Funny to read that slot already made him his number 9. Season hasnt started yet. Last season everyone was putting Cody instead of Darwin in the starting 11 and we saw what happened.

Darwin is barely returning from holidays so will need time to be fit and to adapt to Arnes football.



And just between us, as much as I love Diogo, lets see how he performs if he stays fit during an entire season. Because so far he hasnt played a full season for us yet. With his quality its easy to be the best finisher when playing only 4 months. Lets see how he does with a full season in his legs and games every 3 to 4 days.



In all cases they both will get plenty of game time during this long long season thats coming. So theyll end up playing as much as it is possible and possibly will have the same game time.



I really liked seeing them both playing together last season. Theyre very different hence very complimentary.



That 25+ goals Darwin from benfica takes quite a long time to show, and that full-season fit Diogo too