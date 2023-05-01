Even if you take the time he scored and the way the game developed out of the conversation it was such a brilliant goal.



Jota being so two footed makes him such a dangerous forward. He had three touches of the ball for his goal and all of them were with his supposed weaker foot. Many others would have tried to bring the ball to their favoured side but his first and second touch kept it away from the defender, and then had the composure to drill the ball perfectly in the corner.