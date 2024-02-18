He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Fingers crossed for him. Such an underrated player.Class assist for Darwin yesterday.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
According to Record Portugal hes out for 2 months, no idea how reliable they are. Probably hullshit to spin interactions on Twitter with Portugal fans given the Euros coming up.
Sadly, Im told its untrue and that he hasnt had a scan.Almost definitely a rupture and season over.
Its hardly brilliant. Its fucking shite.
Pardon my ignorance but how would this person know his season is over without a scan?
That That is of course speculation. But professional speculation that the ligament is almost certainly ruptured.
Well we know who to blame if its season ending. You Tepid, not the Brentford defender.
doesnt it take a few days for the swelling to go down? after which they can have the scan?
Ive plenty links to the clubs playing and backroom staff as many on here know thank you very much. Fair enough, I admire your optimism. But youre absolute ostriches if you think this squad, even with 2 or 3 new, cut price players with potential get us anywhere close
Its crazy how the internet is able to know the extent of injuries before they have even scanned him.Wonders of modern technology
He hasn't had a scan so we don't know the results....but its almost certainly a rupture
Liverpool are awaiting further assessment of Diogo Jota's knee injury with the Portugal international determined to play a part in the end-of-season run-in for Jurgen Klopp's side
It's just typical of Jota and Jones careers, everytime they hit top form you know theres an injury waiting just round the corner for them. Jota is gonna be a massive miss for us imo, so often our 1st goal in a game
Gutted. But thats why we have 5 strikers and players that can supplement the position. And thankfully Jota stepped up in a big way at the most important time when Mo was at Afcon. Fingers crossed hes back in tip top condition for start of next season.
Don't know what to say anymore. He will be a huge miss. Our only player who is comfortable as a natural no.9
