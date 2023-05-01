« previous next »
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4320 on: May 1, 2023, 05:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  1, 2023, 05:13:12 pm
I don't think Haaland got booked for it but it should definitely have been a yellow (I thought so at the time, and I've checked just to make sure :P). I think the refs in England generally ref to a different standard in Europe - Jota probably would have been sent off in Europe, which is consistent with what they tend to do.

Dont disagree.

And also with Rob. Mané had eyes on the ball the whole time. Why should he expect the opposition keeper to be twenty yards outside his box. Reckless from Ederson but I guess when youre that ugly you have less fear of the consequences. In fact that applies to Skipp too.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4321 on: May 1, 2023, 05:40:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  1, 2023, 05:24:09 pm
Dont disagree.

And also with Rob. Mané had eyes on the ball the whole time. Why should he expect the opposition keeper to be twenty yards outside his box. Reckless from Ederson but I guess when youre that ugly you have less fear of the consequences. In fact that applies to Skipp too.
 :lmao
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4322 on: May 1, 2023, 05:45:48 pm »
Kind of disappointed, missed the game, came into this thread looking for some Jota joy that Ive been warming to the last few weeks. Instead I am being taught how to kick people in the face, just enough to draw blood and not draw a red card.

Could be useful next time I venture out of my neighbourhood.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4323 on: May 1, 2023, 05:51:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  1, 2023, 05:24:09 pm
Dont disagree.

And also with Rob. Mané had eyes on the ball the whole time. Why should he expect the opposition keeper to be twenty yards outside his box. Reckless from Ederson but I guess when youre that ugly you have less fear of the consequences. In fact that applies to Skipp too.

;D
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4324 on: May 2, 2023, 09:36:42 am »
Even if you take the time he scored and the way the game developed out of the conversation it was such a brilliant goal.

Jota being so two footed makes him such a dangerous forward. He had three touches of the ball for his goal and all of them were with his supposed weaker foot. Many others would have tried to bring the ball to their favoured side but his first and second touch kept it away from the defender, and then had the composure to drill the ball perfectly in the corner.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4325 on: May 2, 2023, 12:21:34 pm »
Jota

A bird of prey, formerly from Portugal but now found mainly in Liverpool.
Bright red plumage.
Soars high and swoops down on pigeons ripping their hearts out.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4326 on: May 2, 2023, 12:31:14 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on May  2, 2023, 09:36:42 am
Even if you take the time he scored and the way the game developed out of the conversation it was such a brilliant goal.

Jota being so two footed makes him such a dangerous forward. He had three touches of the ball for his goal and all of them were with his supposed weaker foot. Many others would have tried to bring the ball to their favoured side but his first and second touch kept it away from the defender, and then had the composure to drill the ball perfectly in the corner.

Every angle.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/every-angle-diogo-jotas-kop-winner-against-tottenham
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4327 on: May 2, 2023, 02:47:25 pm »
The best angles are the ones that show Richie la holding his head in disbelief and misery, muttering "Everton, that" to himself
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4328 on: May 2, 2023, 03:38:54 pm »
Jota a bit of a doubt for tomorrow after getting hammered in the back on Sunday.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4329 on: May 2, 2023, 03:43:36 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  2, 2023, 03:38:54 pm
Jota a bit of a doubt for tomorrow after getting hammered in the back on Sunday.

Taking the next Robbie Fowler thing a bit too seriously.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4330 on: May 2, 2023, 05:00:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  2, 2023, 03:38:54 pm
Jota a bit of a doubt for tomorrow after getting hammered in the back on Sunday.

Thought it was a bad foot after he booted Skipp in the head.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4331 on: May 2, 2023, 05:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on May  2, 2023, 05:00:34 pm
Thought it was a bad foot after he booted Skipp in the head.
No, it's his back. He overstretched it with that challenge.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4332 on: May 2, 2023, 06:01:17 pm »
Jota's back.

Look who' back, back again...
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4333 on: May 2, 2023, 08:19:24 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on May  2, 2023, 09:36:42 am
Even if you take the time he scored and the way the game developed out of the conversation it was such a brilliant goal.

Jota being so two footed makes him such a dangerous forward. He had three touches of the ball for his goal and all of them were with his supposed weaker foot. Many others would have tried to bring the ball to their favoured side but his first and second touch kept it away from the defender, and then had the composure to drill the ball perfectly in the corner.

Yeah, had to take it on his left and managed to finish it perfectly. Also loved the the ball hitting the inside of the next and rolling upwards to the roof, goals always look better like that.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4334 on: May 2, 2023, 09:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May  2, 2023, 08:19:24 pm
Yeah, had to take it on his left and managed to finish it perfectly. Also loved the the ball hitting the inside of the next and rolling upwards to the roof, goals always look better like that.
and to beat one of the biggest keepers in the league who, for a change, was positioned perfectly.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4335 on: May 28, 2023, 10:41:12 pm »
A really strong finish to the season for Diogo following several months of fitness frustration. Braces against Leeds, Forest and Southampton, as well as a finish of immense composure against Tottenham. I make that 7 goals in 9 Premier League games to close the season, and that's without taking into account how many of those final 9 games he actually played in. Should put him in good stead going forward.

Just hope he stays fit next season, his goals could be crucial in us finding our way back up the table.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
« Reply #4336 on: Today at 05:32:24 am »
Bump 

First pre-season game and already looking sharp, fit and ready. Hoping that he stays injury free. A fully fit and in his best form Jota will be absolutely brilliant for us
