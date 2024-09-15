I read your comment wrong to be honest I apologise.



But yes Nunez has made runs in games that don't benefit him and open up space for others.



I also was one of the first people to point that out about Jota after the game so I do watch all the games



Fair enough, no worries.My disagreement with you is that I see Jota closing up the passing lanes when we lose the ball and, in my perseption, Nunez doesn't do that effectively. With Nunez on the pitch the opposition advances faster. Also, in attack, Nunez does not seem to have the synchronization with the other forwards that Jota does. I'm not saying one is a better player than the other, but they have different qualities and Jota's fit our game better at the moment. Nunez can and will improve, but that's like the chicken and the egg, he needs games and to get games he needs to show these qualities. I reckon when the game start flowing twice a week, Nunez will get his chances, but he has to take them.