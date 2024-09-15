« previous next »
Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)

mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
September 15, 2024, 06:14:01 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September 15, 2024, 06:11:43 pm
Statistics are derived from a game, not a game from statistics. Jota is probably not the best forward in the world that suits our game, not the sharpest per his standards at the moment, but is the best option we have. The runs that he does upfront open up spaces for others when in possession and closes passin lanes for the opposition when out of possession. Take Jota's run for Lucho's goal at United; how does that enter your pass completion measures? Nunez doesn't do these things yet.

I've seen Nunez make that pass, don't make up lies please Lucho just scored that time.

Did a few similar against City last season and Lucho missed an easier chance arguably.
farawayred

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
September 15, 2024, 06:17:17 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 15, 2024, 06:14:01 pm
I've seen Nunez make that pass, don't make up lies please Lucho just scored that time.

Did a few similar against City last season and Lucho missed an easier chance arguably.
Whether Lucho scored from that chance or not is irrelevant to the run Jota made to open up that space for both Lucho and Zsobo. Watch the game.
mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
September 15, 2024, 06:19:29 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September 15, 2024, 06:17:17 pm
Whether Lucho scored from that chance or not is irrelevant to the run Jota made to open up that space for both Lucho and Zsobo. Watch the game.

I read your comment wrong to be honest I apologise.

But yes Nunez has made runs in games that don't benefit him and open up space for others.

I also was one of the first people to point that out about Jota after the game so I do watch all the games  ;)
farawayred

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
September 15, 2024, 06:25:10 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 15, 2024, 06:19:29 pm
I read your comment wrong to be honest I apologise.

But yes Nunez has made runs in games that don't benefit him and open up space for others.

I also was one of the first people to point that out about Jota after the game so I do watch all the games  ;)
Fair enough, no worries.

My disagreement with you is that I see Jota closing up the passing lanes when we lose the ball and, in my perseption, Nunez doesn't do that effectively. With Nunez on the pitch the opposition advances faster. Also, in attack, Nunez does not seem to have the synchronization with the other forwards that Jota does. I'm not saying one is a better player than the other, but they have different qualities and Jota's fit our game better at the moment. Nunez can and will improve, but that's like the chicken and the egg, he needs games and to get games he needs to show these qualities. I reckon when the game start flowing twice a week, Nunez will get his chances, but he has to take them.
mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
September 15, 2024, 06:29:28 pm
Quote from: farawayred on September 15, 2024, 06:25:10 pm
Fair enough, no worries.

My disagreement with you is that I see Jota closing up the passing lanes when we lose the ball and, in my perseption, Nunez doesn't do that effectively. With Nunez on the pitch the opposition advances faster. Also, in attack, Nunez does not seem to have the synchronization with the other forwards that Jota does. I'm not saying one is a better player than the other, but they have different qualities and Jota's fit our game better at the moment. Nunez can and will improve, but that's like the chicken and the egg, he needs games and to get games he needs to show these qualities. I reckon when the game start flowing twice a week, Nunez will get his chances, but he has to take them.

Jota does do it better but to say Darwin doesn't do it effectively is wrong.

Darwin is good at it, but Jota is superior but that doesn't make Darwin bad at it right?

For instance I'd argue Diaz is probably the weakest apart from Salah as he does try very hard but makes alot of wrong choices defending.

Also my main point was to illustrate what people were saying what would be needed from the forwards based on pre season games without a striker in the squad.

I also honestly think Nunez scores that chance that Jota fluffed from Maccas cross he scored a handful of similar goals for LFC already.
AndyMuller

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
September 15, 2024, 06:30:46 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 15, 2024, 02:53:57 pm
Just wanna say if Nunez hit it straight at the keeper from 5 yards theyd be 50 pages on that one miss

 :wave :wave :wave :wave

13 completed passes in his last what 130 minutes of football too

This mans obsession with Nunez knows no bounds.
mullyred94

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
September 15, 2024, 06:31:35 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on September 15, 2024, 06:30:46 pm
This mans obsession with Nunez knows no bounds.

Should see what my friends say  :-[
MD1990

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
September 15, 2024, 06:41:54 pm
i really think Jota is best as a sub.

He doesnt really trouble defenders much not that quick or strong. His link is ok.
But he is so good on as a sub finish chances & pressing very hard

If he starts his pressing is good same with finishing but he is done after 60-70 mins when the game can open up
PEG2K

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
September 15, 2024, 07:32:30 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on September 15, 2024, 02:53:57 pm
Just wanna say if Nunez hit it straight at the keeper from 5 yards theyd be 50 pages on that one miss

 :wave :wave :wave :wave

13 completed passes in his last what 130 minutes of football too
Honestly this is embarassing from you lot. Patronizing every other thread to score internet points for your idol. Making other players look worse doesn't help Nunez look better.

But on a serious note, yes it'd be 50 pages if Nunez missed that chance. Because that's the norm for him and not the norm for Jota. Just like Salah was stinking out the place yesterday and we're still waiting for him to sign a new contract. Accept it.


Ghost Town

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
September 15, 2024, 07:51:43 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on September 15, 2024, 07:32:30 pm
Honestly this is embarassing from you lot. Patronizing every other thread to score internet points for your idol. Making other players look worse doesn't help Nunez look better.

But on a serious note, yes it'd be 50 pages if Nunez missed that chance. Because that's the norm for him and not the norm for Jota. Just like Salah was stinking out the place yesterday and we're still waiting for him to sign a new contract. Accept it.



Every striker fails to convert more opportunities than he succeeds with. It's normal. Some get 'called out' for it more than others.

My preference is to be positive about every player
y2w902

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Today at 06:20:53 am
Not playing too well at the moment, his finishing has been pretty awful 1 goal in 5 now.
MD1990

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Today at 06:25:51 am
He works so hard but isnt the greatest athlete.
I do think he really is best as a impact sub.
Only problem is Nunez not hit form yet & Gakpo is clearly a left sided forward
Cpt_Reina

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Today at 08:56:06 am
Don't think he makes that awful decision to not lay one on a plate for Gakpo if he'd played better vs Forest but it doesn't excuse what was an incredibly bone headed decision.

The rest of his performance was just as poor. Would sit him on the weekend.
Knight

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Today at 08:59:55 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 15, 2024, 07:51:43 pm
Every striker fails to convert more opportunities than he succeeds with. It's normal. Some get 'called out' for it more than others.

My preference is to be positive about every player

Bang on.
NickoH

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Today at 09:11:33 am
Worked hard last night but seemed to be on the fringes of the game mostly. Never a goal threat himself.
