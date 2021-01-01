I'm struggling to think of the last one. Virgil was chased by a few, but wasn't a household name, Alisson wasn't talked about that much in the media from what I remember, Suarez was more known for his handball. Torres was pretty well talked about, but again not established. I remember the Mancs wanted Collymore.



Thiago potentially.It's all semantics though.The reason I did mention it is that as a club Liverpool has never been after the ready made stars. Even when we were successful we didn't go for the splashy big signings very often. I think we tried a few times in the 80's to do so (e.g. Laudrup) but it's not been the way we've operated as a club on a regular basis.Not necessarily on here but I often read younger Liverpool supporters moaning about us not shopping in that top talent pool (i.e. they mean star players like Mbappe and Haaland) despite having one of the biggest revenues in World football). But it's not something we've ever done with great regularity. We aren't the same as United, Real, Barcelona, Juventus, even in the past the 2 Milan clubs. Those clubs have relatively consistently been able to buy the established stars. That's supplemented nowadays by City and PSG.That's were I find it interesting. Fans moaning on occasions about the club not doing something it's ever done before despite all the success over the last 60 years. A lot of the time the moaning is coming from fans who've made a relatively arbitrary choice to support the club. Surely it was obvious that Liverpool were not going to be massive spenders in the transfer market based on the historical context of how the club operates.The Jota signing and subsequent extension is a good example of what this club has done well in terms of recruitment, reward and investment over the last 5 or so years. It harks back to what we did well when we dominated football. Not splashy. Not going for the headliners. Smart, sensible, team orientated decisions in terms of player recruitment and player retention. I suspect some view it as a bit boring. Even cheap. But doing it this way is how we compete and how we eventually put ourselves on the same financial playing field as some of the biggest clubs.