I feel bad for him, had a set back before the season started and then a freak injury in the city game. Looks like he just overextended and pulled his calf muscle



Sucks he misses out on his first world cup too though I am thankful for the mid season break so Diaz and Jota dont miss near as many games as they would have



Jota has also been sublime since returning, suits the deep forward role or wide mid role so much in the new 4-4-2



Hopefully has a good recovery and ready to go after the world cup same as Diaz