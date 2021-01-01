Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
118
119
120
121
122
[
123
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva) (Read 482785 times)
Tobelius
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,104
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
«
Reply #4880 on:
Today
at 10:14:36 pm »
Tenacious D,always on the move.
Logged
rafathegaffa83
Legacy Fan
Posts: 41,574
Dutch Class
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
«
Reply #4881 on:
Today
at 10:15:16 pm »
Boss again
Logged
Bjornar
Kopite
Posts: 896
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
«
Reply #4882 on:
Today
at 10:16:52 pm »
Brilliant again, so clever and unpredictable.
Logged
LiverBirdKop
A moron. Twice. No flies on their nullshit
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,319
51,077 Deleted
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
«
Reply #4883 on:
Today
at 10:29:54 pm »
Excellent again from Jota. Anyone who can't appreciate how good he is, is a ******* *****.
Logged
duvva 💅
lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Matchday Commentator
Legacy Fan
Posts: 15,489
LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
«
Reply #4884 on:
Today
at 11:10:58 pm »
Looked dangerous throughout. Was brilliant for Curtiss goal. Took the odd touch too many trying to work shooting ops on the edge of the box, but always involved
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier
SamLad
Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,363
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
«
Reply #4885 on:
Today
at 11:13:03 pm »
he scares oppo defenders almost as much as Mo does. always seems to be moving forward, at pace, with something specific and dangerous in mind.
Logged
Pistolero
BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,414
A serpent's tooth...
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
«
Reply #4886 on:
Today
at 11:34:24 pm »
Intelligence....tenacity....cunning....an elite striker.
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.
CS111
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,543
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
«
Reply #4887 on:
Today
at 11:39:05 pm »
Thought he was brilliant tonight. Clever and unlucky not to score.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
118
119
120
121
122
[
123
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Diogo Jota (Diogo José Teixeira da Silva)
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.88]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2