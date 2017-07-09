I think Jota falls somewhere between the unlucky (eg Gomez) and the downright unacceptable (Thiago) in terms of his injury record.
The knee injury against Brentford was bad luck, and you can argue that him starting and playing 70 mins so soon after coming back from that was probably too much. The hamstring last season in literally the last second of the Arsenal match (I think?) was to my mind bad luck.
So while he has missed a lot of games, I do think there is a lot of bad luck involved compared to someone like Thiago where it is just beyond a joke. Gomez is the same, he never seems to tweak a hammy or a groin, its a 6-month+ job or he's for the most part always available.