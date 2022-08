I feel like he is underrated and that’s just from Liverpool fans.



Im not sure on that. I think he has taken many by surprise with how clinical he has been in front of goal. At Wolves he seemed to be a pacey foil for Jiminez, Little did we know he could be a lethal number nine himself. I didnt think we were getting the player that he has proved to be. So at least from my perspective he is very much a surprise and its watch this space with Diogo, who knows what level he can get to. I guess he will switch from being played in the 9 and wide left, no one is sure yet where he will prove to be best. In a way it's hard to cement him in as this kind of player or that at the moment. so no one is nailing him down as this kind of player or that. I do think most reds will not complain if he starts as nine or wide forward against any opponent. you know he will be in the goals.