much to general play IMO. Jota less so as he can make some good runs etc.



Jota had one of those games today though.



Not sure I agree with that assessment of either.Jota presses a lot, relieves pressure by drawing fouls (and won us a penalty today) and drags players around with his movement.Salah is regularly there to provide an outball to the defence, holding off his marker long enough to lay the ball off and get us up the pitch, though he wasn't great at that today.Both also have a habit of appearing in defensive positions when we need all hands on deck to deal with a period of sustained pressure.