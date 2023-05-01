A really strong finish to the season for Diogo following several months of fitness frustration. Braces against Leeds, Forest and Southampton, as well as a finish of immense composure against Tottenham. I make that 7 goals in 9 Premier League games to close the season, and that's without taking into account how many of those final 9 games he actually played in. Should put him in good stead going forward.
Just hope he stays fit next season, his goals could be crucial in us finding our way back up the table.