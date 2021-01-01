« previous next »
In the league?  Or overall?  He was fit the entire 2021/22 season (bar 1 week in February) - starting 27 and coming on 8 times.  That season he scored 15, and scored 4 - only averaging a goal or assist every 125 mins.  He also played 11 times in the CL scoring once, and 9 times in the FA Cup and League Cup, scoring 5.  So thats playing basically as many minutes as possible, and scored 21 goals (and assisted 6).  Not sure I would therefore agree that he is "guaranteed" 25+ goals - I would say based on this he is likely for sure though, as he has got better at slotting since then.

Compared to Nunez last season - Nunez played 3026 mins across all competitions, scoring 18 and assisting 13 for 31 total; Jota played 3573 scoring 21 and assisting 6.  I'd argue that both would be likely to be 25-30 combined goals+assists, with Nunez probably scoring fewer but assisting more.  We are lucky to have both in the squad.

I'd hazard a guess that a lot of those 35 appearances weren't as our number 9 in 2021/2022? Firmino and latterly Mane would have been playing many of those games central.
I'd hazard a guess that a lot of those 35 appearances weren't as our number 9 in 2021/2022? Firmino and latterly Mane would have been playing many of those games central.

Firmino was injured for most of the season (he played less than 1000 mins in the PL), and that year Mane played on the left.  He played in 28 games at CF, scoring 12 and assisting 1; 18 games at LF scoring 6 and assisting 4; and 9 on the RW scoring 3 and assisting 1. 
Firmino was injured for most of the season (he played less than 1000 mins in the PL), and that year Mane played on the left.  He played in 28 games at CF, scoring 12 and assisting 1; 18 games at LF scoring 6 and assisting 4; and 9 on the RW scoring 3 and assisting 1.

Fair point on Firmino's injury. Still a fair few games not as CF though, albeit less than I expected.

Mane did play on the left, but he was moved central for games after we signed Diaz. Started the CL final there etc.
Forget his position. That he is CF LF or RF is not as important as his role in the team. Firmino played as "CF" for us but no one can look at his goal return to criticise him.

What Scotty is trying to convey is that Jota in his fit season (21/22) didn't have better numbers than Nunez last season, thus implying that Jota is not better than Nunez and the starting spot is still up for grab. But what the Nunez fans in this forum tend to always forget/ignore is that no strikers in the Klopp era was played as close as a pure 9 like Nunez.

Here's the full comparison between Jota 21/22 and Nunez 23/24 in the league. You can see Jota was miles ahead of Nunez in the number of touches, passes, progressive play and defensive contributions. And still had more goals. In short, Jota replaced Firmino in the false 9 role that season.

Also Nunez' assists last season are often used as a redeeming factor for his subpar goal output, as if he's some kind of creative force. But looking at his decision making, techniques and vision can you say so? The reason is he overperformed his xA last season, which basically means the others boosted that stat for him.

I'm so fed up with the mental gymnastics of Nunez's fans. You guy love him. Go jerk off in his thread. Talking down his "direct competitor" is not gonna help him up his conversion rate.
