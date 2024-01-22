« previous next »
Author Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)  (Read 497116 times)

Offline Scottymuser

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5000 on: January 22, 2024, 06:38:14 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 22, 2024, 12:05:53 am
According to fantasy tables he has 7 goals and 5 assists in 754 PL minutes this season (a won penalty counts as an assist), that's some Darwinesque goal involvement rate.

Winning a penalty really shouldn't count as an assist, as it is almost never about the players skill, and more about the referees interpretation - Jota gets them more often as he is the most convincing (to refs) when he goes down, not anything more. 

He actually has 2 assists (from 2.1 xAG); he is better than Diaz (1 assist from 1.6 xAG) but nowhere near as good as Nunez creatively (6 assists from 4.4)
Offline SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5001 on: January 22, 2024, 06:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 22, 2024, 06:38:14 pm
Winning a penalty really shouldn't count as an assist, as it is almost never about the players skill, and more about the referees interpretation - Jota gets them more often as he is the most convincing (to refs) when he goes down, not anything more. 
it's nonsense isn't it.

next they'll be awarding points for winning a corner or a throw-in.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5002 on: January 22, 2024, 08:08:32 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on January 22, 2024, 06:57:49 pm
it's nonsense isn't it.

next they'll be awarding points for winning a corner or a throw-in.

Yannick Bolasie likes this...
Offline newterp

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5003 on: January 22, 2024, 08:37:34 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 22, 2024, 08:08:32 pm
Yannick Bolasie likes this...

Which then leads to points for using toddlers as weapons.
Offline PaulF

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5004 on: January 22, 2024, 09:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 22, 2024, 06:38:14 pm
Winning a penalty really shouldn't count as an assist, as it is almost never about the players skill, and more about the referees interpretation - Jota gets them more often as he is the most convincing (to refs) when he goes down, not anything more. 

He actually has 2 assists (from 2.1 xAG); he is better than Diaz (1 assist from 1.6 xAG) but nowhere near as good as Nunez creatively (6 assists from 4.4)
But surely if you play for arteta you work at looking like you've been hit by a sniper. Practice going to ground at the faintest of touches or even recognising when it looks like you've been touched when you get a penalty. Clearly jota doesn't work on it enough as people debate whether he should have a pen when he would otherwise have the goal at his mercy.
Offline KevLFC

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5005 on: January 22, 2024, 10:11:00 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on January 22, 2024, 01:47:50 am
Interesting stat that, maybe Carragher was onto something with his best finisher comment.

Just under Klopp? Suarez not up there...
Online PEG2K

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5006 on: January 22, 2024, 10:24:31 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 22, 2024, 06:38:14 pm
Winning a penalty really shouldn't count as an assist, as it is almost never about the players skill, and more about the referees interpretation - Jota gets them more often as he is the most convincing (to refs) when he goes down, not anything more. 
What the hell am I reading here lol. So being good at dribbling and creating dangerous situations in the box which leads to the defenders fouling you, apparently is not about you but more about the refs' mercy? And do you realize you're implying, advertently or inadvertently, that Jota is a known diver?

So if I go past the keeper but gets fouled and someone scores the pen, I get nothing. But a simple back pass to a teammate who then bangs it in
from 40 yards counts as an assist? Surely there's nothing about creative skill in that back pass, should we discredit the player? Maybe we can go further and don't count goals that come off a deflection as well?

In the end it's up to the stats companies or tournament organizers to decide, and I don't think there are many who count pens won as assists. But it's really weird to discredit the players who win the penalties in general, and discredit your own player in particular like that.
Offline jepovic

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5007 on: January 23, 2024, 12:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on January 22, 2024, 06:38:14 pm
Winning a penalty really shouldn't count as an assist, as it is almost never about the players skill, and more about the referees interpretation - Jota gets them more often as he is the most convincing (to refs) when he goes down, not anything more. 

He actually has 2 assists (from 2.1 xAG); he is better than Diaz (1 assist from 1.6 xAG) but nowhere near as good as Nunez creatively (6 assists from 4.4)
Many assists are pretty silly too, and could be a calm 5 yard pass.
Offline SamLad

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5008 on: January 23, 2024, 02:23:15 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January 23, 2024, 12:36:19 pm
Many assists are pretty silly too, and could be a calm 5 yard pass.
or a completely effed up pass ...
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5009 on: January 23, 2024, 02:48:36 pm »
We need a Diogoooooooal Adidas advert, stat.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5010 on: January 23, 2024, 02:54:54 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on January 23, 2024, 12:36:19 pm
Many assists are pretty silly too, and could be a calm 5 yard pass.

The analysts at Liverpool do use a metric related to xG, where the chances of a goal being scored before and after each pass are recorded. I think it's one of a key things we use when judging midfielders.

At one point Naby Keita's data was so outstanding at Leipzig he was like Don Bradman, almost 33% to 50% better than the next person. Though I think Leipzig were letting him dribble through midfield a bit more.

So for our first goal on Sunday, rather than an assist, each pass from Ibou to Curtis, Curtis to Diogo, and then Diogo to Darwin would get a successively higher rating.

About 28 mins in here...

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_q4DrUHKC0Q?t=1685" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_q4DrUHKC0Q?t=1685</a>
Offline emitime

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5011 on: January 23, 2024, 04:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 23, 2024, 02:48:36 pm
We need a Diogoooooooal Adidas advert, stat.

What rock have you been living under for an hour?

https://twitter.com/DiogoJota18/status/1749747728509186249
Offline Kopenhagen

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5012 on: January 23, 2024, 04:06:41 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5013 on: January 23, 2024, 08:39:54 pm »
Online Draex

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5014 on: January 24, 2024, 06:44:03 pm »
"I'm at the point now where I call him 'the ghost' because he's one of them where you think he's not involved in the game, and then he'll pick up the ball and it'll turn into a goal!"
Offline farawayred

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5015 on: January 24, 2024, 10:32:27 pm »
That c*nt Diop should have had two yellows and be out of the game. What the fuck was he doing to Jota?!

A few minutes of play and he's got a couple half-decent chances again...
Online CS111

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5016 on: Today at 03:46:39 pm »
Fowler esq, doesnt get enough credit imo. Sort of finisher arsenal would kill for.
Online wampa1

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5017 on: Today at 03:52:43 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 03:46:39 pm
Fowler esq, doesnt get enough credit imo. Sort of finisher arsenal would kill for.
Speaking of Arsenal, when it cut to the bench after the goal, Laura Woods was applauding. Thought she was an Arsenal fan.
Online afc tukrish

Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« Reply #5018 on: Today at 03:55:51 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 03:46:39 pm
Fowler esq, doesnt get enough credit imo. Sort of finisher arsenal would kill for.

Literally doesn't matter to which foot the ball falls, ruthlessly dispatched...
