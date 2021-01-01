« previous next »
Welcome Diogo Jota

Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3960 on: Today at 01:47:58 pm
How many months is a bad calf injury likely to be?

It was obviously a bad injury at the time. Hoped we might catch a bit lucky like with Diaz
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Hedley Lamarr

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3961 on: Today at 01:49:22 pm
I feel more sorry for him than the club, must be devastating for the lad missing the World Cup.  Luckily he has time on his side.  All the best Diogo.
RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3962 on: Today at 01:49:30 pm
That's awful news. So gutted for him. His first world cup. Not to mention the fact we will miss him so much.
Machae

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3963 on: Today at 01:53:05 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:47:58 pm
How many months is a bad calf injury likely to be?

It was obviously a bad injury at the time. Hoped we might catch a bit lucky like with Diaz

Bad injury to calf, worst case 3-4 months. Let's hope its half that
Crosby Nick

  Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3964 on: Today at 01:57:04 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:49:22 pm
I feel more sorry for him than the club, must be devastating for the lad missing the World Cup.  Luckily he has time on his side.  All the best Diogo.

Yeah, hell be gutted. Its shit need for us too, but specially with Diaz out too but at least we have options. He doesnt know if hell play in another World Cup.
Nick110581

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3965 on: Today at 01:59:08 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:44:26 pm
He said months and long rehab.

Whats he actually done ?

When he injured before and it was minor, it turned out to be ages !
El Lobo

  Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3966 on: Today at 02:00:53 pm
Poor guy

In a perverse way I hope more players miss the World Cup (not our players obviously). Not just to rob them of the best players, but to show the absolutely farcical situation with how many games players are being asked to play.
TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3967 on: Today at 02:08:41 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:59:08 pm
Whats he actually done ?

When he injured before and it was minor, it turned out to be ages !
Grade two strain: out for one to two months

Grade three strain: out for two to three months.

He doesnt need an operation which is great news, but the lack of clarity makes me think they dont know yet if its grade 2 or 3
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3968 on: Today at 02:10:48 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:08:41 pm
Grade two strain: out for one to two months

Grade three strain: out for two to three months.

He doesnt need an operation which is great news, but the lack of clarity makes me think they dont know yet if its grade 2 or 3

When would you know ?
TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3969 on: Today at 02:11:34 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:10:48 pm
When would you know ?
Depends on swelling etc I would guess.

Where is welshred when you need him eh?
SamLad

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3970 on: Today at 02:13:08 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:00:53 pm
Poor guy

In a perverse way I hope more players miss the World Cup (not our players obviously). Not just to rob them of the best players, but to show the absolutely farcical situation with how many games players are being asked to play.

FIFA, UEFA, PL - all of them - will keep milking the cash cow to death until it starts to keel over.

imo until players start balking at the schedule they're being asked to play, it will just continue to get worse each year. and I'm not holding my breath for that.  there will always be players in their prime who see a major tournament as their "last chance for big glory" ... and players young in their career who want to make a big splash to advance their next big move.

maybe we'll see more and more older guys retire from internationals earlier  to sustain their club careers.  if that happened maybe someone in poweer will get real.

it'd help if more high-profile managers followed Klopp's lead of course, but god knows they simply clam up the useless bastards.  don't want to offend their bosses or some shit.
newterp

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3971 on: Today at 02:14:21 pm
The UEFA Nations League.

What an absolute farce of an unnecessary tournament.
tubby

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3972 on: Today at 02:19:52 pm
Gutting for him, he's really struggling to get a proper run without injury.

We really need to sort this out though, there isn't a week that goes by without someone picking up a fresh injury problem that puts them out for a considerable amount of time.
TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3973 on: Today at 02:21:10 pm
Klopp said

Quote
That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days.

So we will know more in a few days
amir87

  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3974 on: Today at 02:26:58 pm
Poor kid. Had an outstanding game too and really put a shift in. A minute longer and he'd have walked off the pitch buzzing.
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3975 on: Today at 02:31:09 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:14:21 pm
The UEFA Nations League.

What an absolute farce of an unnecessary tournament.

Reminds me of when Keita's season was ruined after being rushed back for the afcon in 2019. He was picking up muscle injuries all the next season.

Even when Jota comes back it'll be hard to keep him fit, unless we're very careful and slow with his recovery.
lfcred1976

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3976 on: Today at 02:31:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:00:53 pm
Poor guy

In a perverse way I hope more players miss the World Cup (not our players obviously). Not just to rob them of the best players, but to show the absolutely farcical situation with how many games players are being asked to play.

I hope all our players miss the World Cup. Keep them here and safer from injury. Fuck international football. Especially the English team. Ill be supporting Wales, Iran and the USA when they play England.
Cafe De Paris

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3977 on: Today at 02:34:10 pm
For players like Diogo who are speed merchants there are too many games for them. Even meaningless pre season they are under pressure to play more and win win win. Im so gutted for him missing the World Cup. You can imagine as a player you play for 2 years to qualify then 6 weeks beforehand and you get injured. Im also gutted for us as he was coming back into form.
JackWard33

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3978 on: Today at 02:55:07 pm
Awful news for us
Were a better team with him in it with and without the ball - he was fantastic at the weekend
Yet another non contact muscle injury to add to this dumpster fire of a season
RedBec1993

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3979 on: Today at 03:29:36 pm
Trust it to happen to Diogo. Should be that little rat Bernardo silva.
nayia2002

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3980 on: Today at 03:34:59 pm
That's bad luck  >:( :butt
Hope he's back in couple of months 🤞
Ravishing Rick Rude

  Cut the music!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3981 on: Today at 03:57:19 pm
How can a muscle injury keep you out for so long?

Fucking gutted
Persephone

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3982 on: Today at 04:02:19 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 02:55:07 pm
Awful news for us
Were a better team with him in it with and without the ball - he was fantastic at the weekend
Yet another non contact muscle injury to add to this dumpster fire of a season
He must be absolutely devastated. This sucks for us and especially him, I hope his recovery goes well.
Mighty_Red

  Rojo Poderoso!
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3983 on: Today at 04:38:53 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:00:53 pm
Poor guy

In a perverse way I hope more players miss the World Cup (not our players obviously). Not just to rob them of the best players, but to show the absolutely farcical situation with how many games players are being asked to play.
I had that thought today, though actually it would be better if high profile players like Ronaldo or Neymar were to miss out as it have a bigger impact. The fact they aren't the nicest of blokes makes it more apalatable I suppose.

For first timers like Jota, it's desperate news, his season has been ruined, just as he was getting himself sharp and making an impact.

Get well soon Diogo.
CS111

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3984 on: Today at 04:45:48 pm
Best case scenario he could be back for Boxing Day fixtures. Worst case no One knows but I guess could be end February
Wonder when Diaz is due back roughly ?
redbyrdz

  No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3985 on: Today at 05:41:02 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 03:57:19 pm
How can a muscle injury keep you out for so long?

Fucking gutted

It's a muscle tear, the muscle needs time to grow back together.

The problem with those type of injuries is that its very easy to return too early, and have a relapse.
anandg_lfc

Re: Welcome Diogo Jota
Reply #3986 on: Today at 06:21:21 pm
Missing the world cup must be hard for him. You dont get many opportunities to represent the country on a big stage.
