I'd hazard a guess that a lot of those 35 appearances weren't as our number 9 in 2021/2022? Firmino and latterly Mane would have been playing many of those games central.



Firmino was injured for most of the season (he played less than 1000 mins in the PL), and that year Mane played on the left. He played in 28 games at CF, scoring 12 and assisting 1; 18 games at LF scoring 6 and assisting 4; and 9 on the RW scoring 3 and assisting 1.