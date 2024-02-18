« previous next »
Fingers crossed for him. Such an underrated player. Class assist for Darwin yesterday.
Quote from: whtwht on February 18, 2024, 08:42:37 pm
Fingers crossed for him. Such an underrated player.Class assist for Darwin yesterday.

Hes not to us and thats all that matters.
According to Record Portugal hes out for 2 months, no idea how reliable they are. Probably hullshit to spin interactions on Twitter with Portugal fans given the Euros coming up.
Quote from: Jm55 on February 18, 2024, 09:12:29 pm
According to Record Portugal hes out for 2 months, no idea how reliable they are. Probably hullshit to spin interactions on Twitter with Portugal fans given the Euros coming up.

Quote from: Jm55 on February 18, 2024, 09:12:29 pm
According to Record Portugal hes out for 2 months, no idea how reliable they are. Probably hullshit to spin interactions on Twitter with Portugal fans given the Euros coming up.
They are a reputable Portuguese paper.
2 months would be brilliant, fingers and toes crossed.
It’s hardly brilliant. It’s fucking shite.
If true, its actually better than I was expecting - I thought we might not see him again until next year. Still a big blow, though.
Sadly, Im told its untrue and that he hasnt had a scan.

Almost definitely a rupture and season over.
FFS.
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2024, 09:56:33 pm
Sadly, Im told its untrue and that he hasnt had a scan.

Almost definitely a rupture and season over.
Pardon my ignorance but how would this person know his season is over without a scan?
Quote from: killer-heels on February 18, 2024, 09:50:40 pm
Its hardly brilliant. Its fucking shite.

i was expecting a lot worse and him not being able to play for the rest of this season

being back for the last few weeks of the season is a massive bonus
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February 18, 2024, 10:03:32 pm
Pardon my ignorance but how would this person know his season is over without a scan?
That
That is of course speculation. But professional speculation that the ligament is almost certainly ruptured.
doesnt it take a few days for the swelling to go down? after which they can have the scan?
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2024, 10:23:30 pm
That
That is of course speculation. But professional speculation that the ligament is almost certainly ruptured.
Well we know who to blame if its season ending. You Tepid, not the Brentford defender.
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February 18, 2024, 10:31:19 pm
Well we know who to blame if its season ending. You Tepid, not the Brentford defender.
I wil take the blame.

Quote from: shook on February 18, 2024, 10:30:16 pm
doesnt it take a few days for the swelling to go down? after which they can have the scan?
Id imagine so, yes.
Fuuuuuuuck.
Fuck it.

Darwin and Mo will take them all apart anyway.
Whatever the scans say this is a huge blow for us and especially Diogoal the player. He's been our best player the last 2 months and has been at the heart of driving this team forward while others have been falling apart. His tenacity and will to win have been exceptional and this might be a bigger loss than Trent being out for a while. Which is almost surreal to say.
Its crazy how the internet is able to know the extent of injuries before they have even scanned him.
Wonders of modern technology
Quote from: jepovic on February 19, 2024, 08:06:19 am
Its crazy how the internet is able to know the extent of injuries before they have even scanned him.
Wonders of modern technology

To be fair a scan is often just to confirm things. There are plenty of tests that the physios and medical staff can perform to give an idea of a knee injury.

Given how much is leaked out of the club it wouldn't be too susprising if some people on the Internet know the likely prognosis.
Quote from: TepidT2O on February 18, 2024, 09:56:33 pm
Sadly, Im told its untrue and that he hasnt had a scan.

Almost definitely a rupture and season over.

He hasn't had a scan so we don't know the results....but its almost certainly a rupture  ???
It's just typical of Jota and Jones careers, everytime they hit top form you know theres an injury waiting just round the corner for them.  Jota is gonna be a massive miss for us imo, so often our 1st goal in a game
Quote from: Redley on February 19, 2024, 09:07:33 am
He hasn't had a scan so we don't know the results....but its almost certainly a rupture  ???
I mean, go figure. If I jump up and land with my body weight on your knee, youll find out that youve almost certainly ruptured knee ligaments.

Exceptionally lucky if not
https://twitter.com/ptgorst/status/1759523245844299905

Quote
Liverpool are awaiting further assessment of Diogo Jota's knee injury with the Portugal international determined to play a part in the end-of-season run-in for Jurgen Klopp's side
Quote from: William Regal on February 19, 2024, 10:30:43 am
It's just typical of Jota and Jones careers, everytime they hit top form you know theres an injury waiting just round the corner for them.  Jota is gonna be a massive miss for us imo, so often our 1st goal in a game

Don't know what to say anymore. He will be a huge miss. Our only player who is comfortable as a natural no.9
Gutted. But thats why we have 5 strikers and players that can supplement the position. And thankfully Jota stepped up in a big way at the most important time when Mo was at Afcon. Fingers crossed hes back in tip top condition for start of next season.
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 03:58:41 pm
Gutted. But thats why we have 5 strikers and players that can supplement the position. And thankfully Jota stepped up in a big way at the most important time when Mo was at Afcon. Fingers crossed hes back in tip top condition for start of next season.

Or can play some pivotal part between now and the end of the season.
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 03:51:43 pm
Don't know what to say anymore. He will be a huge miss. Our only player who is comfortable as a natural no.9

Darwin?
Gutted for Diogo, he's had too many injuries that have put him out for months at a time. Just hope he can get back before the season for the run in and also go to Euros after he missed out last time.
Think well be lucky to see him play again this season.   Hopefully hes fit for pre-season at least.
Sad!
