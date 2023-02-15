Great to see him back and showing some sharpness, should be first choice as soon as he's ready.
Is Luis Diaz a joke to you?
Still has that uncanny knack of ghosting into the right position to score,the sharpness will hopefully come in the coming weeks so he can help us finish strong.
Looked extremely rusty in front of goal. If the other forwards stay fit it's going to be a while before he starts regularly on this evidence.
Crosby Nick never fails.
If hes scored that header that just drifted wide it would have been incredible.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Page created in 0.024 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]